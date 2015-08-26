It’s Game On for Snapchat: IGN Added as New Discover Partner

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading video game and entertainment publisher IGN, a division of Ziff
Davis, announced today it will launch its brand-new channel on Snapchat
Discover this Thursday, August 27 at 6 a.m. PT. Through its Discover
channel, IGN will deliver daily editions, edited specifically for
Snapchat, to the platform’s near 100 million daily active users.
The IGN Discover channel will feature content specifically created for
the Snapchat platform, such as Six-Second Reviews, SnapCheats, IGN
Behind the Scenes, Slo-Mo Mode, Fan Art Fridays, IGN’s Animation Theater and
more. IGN will continue to provide its fans with industry-leading game,
movie and TV show trailers and reviews, celebrity interviews and game
and entertainment news. Each daily edition will be available for
Snapchatters to view for 24 hours.
“We are excited to partner with Snapchat and bring our content to a new
generation of games and entertainment enthusiasts,” said Peer Schneider,
GM and Co-Founder of IGN. “Gaming and geek culture have become dominant
voices in pop culture and IGN will give Snapchat’s core demographic of
13-to-34 year-olds something new to talk about and share every day.”
As part of its launch, IGN will unveil exclusive content from game and
film industry leaders, including the official “Lara Croft GO” trailer
from Square-Enix, the first-ever image gallery of two levels in LEGO
Dimensions from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, International
Pop-Artist Jason Derulo playing Ubisoft’s “Just Dance 2016” using the
Controller App, a first look at the upcoming Legendary Pictures’ motion
picture release “Krampus” and behind-the-scenes footage from upcoming
big events such as PAX Prime, Tokyo Game Show and New York Comic-Con.
“Gaming is an obvious vertical for Discover because it’s an exciting
form of storytelling that’s immersive and incredibly entertaining,” said
Nick Bell, Head of Content at Snapchat. “We are thrilled to partner with
IGN and share their unique view of the gaming culture with our Snapchat
community.”
IGN’s Discover channel will also contain 3V advertising, which includes
sponsorship mentions and vertical video ads interspersed throughout the
channel’s daily editions. Launch partners include Universal Pictures and
XYIENCE Energy Drink.
“Snapchat Discover is a tremendous opportunity for brands to reach a
highly engaged demographic, and XYIENCE is excited to be a part of IGN’s
launch on the platform. Gamers and energy drinks go hand-in-hand, making
this partnership a great fit for XYIENCE,” said Thomas Oh, Senior Vice
President of Marketing at Big Red, Inc.
On Snapchat Discover, publishers can share their expert editorial
perspectives with the Snapchat community in a beautiful, digestible
format, which perfectly aligns with the IGN voice and vision. This new
partnership is the ideal platform for IGN content, which features
peerless access to today’s most popular video game and entertainment
news.
About IGN
IGN is the leading Internet media and services provider focused on the
video game and entertainment enthusiast markets. IGN’s mobile and
desktop websites comprise several specialty sites or “channels”, each
occupying a subdomain and covering a specific area of entertainment;
including major video game platforms and other forms of entertainment
such as television, comic books and films. IGN reaches 63.8MM users
monthly across mobile, web, and OTT platforms, with 12.6 MM app
downloads, 12MM social followers, and 7.2MM YouTube subscribers. IGN’s
network of video game-related properties is the #1 source for video game
information online. For more information, visit IGN.com or follow us on
Twitter and Facebook at @ign.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis is a leading global digital-media company operating in the
technology, gaming, entertainment and men’s lifestyle verticals. We
reach over 120 million buyers, influencers and enthusiasts every month.
Our brands – IGN, PCMag, AskMen, Speedtest, ExtremeTech, Geek, Toolbox,
TechBargains, Ziff Davis B2B and emedia – produce and distribute premium
content across multiple platforms and devices. We deliver advertising,
performance marketing and licensing solutions to thousands of clients
worldwide. Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM),
is headquartered in NY with offices in SF, LA, Chicago, Seattle,
Scottsdale, Montreal, Basingstoke, London and Sydney. Learn more at www.ziffdavis.com.
