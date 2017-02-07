Gryphon House Releases Growing Up in Stages Series

LEWISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DAP—Gryphon

House, Inc. has released a book series that establishes the

foundation of developmentally appropriate practice for 3- and

4-year-olds. The Growing Up in Stages series by Susan

A. Miller, EdD, consists of three books, each focusing on a specific

domain of learning:

The books are grounded in the most recent research on early childhood

development, and each chapter includes exciting curriculum activities

for teachers to try. The books also include helpful tips and activities

that parents can use to reinforce positive growth.

“I hear from early childhood teachers all the time, asking how children

should be developing in their social, emotional and cognitive areas, and

how teachers can nurture that development,” Miller said. “This series

offers the research-backed strategies they’re looking for, plus the

practical activities they can use immediately.”

The books will be widely available May 1, 2017, and are open for

preorder now. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact anna@ghbooks.com.

Emotional

Development of Three- and Four-Year-Olds: ISBN

978-0-876590-723-1; 80 pp.; PB; $19.95

Social

Development of Three- and Four-Year-Olds: ISBN

978-0-876590-663-0; 88 pp.; PB; $19.95

Cognitive

Development of Three- and Four-Year-Olds: ISBN

978-0-876590-725-5; 104 pp.; PB; $19.95

About the Author

Susan

A. Miller, EdD, is a professor emerita of early childhood education

at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. Susan serves on the executive

boards of the national committee of the Organization for Early Childhood

Education–United States (OMEP-US) and served on the executive board of

the Association for Childhood Education International (ACEI). She

received the Outstanding Member Service Award for ACEI. Susan is a

regular presenter at conferences of NAEYC and was a validator and

commissioner for NAEYC’s accreditation program.

About Gryphon House, Inc.

Gryphon

House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for

parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled

with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon

House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to

bring the joy of learning to young children.

