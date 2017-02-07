Gryphon House Releases Growing Up in Stages Series

LEWISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DAP—Gryphon
House, Inc. has released a book series that establishes the
foundation of developmentally appropriate practice for 3- and
4-year-olds. The Growing Up in Stages series by Susan
A. Miller, EdD, consists of three books, each focusing on a specific
domain of learning:
-
Emotional
Development of Three- and Four-Year-Olds: Guiding children to
manage emotions and encouraging positive behaviors
-
Social
Development of Three- and Four-Year-Olds: Teaching kindness
and empathy and how to properly address and respond to challenging
behaviors
-
Cognitive
Development of Three- and Four-Year-Olds: Promoting
critical-thinking, problem-solving, and creative-thinking skills
The books are grounded in the most recent research on early childhood
development, and each chapter includes exciting curriculum activities
for teachers to try. The books also include helpful tips and activities
that parents can use to reinforce positive growth.
“I hear from early childhood teachers all the time, asking how children
should be developing in their social, emotional and cognitive areas, and
how teachers can nurture that development,” Miller said. “This series
offers the research-backed strategies they’re looking for, plus the
practical activities they can use immediately.”
The books will be widely available May 1, 2017, and are open for
preorder now. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact anna@ghbooks.com.
Emotional
Development of Three- and Four-Year-Olds: ISBN
978-0-876590-723-1; 80 pp.; PB; $19.95
Social
Development of Three- and Four-Year-Olds: ISBN
978-0-876590-663-0; 88 pp.; PB; $19.95
Cognitive
Development of Three- and Four-Year-Olds: ISBN
978-0-876590-725-5; 104 pp.; PB; $19.95
About the Author
Susan
A. Miller, EdD, is a professor emerita of early childhood education
at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. Susan serves on the executive
boards of the national committee of the Organization for Early Childhood
Education–United States (OMEP-US) and served on the executive board of
the Association for Childhood Education International (ACEI). She
received the Outstanding Member Service Award for ACEI. Susan is a
regular presenter at conferences of NAEYC and was a validator and
commissioner for NAEYC’s accreditation program.
About Gryphon House, Inc.
Gryphon
House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for
parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled
with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon
House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to
bring the joy of learning to young children.
Contacts
Gryphon House, Inc.
Anna Wilmoth, 336-712-3480
anna@ghbooks.com