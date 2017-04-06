Iconic Blue Panels to Transform Future IKEA Jacksonville as Construction Progresses on Store Opening Fall 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IKEA–IKEA, the world’s leading home furnishings retailer, today announced

that steel framing has progressed far enough that installation of the

iconic blue composite panels has begun on its future Jacksonville store,

Florida’s fifth IKEA location. Installing the blue panels is a

construction milestone that keeps the store on track to open Fall 2017,

and reflects the unique architectural design for which IKEA stores are

known worldwide.





The 290,000-square-foot proposed IKEA store and its 950 parking spaces

will be built on 25 acres along the northwestern corner of Interstate

295 and Gate Parkway, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown

Jacksonville. Until the future IKEA Jacksonville opens in Fall 2017,

customers can shop at IKEA Orlando and IKEA Tampa or online at IKEA-USA.com.

Two other IKEA stores are located in the South Florida cities of Sunrise

and Sweetwater.

“With IKEA Jacksonville taking shape and blue paneling going up, we

continue to be on track for a grand opening this Fall,” said Lars

Petersson, IKEA U.S. president. “We hope to be enclosed in Summer, and

cannot wait for the building’s interior to look like an IKEA store as

well. We know there are many customers in the area who are excited for

us to open, including those driving long distances to shop at our other

stores, as well those who have yet to experience the unique IKEA

shopping concept.”

IKEA Jacksonville will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items,

50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised

children’s play area, and a 325-seat restaurant serving Swedish

specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as

well as American dishes. Other family-friendly features include a

‘Children’s IKEA’ area in the Showroom, baby care rooms, play areas

throughout the store, and preferred parking. IKEA also is evaluating

potential on-site power generation to complement its current U.S. goal

of a renewable energy presence at nearly 90% of its U.S. locations.

IKEA Jacksonville will provide annual sales and property tax revenue for

local governments and schools. And – in addition to 500 jobs expected

during construction – 250 coworkers will join the IKEA family when the

store opens. Opportunities will be available this spring and summer for

candidates interested in working at this employer of choice in home

furnishings sales, interior decoration, customer service, safety and

security, cashiers, maintenance, goods flow, receiving, warehouse and

stock replenishment. Also, IKEA Jacksonville will offer nearly 50 food

service opportunities in its Restaurant, Swedish Food Market, Exit

Bistro and coworker cafeteria.

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of

good design and function at low prices so the majority of people can

afford them. There currently are more than 390 IKEA stores in 48

countries, including 43 in the U.S. IKEA has been included in rankings

of “Best Companies to Work For” and, as further investment in its

coworkers, has raised its minimum wage twice in two years. IKEA

incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports

initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more

information, see IKEA-USA.com,

@IKEAUSA,

@IKEAUSANews,

or IKEAUSA on Facebook,

YouTube,

Instagram

and Pinterest.

