iMedicare Releases New Patient-Facing Web Service, RefillReport.com

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iMedicare, the leading Medicare Part D plan comparison software for

community pharmacies, announced the release of RefillReport.com –

a new patient-facing platform to help connect patients with local

community pharmacies to help them save money on their Medicare plan.

Many Medicare-eligible seniors are not on the most practical plan based

on their medications. RefillReport.com is tailored to help these

patients locate a pharmacy that will help them compare the Part D plan

options available, saving them money, while driving traffic to the

trusted community pharmacies iMedicare works closely with. On average,

patients comparing plans at pharmacies using iMedicare totaled savings

of $1,150.

Medicare Part D plan formularies change on a monthly basis, making it

important for patients to re-visit plan options to make sure they are

still enrolled in the most practical plan. iMedicare provides

pharmacists with tools that can be used outside of the annual Open

Enrollment Period (October 15 – December 7th), such as the ability to

easily find therapeutic alternatives to patients’ medications if these

prescriptions are not covered on a current plan.

In addition to connecting seniors with the nearest community pharmacy,

RefillReport.com also provides patients with valuable information –

a break-down on how Medicare Part D works, frequently asked patient

questions, and up-to-date information regarding changes that may affect

patients’ plans throughout the year.

“Pharmacies are one of the most trusted healthcare providers in the U.S.

and the role of a pharmacist is expanding every day,” said Flaviu

Simihaian, CEO of iMedicare. “Our platforms make it easy for pharmacies

to take on their natural role as the center of patient health.”

