Humacyte’s Chief Medical Officer and Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, to Address Upcoming VEITHsymposium

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jeffrey H. Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Humacyte, an
innovator in biotechnology and vascular regenerative medicine, will
present three sessions at the leading vascular specialist conference,
the VEITHsymposium, November 17-23, 2015 in New York City at the New
York Hilton-Midtown. Dr. Lawson, a distinguished vascular surgeon, will
focus on new techniques in human tissue engineered arterial vascular
access conduits, and how to optimize outcomes in hemodialysis access.
On Thursday, November 19 at 7:27 a.m., Dr. Lawson will present on “Human
Tissue Engineered Vessels Are Finally Working as Lower Extremity
Bypasses and Dialysis Access: Why and Prospects for the Future.”
Additionally, Dr. Lawson will present on Saturday, November 21 on “Novel
Therapies for Hemodialysis Vascular Access Dysfunction,” and “Expanding
Role for Endoluminal Anastomosis in Vascular Access Surgery,” at 10:33
a.m., and 11:33 a.m., respectively.
Prior to his new role at Humacyte, Dr. Lawson helped to support the
Company’s founder, Dr. Laura Niklason to develop an investigational
human acellular vessel (HAV), HUMACYL™, to provide vascular access for
patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) who require hemodialysis.
Humacyte received Fast Track designation for HUMACYL for vascular access
in hemodialysis patients from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in
2014 and has ongoing Phase II trials in the U.S. and EU for patients
with ESRD who require vascular access for hemodialysis. Humacyte plans
to initiate a global Phase III study for HUMACYL in the coming months.
“The VEITHsymposium has long been an outstanding meeting for education
and innovation in the field of vascular science and surgery,” said Dr.
Lawson. “As Humacyte approaches late-stage clinical trials of the
company’s human acelluar vessel, we will review some of the key
milestones from our preclinical and human phase II studies that have led
to this exciting progress.”
Humacyte recently announced that it has raised $150 million committed
Series B preferred stock financing. Funding will support the upcoming
global Phase III clinical trials of HUMACYL and the development of
future pipeline products with the potential to improve treatment
outcomes for patients with a variety of vascular and non-vascular
diseases, such as Coronary Artery Bypass, Replacement Trachea and
Esophagus, and bypass for Peripheral Arterial Disease.
For more information on the VEITHsymposium, visit http://www.veithsymposium.org.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc., a privately held company founded in 2004, is a medical
research, discovery and development company with clinical and
pre-clinical stage investigational products. Humacyte is primarily
focused on developing and commercializing a proprietary novel technology
based on human tissue-based products for key applications in
regenerative medicine and vascular surgery. The company uses its
innovative, proprietary platform technology to engineer human,
extracellular matrix-based tissues that can be shaped into tubes,
sheets, or particulate conformations, with properties similar to native
tissues. These are being developed for potential use in many specific
applications, with the goal to significantly improve treatment outcomes
for many patients, including those with vascular disease and those
requiring hemodialysis. The company’s proprietary technologies are
designed to create off-the-shelf products that, once approved, can be
utilized in any patient. The company web site is www.humacyte.com.
About VEITHsymposium
Now in its 42nd year, VEITHsymposium provides vascular surgeons,
interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists and other
vascular specialists with a unique and exciting format to learn the most
current information about what is new and important in the treatment of
vascular disease. The 5-day event features rapid-fire presentations from
world renowned vascular specialists with emphasis on the latest
advances, changing concepts in diagnosis and management, pressing
controversies and new techniques. To register to attend VEITHsymposium,
please visit www.VEITHpress.org
or contact Pauline T. Mayer at 631.979.3780.
