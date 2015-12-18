Hasbro Selects Winner in Indiegogo Crowdfunding Gaming Challenge

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After narrowing down more than 500 game concept entries, Hasbro,
Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has officially selected ‘Irresponsibility: The Mr
Toast card game’ as the grand prize winner in its crowdfunding gaming
challenge. With the belief that innovative game ideas can come from
anywhere, Hasbro launched the challenge earlier this year with
Indiegogo.com, asking game designers nationwide to share ideas for a new
face-to-face party game.
The winning game, created by Dan Goodsell from Los Angeles, CA is a
fast-paced, family friendly card game featuring comic character Mr Toast
and his fun friends including Joe the Egg and Sharky Bacon. In the game,
players try to shirk responsibility by having fun being irresponsible
while also trying to stop their opponents by saddling them with more
responsibility.
The ‘Irresponsibility’ game was one of five finalists in Hasbro’s gaming
challenge and was picked from more than 500 submissions to run
crowdfunding campaigns that were promoted on Hasbro’s
partner page on Indiegogo.com. The finalists’ Indiegogo campaigns
closed on December 1, with ‘Irresponsibility:
The Mr Toast card game’ raising more than $10,000 from more than 200
backers.
“We had a lot of fun watching the finalists’ campaigns grow over the
past month on Indiegogo.com,” said Brian Chapman, head of design and
development at Hasbro. “The winning game, ‘Irresponsibility: The Mr
Toast card game’ impressed us with its fresh concept, great characters
and simple, but fun game play that the entire family can enjoy.”
“We love that Hasbro chose Indiegogo’s global community of early
adopters to source their next big idea,” said Jerry Needel, Indiegogo’s
Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We’re really excited
to see the results of the unique combination of Dan’s idea, Indiegogo’s
backers and Hasbro’s game development expertise.”
Chosen as the grand prize winner based on the game’s gameplay mechanics,
theme, potential for ‘fun-ness’ and viability, ‘Irresponsibility: The Mr
Toast card game’ creator Dan Goodsell will receive the $10,000 prize and
a trip to Hasbro headquarters for advice, mentoring and assistance from
Hasbro’s game development team to help make his game a reality.
“It’s really thrilling to have ‘Irresponsibility: The Mr Toast Card
Game’ chosen as the winner of Hasbro’s crowdfunding gaming challenge,”
said Dan Goodsell, game creator. “I have to thank all my longtime Mr
Toast fans and brand new fans for making my Indiegogo campaign such a
success. Now I’m looking forward to visiting Hasbro and speaking with
their team about how I can make the Mr Toast card game a reality.”
Made up of a team of passionate enthusiasts and designers, the Hasbro
Gaming Lab has a mission to discover and develop great new games,
connect with the growing gaming community, and bring fresh experiences
to gamers everywhere. To learn more about Hasbro’s crowdfunding game
challenge and the Hasbro Gaming Lab visit: NextGreatGameChallenge.com.
