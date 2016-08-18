Jo-Ann Appoints Susan van Benten to the Role of SVP/GMM, Sewing

Announces new leadership in merchandising department with senior vice

president and two vice presidents

HUDSON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the leading fabric and craft specialty

retailer, today announced an organizational change in the merchandising

department with the appointment of Susan van Benten as senior vice

president/general merchandise manager (SVP/GMM), sewing. She will report

to president and chief executive officer (CEO) Jill Soltau, effective

August 15, 2016.

“Susan has developed strong supplier relationships and a keen

understanding of our industry’s dynamics,” said Soltau. “She will be key

in implementing new merchandising fundamentals as part of our retail

strategy. Susan brings a passion for serving customers, and we are

thrilled to welcome her to the Jo-Ann leadership team.”

van Benten most recently served as chief merchandising and marketing

officer/senior vice president (CMO/SVP) with Hancock Fabrics, where she

led merchandising, marketing, planning, allocation and data integrity.

Previously, she was the SVP/GMM for Books a Million, VP/DMM with

Michaels and divisional merchandise manager (DMM) for Steinmart. van

Benten began her career in merchandising roles with regional chains in

both The May Company and Federated Department Stores. She holds a

Bachelor of Science Degree in Merchandising from Indiana University.

In support of this new merchandising structure, Mary Jo Schoenfeld and

Kathy Lacks are also joining Jo-Ann.

“I am excited to welcome Mary Jo and Kathy to the Jo-Ann team,” said

Soltau. “Over the course of their careers, they have proven themselves

to be accomplished leaders in an ever-changing retail environment, and I

am confident their knowledge and abilities will help us deliver the

right merchandising strategy for our customers at Jo-Ann.”

Schoenfeld is joining Jo-Ann as VP/DMM, seasonal/floral. She most

recently served as a DMM for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., driving sales in

stores and eCommerce.

Previously, Schoenfeld served as the VP/DMM ladies/juniors/plus apparel

with Shopko Stores, where she was instrumental in fueling growth in the

Shopko Hometown small store growth format. She also held roles with

Sears, Roebuck and Co., Right Start Acquisition Company, and Robinsons

May/Meier & Frank, a division of May Department Stores.

Schoenfeld is a graduate of Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA where

she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

Kathy Lacks will serve as VP/DMM, trend craft. She most recently served

as VP/DMM, hardlines with Hancock Fabrics. At Hancock, Lacks led

merchandising strategy, sourcing and execution of the craft and

hardlines division.

Prior to Hancock, she was VP/DMM at Michaels, where she was responsible

for the improvement of revenue results for a wide array of

merchandise. She also brings experience as a buyer for Federated

Department Stores, Eric Chandler Merchandising Partners, Noggins/ABC

School Supply, Sportstown and Maas Brothers.

Lacks earned her Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the

University of Alabama.

About Jo-Ann Stores, LLC

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the nation’s leading fabric and craft

retailer with locations in 49 states, was founded in 1943 as a single

retail store. Today, approximately 850 Jo-Ann stores across the country

provide consumers all the fabrics, craft supplies and inspiration they

need, conveniently under one roof. For additional information, visit Joann.com.

