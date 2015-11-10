hhgregg Announces Thanksgiving and Black Friday Hours

Shop early to get the best deals on appliances, electronics and

furniture at hhgregg

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–hhgregg

(NYSE:HGG), a leading appliance, electronics and furniture retailer,

announced today that stores will open this Thanksgiving at 4:00 p.m.,

giving shoppers the opportunity to find great doorbuster deals on both

Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

hhgregg Holiday Hours:

Thanksgiving: 4:00 p.m. to Midnight (12:00 a.m.)

Black Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m to 9:00 p.m.

According to a recent survey conducted by hhgregg1, more than

three in four (78 percent) Americans who shop Black Friday weekend say

the lowest prices are important to them when choosing their shopping

destination.

hhgregg customers will find the ultimate discounts from the most trusted

brands on this season’s hottest gifts – like 4K televisions, tablets and

laptops – throughout the Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend.

Electronics won’t be the only bargains to be had, either, with hhgregg

offering eye-opening deals on washers and dryers and kitchen appliance

packages.

Details on all of hhgregg’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday doorbusters

will be announced on November 11, 2015.

Shoppers can visit hhgregg.com/black-friday,

or follow hhgregg on Twitter at @hhgregg

or Facebook at facebook.com/hhgregg

for the latest on Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals. For more

information visit hhgregg

or find

a store near you.

ABOUT hhgregg

Founded in 1955, Indianapolis-based hhgregg is a multi-regional retailer

with 227 brick-and-mortar stores in 20 states. hhgregg’s product

assortment includes market-leading brands in home appliances, consumer

electronics and technology for the home. The retailer’s online presence (hhgregg.com)

and mobile apps (iOS,

Android)

give consumers nationwide access to global and local lifestyle home

products. Find hhgregg on Facebook at facebook.com/hhgregg and

on Twitter at @hhgregg.

1The hhgregg Holiday Shopping Survey was a 10-minute online

survey with a total sample size of 4,200 American adults aged 18 and

over in October 2015.

