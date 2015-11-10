hhgregg Announces Thanksgiving and Black Friday Hours

Shop early to get the best deals on appliances, electronics and
furniture at hhgregg
INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–hhgregg
(NYSE:HGG), a leading appliance, electronics and furniture retailer,
announced today that stores will open this Thanksgiving at 4:00 p.m.,
giving shoppers the opportunity to find great doorbuster deals on both
Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
hhgregg Holiday Hours:
- Thanksgiving: 4:00 p.m. to Midnight (12:00 a.m.)
- Black Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 9:00 a.m to 9:00 p.m.
According to a recent survey conducted by hhgregg1, more than
three in four (78 percent) Americans who shop Black Friday weekend say
the lowest prices are important to them when choosing their shopping
destination.
hhgregg customers will find the ultimate discounts from the most trusted
brands on this season’s hottest gifts – like 4K televisions, tablets and
laptops – throughout the Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend.
Electronics won’t be the only bargains to be had, either, with hhgregg
offering eye-opening deals on washers and dryers and kitchen appliance
packages.
Details on all of hhgregg’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday doorbusters
will be announced on November 11, 2015.
Shoppers can visit hhgregg.com/black-friday,
or follow hhgregg on Twitter at @hhgregg
or Facebook at facebook.com/hhgregg
for the latest on Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals. For more
information visit hhgregg
or find
a store near you.
ABOUT hhgregg
Founded in 1955, Indianapolis-based hhgregg is a multi-regional retailer
with 227 brick-and-mortar stores in 20 states. hhgregg’s product
assortment includes market-leading brands in home appliances, consumer
electronics and technology for the home. The retailer’s online presence (hhgregg.com)
and mobile apps (iOS,
Android)
give consumers nationwide access to global and local lifestyle home
products. Find hhgregg on Facebook at facebook.com/hhgregg and
on Twitter at @hhgregg.
1The hhgregg Holiday Shopping Survey was a 10-minute online
survey with a total sample size of 4,200 American adults aged 18 and
over in October 2015.
Contacts
Edelman
Allison Waltz
312-233-1382
allison.waltz@edelman.com