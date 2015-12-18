Hasbro Selects Winner in Indiegogo Crowdfunding Gaming Challenge

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After narrowing down more than 500 game concept entries, Hasbro,

Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has officially selected ‘Irresponsibility: The Mr

Toast card game’ as the grand prize winner in its crowdfunding gaming

challenge. With the belief that innovative game ideas can come from

anywhere, Hasbro launched the challenge earlier this year with

Indiegogo.com, asking game designers nationwide to share ideas for a new

face-to-face party game.

The winning game, created by Dan Goodsell from Los Angeles, CA is a

fast-paced, family friendly card game featuring comic character Mr Toast

and his fun friends including Joe the Egg and Sharky Bacon. In the game,

players try to shirk responsibility by having fun being irresponsible

while also trying to stop their opponents by saddling them with more

responsibility.

The ‘Irresponsibility’ game was one of five finalists in Hasbro’s gaming

challenge and was picked from more than 500 submissions to run

crowdfunding campaigns that were promoted on Hasbro’s

partner page on Indiegogo.com. The finalists’ Indiegogo campaigns

closed on December 1, with ‘Irresponsibility:

The Mr Toast card game’ raising more than $10,000 from more than 200

backers.

“We had a lot of fun watching the finalists’ campaigns grow over the

past month on Indiegogo.com,” said Brian Chapman, head of design and

development at Hasbro. “The winning game, ‘Irresponsibility: The Mr

Toast card game’ impressed us with its fresh concept, great characters

and simple, but fun game play that the entire family can enjoy.”

“We love that Hasbro chose Indiegogo’s global community of early

adopters to source their next big idea,” said Jerry Needel, Indiegogo’s

Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We’re really excited

to see the results of the unique combination of Dan’s idea, Indiegogo’s

backers and Hasbro’s game development expertise.”

Chosen as the grand prize winner based on the game’s gameplay mechanics,

theme, potential for ‘fun-ness’ and viability, ‘Irresponsibility: The Mr

Toast card game’ creator Dan Goodsell will receive the $10,000 prize and

a trip to Hasbro headquarters for advice, mentoring and assistance from

Hasbro’s game development team to help make his game a reality.

“It’s really thrilling to have ‘Irresponsibility: The Mr Toast Card

Game’ chosen as the winner of Hasbro’s crowdfunding gaming challenge,”

said Dan Goodsell, game creator. “I have to thank all my longtime Mr

Toast fans and brand new fans for making my Indiegogo campaign such a

success. Now I’m looking forward to visiting Hasbro and speaking with

their team about how I can make the Mr Toast card game a reality.”

Made up of a team of passionate enthusiasts and designers, the Hasbro

Gaming Lab has a mission to discover and develop great new games,

connect with the growing gaming community, and bring fresh experiences

to gamers everywhere. To learn more about Hasbro’s crowdfunding game

challenge and the Hasbro Gaming Lab visit: NextGreatGameChallenge.com.

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro (NASDAQ:

HAS) is a global company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play

Experiences, by leveraging its beloved brands, including LITTLEST PET

SHOP, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MONOPOLY, MY LITTLE PONY, NERF, PLAY-DOH and

TRANSFORMERS, and premier partner brands. From toys and games,

television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and lifestyle

licensing, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection

with children and families around the world. The Company’s Hasbro

Studios and its film label, ALLSPARK PICTURES, create entertainment

brand-driven storytelling across mediums, including television, film,

digital and more. Through the company’s commitment to corporate social

responsibility, including philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to build a

safe and sustainable world and to positively impact the lives of

millions of children and families. Learn more at www.hasbro.com,

and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews)

and Instagram (@Hasbro).

ABOUT INDIEGOGO

Indiegogo is

the place for entrepreneurial projects to move quickly from concept to

market, amplified by a community of backers who believe the world

benefits when every idea gets an equal shot at success. Indiegogo

empowers people around the world to fund what matters to them. As the

world’s first crowdfunding platform, campaigns have launched from almost

every country around the world with millions of dollars being

distributed every week due to contributions made by the Indiegogo

community. At its core, Indiegogo is the equal opportunity platform

dedicated to democratizing the way people raise funds for any project

–creative, entrepreneurial or cause-related. The company was launched in

2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles

and New York. For more information, visit Indiegogo.com and follow us at

Twitter.com/indiegogo and Facebook.com/indiegogo.

