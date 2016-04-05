Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited Announces Rolling Chip Turnover of US$0.39 Billion for March 2016

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited (“IKGH”) (NASDAQ:IKGH), which

operates through its subsidiaries and related promotion entities that

act as VIP room gaming promoters and a collaborator, today announced

unaudited Rolling Chip Turnover (as defined below) for the month of

March 2016 at the company’s VIP rooms in Macau was US$0.39 billion, down

49% year-over-year, compared to US$0.76 billion for the month of March

2015. Win rate for the month of March 2016 was 4.83%.

For the first three months of 2016, IKGH’s Rolling Chip Turnover was

US$1.20 billion (an average of $0.40 billion per month), down 45%

year-over-year, compared to US$2.20 billion (an average of $0.73 billion

per month) for the first three months of 2015.

The Company’s VIP rooms are primarily focused on high stakes baccarat.

Baccarat accounts for approximately 88% of total Macau casino winnings

according to the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ).

In Macau, two remuneration methods are used to compensate VIP room

gaming promoters. On a fixed commission basis, VIP room gaming promoter

revenues are based on an agreed percentage of Rolling Chip Turnover. On

a win/loss split basis, the VIP room gaming promoter receives an agreed

percentage of the “win” in the VIP gaming room (plus certain incentive

allowances), and is required to also bear the same percentage of losses

that might be incurred. Compared to the fixed commission basis, the

win/loss split basis subjects the VIP room gaming promoter to the risk

of losses from the gaming patron’s activity and to greater volatility.

All IKGH VIP rooms are on a revenue sharing remuneration model.

Definition of Rolling Chip Turnover

Rolling Chip Turnover is used by casinos to measure the volume of VIP

business transacted and represents the aggregate amount of

non-negotiable chips players purchased. Bets are wagered with

“non-negotiable chips” and winning bets are paid out by casinos in

so-called “cash” chips. “Non-negotiable chips” are specifically designed

for VIP players to allow casinos to calculate the commission payable to

VIP room gaming promoters. Commissions are paid based on the total

amount of “non-negotiable chips” purchased by each player. VIP room

gaming promoters therefore require the players to “roll,” from time to

time, their “cash chips” into “non-negotiable” chips for further betting

(hence the term “Rolling Chip Turnover”). Through the promoters,

“non-negotiable chips” can be converted back into cash at any time.

Betting using rolling chips, as opposed to using cash chips, is also

used by the DICJ to distinguish between VIP table revenue and mass

market table revenue.

About Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited

IKGH is a holding company which operates through its subsidiaries and

related promotion entities that act as VIP room gaming promoters and a

collaborator, and is entitled to receive all of the profits of the VIP

gaming promoters and a collaborator from VIP gaming rooms. IKGH’s VIP

room gaming promoters and collaborator currently participate in the

promotion of five major luxury VIP gaming facilities in Macau, China,

the largest gaming market in the world. One VIP gaming room is located

at the top-tier 5-star hotel, the StarWorld Hotel & Casino in

downtown Macau, and another is located in the luxury 5-star hotel, the

Galaxy Macau™ Resort in Cotai, each of which is operated by Galaxy

Casino, S.A. Additional VIP gaming rooms are located at the Sands Cotai

Central and City of Dreams Macau, both in Cotai, and Le Royal Arc

Casino, located in NAPE, Downtown Macau. IKGH recently started trial

operations to the Australian casinos (Crown Perth Casino in Perth,

Australia and the Crown Melbourne Casino in Melbourne, Australia) to

gain a greater understanding of the preferences of its junket agents and

VIP players and the logistics of the market.

