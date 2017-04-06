Iconic Blue Panels to Transform Future IKEA Jacksonville as Construction Progresses on Store Opening Fall 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IKEA–IKEA, the world’s leading home furnishings retailer, today announced
that steel framing has progressed far enough that installation of the
iconic blue composite panels has begun on its future Jacksonville store,
Florida’s fifth IKEA location. Installing the blue panels is a
construction milestone that keeps the store on track to open Fall 2017,
and reflects the unique architectural design for which IKEA stores are
known worldwide.
The 290,000-square-foot proposed IKEA store and its 950 parking spaces
will be built on 25 acres along the northwestern corner of Interstate
295 and Gate Parkway, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown
Jacksonville. Until the future IKEA Jacksonville opens in Fall 2017,
customers can shop at IKEA Orlando and IKEA Tampa or online at IKEA-USA.com.
Two other IKEA stores are located in the South Florida cities of Sunrise
and Sweetwater.
“With IKEA Jacksonville taking shape and blue paneling going up, we
continue to be on track for a grand opening this Fall,” said Lars
Petersson, IKEA U.S. president. “We hope to be enclosed in Summer, and
cannot wait for the building’s interior to look like an IKEA store as
well. We know there are many customers in the area who are excited for
us to open, including those driving long distances to shop at our other
stores, as well those who have yet to experience the unique IKEA
shopping concept.”
IKEA Jacksonville will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items,
50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised
children’s play area, and a 325-seat restaurant serving Swedish
specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as
well as American dishes. Other family-friendly features include a
‘Children’s IKEA’ area in the Showroom, baby care rooms, play areas
throughout the store, and preferred parking. IKEA also is evaluating
potential on-site power generation to complement its current U.S. goal
of a renewable energy presence at nearly 90% of its U.S. locations.
IKEA Jacksonville will provide annual sales and property tax revenue for
local governments and schools. And – in addition to 500 jobs expected
during construction – 250 coworkers will join the IKEA family when the
store opens. Opportunities will be available this spring and summer for
candidates interested in working at this employer of choice in home
furnishings sales, interior decoration, customer service, safety and
security, cashiers, maintenance, goods flow, receiving, warehouse and
stock replenishment. Also, IKEA Jacksonville will offer nearly 50 food
service opportunities in its Restaurant, Swedish Food Market, Exit
Bistro and coworker cafeteria.
Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of
good design and function at low prices so the majority of people can
afford them. There currently are more than 390 IKEA stores in 48
countries, including 43 in the U.S. IKEA has been included in rankings
of “Best Companies to Work For” and, as further investment in its
coworkers, has raised its minimum wage twice in two years. IKEA
incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports
initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more
information, see IKEA-USA.com,
@IKEAUSA,
@IKEAUSANews,
or IKEAUSA on Facebook,
YouTube,
Instagram
and Pinterest.
