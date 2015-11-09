Humacyte’s Chief Medical Officer and Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, to Address Upcoming VEITHsymposium

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jeffrey H. Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Humacyte, an

innovator in biotechnology and vascular regenerative medicine, will

present three sessions at the leading vascular specialist conference,

the VEITHsymposium, November 17-23, 2015 in New York City at the New

York Hilton-Midtown. Dr. Lawson, a distinguished vascular surgeon, will

focus on new techniques in human tissue engineered arterial vascular

access conduits, and how to optimize outcomes in hemodialysis access.

On Thursday, November 19 at 7:27 a.m., Dr. Lawson will present on “Human

Tissue Engineered Vessels Are Finally Working as Lower Extremity

Bypasses and Dialysis Access: Why and Prospects for the Future.”

Additionally, Dr. Lawson will present on Saturday, November 21 on “Novel

Therapies for Hemodialysis Vascular Access Dysfunction,” and “Expanding

Role for Endoluminal Anastomosis in Vascular Access Surgery,” at 10:33

a.m., and 11:33 a.m., respectively.

Prior to his new role at Humacyte, Dr. Lawson helped to support the

Company’s founder, Dr. Laura Niklason to develop an investigational

human acellular vessel (HAV), HUMACYL™, to provide vascular access for

patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) who require hemodialysis.

Humacyte received Fast Track designation for HUMACYL for vascular access

in hemodialysis patients from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in

2014 and has ongoing Phase II trials in the U.S. and EU for patients

with ESRD who require vascular access for hemodialysis. Humacyte plans

to initiate a global Phase III study for HUMACYL in the coming months.

“The VEITHsymposium has long been an outstanding meeting for education

and innovation in the field of vascular science and surgery,” said Dr.

Lawson. “As Humacyte approaches late-stage clinical trials of the

company’s human acelluar vessel, we will review some of the key

milestones from our preclinical and human phase II studies that have led

to this exciting progress.”

Humacyte recently announced that it has raised $150 million committed

Series B preferred stock financing. Funding will support the upcoming

global Phase III clinical trials of HUMACYL and the development of

future pipeline products with the potential to improve treatment

outcomes for patients with a variety of vascular and non-vascular

diseases, such as Coronary Artery Bypass, Replacement Trachea and

Esophagus, and bypass for Peripheral Arterial Disease.

For more information on the VEITHsymposium, visit http://www.veithsymposium.org.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc., a privately held company founded in 2004, is a medical

research, discovery and development company with clinical and

pre-clinical stage investigational products. Humacyte is primarily

focused on developing and commercializing a proprietary novel technology

based on human tissue-based products for key applications in

regenerative medicine and vascular surgery. The company uses its

innovative, proprietary platform technology to engineer human,

extracellular matrix-based tissues that can be shaped into tubes,

sheets, or particulate conformations, with properties similar to native

tissues. These are being developed for potential use in many specific

applications, with the goal to significantly improve treatment outcomes

for many patients, including those with vascular disease and those

requiring hemodialysis. The company’s proprietary technologies are

designed to create off-the-shelf products that, once approved, can be

utilized in any patient. The company web site is www.humacyte.com.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in

this announcement are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can

identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will”,

“anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “intend” and “should” or the negative

of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements relate

to future events or Humacyte’s clinical development programs, reflect

management’s current beliefs and expectations and involve known and

unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Humacyte’s

actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different.

Except as required by law, Humacyte assumes no obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

About VEITHsymposium

Now in its 42nd year, VEITHsymposium provides vascular surgeons,

interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists and other

vascular specialists with a unique and exciting format to learn the most

current information about what is new and important in the treatment of

vascular disease. The 5-day event features rapid-fire presentations from

world renowned vascular specialists with emphasis on the latest

advances, changing concepts in diagnosis and management, pressing

controversies and new techniques. To register to attend VEITHsymposium,

please visit www.VEITHpress.org

or contact Pauline T. Mayer at 631.979.3780.

Contacts

ICR

Kate Ottavio Kent, 203-682-8276

Kate.Ottavio-Kent@icrinc.com