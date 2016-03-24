Jewelry Innovations Receives New Patent for Serinium®

SANDY, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jewelry Innovations LLC, distributor of fine jewelry and developer of

high-tech jewelry alloys, today announced the issuance of a new patent

for Serinium®, The Precious Contemporary Metal™, by the U.S. Patent and

Trademark Office. The issuance of this patent to Jewelry Innovations’

sister company, Mythrial Metals LLC, gives legal recognition to

Serinium®’s unique qualities and composition.

Serinium® is the finest and safest of the contemporary jewelry metals,

combining the best qualities of other contemporary metals with none of

the drawbacks. Ultra-hard and bright silver-white in color, Serinium® is

hypoallergenic, will never oxidize or tarnish, and unlike other

contemporary jewelry metals, Serinium® jewelry can be safely and easily

removed in an emergency with commonly available tools. Serinium® is also

the only contemporary jewelry metal with strong appeal to both women and

men, particularly Millennials.

This patent will lead to the first contemporary metal bridal ring sets

which will be shipped this holiday.

“The beauty and technology of Serinium® is unique in the jewelry

industry,” said Harry Rosenthal, CEO of Jewelry Innovations, adding,

“and it comes without the high social and environmental costs associated

with gold mining. This patent, together with our additional pending

patent applications, will strengthen our portfolio of intellectual

property as we continue to offer our customers the finest, safest and

most innovative products.”

Serinium® men’s rings have proven extremely successful, and are

currently sold in thousands of retail stores throughout North America. A

full collection of Serinium® women’s bridal and fashion jewelry,

including the first contemporary metal bridal sets, is in production and

will be shipping beginning in the third quarter of 2016.

Patent U.S. 9,289,037

About Jewelry Innovations

For over 25 years, Jewelry Innovations has been manufacturing and

distributing fine jewelry to retail store customers in the United States

and Canada. With special expertise in high-technology contemporary

metals and youthful, innovative designs, JI is the front wave of

emerging trends in the jewelry industry, and is the sole licensee and

distributor of Serinium® jewelry.

