It’s Game On for Snapchat: IGN Added as New Discover Partner

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading video game and entertainment publisher IGN, a division of Ziff

Davis, announced today it will launch its brand-new channel on Snapchat

Discover this Thursday, August 27 at 6 a.m. PT. Through its Discover

channel, IGN will deliver daily editions, edited specifically for

Snapchat, to the platform’s near 100 million daily active users.

The IGN Discover channel will feature content specifically created for

the Snapchat platform, such as Six-Second Reviews, SnapCheats, IGN

Behind the Scenes, Slo-Mo Mode, Fan Art Fridays, IGN’s Animation Theater and

more. IGN will continue to provide its fans with industry-leading game,

movie and TV show trailers and reviews, celebrity interviews and game

and entertainment news. Each daily edition will be available for

Snapchatters to view for 24 hours.

“We are excited to partner with Snapchat and bring our content to a new

generation of games and entertainment enthusiasts,” said Peer Schneider,

GM and Co-Founder of IGN. “Gaming and geek culture have become dominant

voices in pop culture and IGN will give Snapchat’s core demographic of

13-to-34 year-olds something new to talk about and share every day.”

As part of its launch, IGN will unveil exclusive content from game and

film industry leaders, including the official “Lara Croft GO” trailer

from Square-Enix, the first-ever image gallery of two levels in LEGO

Dimensions from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, International

Pop-Artist Jason Derulo playing Ubisoft’s “Just Dance 2016” using the

Controller App, a first look at the upcoming Legendary Pictures’ motion

picture release “Krampus” and behind-the-scenes footage from upcoming

big events such as PAX Prime, Tokyo Game Show and New York Comic-Con.

“Gaming is an obvious vertical for Discover because it’s an exciting

form of storytelling that’s immersive and incredibly entertaining,” said

Nick Bell, Head of Content at Snapchat. “We are thrilled to partner with

IGN and share their unique view of the gaming culture with our Snapchat

community.”

IGN’s Discover channel will also contain 3V advertising, which includes

sponsorship mentions and vertical video ads interspersed throughout the

channel’s daily editions. Launch partners include Universal Pictures and

XYIENCE Energy Drink.

“Snapchat Discover is a tremendous opportunity for brands to reach a

highly engaged demographic, and XYIENCE is excited to be a part of IGN’s

launch on the platform. Gamers and energy drinks go hand-in-hand, making

this partnership a great fit for XYIENCE,” said Thomas Oh, Senior Vice

President of Marketing at Big Red, Inc.

On Snapchat Discover, publishers can share their expert editorial

perspectives with the Snapchat community in a beautiful, digestible

format, which perfectly aligns with the IGN voice and vision. This new

partnership is the ideal platform for IGN content, which features

peerless access to today’s most popular video game and entertainment

news.

