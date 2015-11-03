Jo-Ann Challenges Customers to “Make-It-Yourself” this Holiday Season

MIY movement and digital MIY guide help consumers do it themselves
and do it with style.
HUDSON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the nation’s leading fabric and craft
specialty retailer, has announced the launch of the MIY
(Make-It-Yourself) movement, designed to inspire and help consumers
brighten the holiday season by making their own gifts, crafts and decor.
As part of the MIY movement, Jo-Ann is launching the new MIY
guide – a digital catalogue full of free inspiration and more than
60 gift and decor projects – that provides consumers with easy online
access to project directions and supplies.
“The holidays are the perfect time of year to be really creative and to
put inspiration to work,” said Amy Parker, senior vice president
marketing and advertising at Jo-Ann. “With the Make-It-Yourself
movement, Jo-Ann empowers customers to be MIYers – able to create
exceptional homemade gifts, projects and decor with easy-to-use products
and directions.”
Jo-Ann – both online and in each of its 850 stores – provides customers
with a complete offering of MIY products and inspiration, including
creative ideas for every experience level and the essential elements to
make classic and chic holiday projects.
To browse the comprehensive and colorful holiday MIY Your Holidays guide
on Joann.com, visit joann.com/holiday
or click “Holiday MIY Guide” located on the homepage of Joann.com.
Highlights of the guide include inspiration, trends, project directions
and shop-able products to easily purchase everything needed to complete
projects.
About Jo-Ann Stores, LLC
Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the nation’s largest fabric and craft
retailer with locations in 49 states, was founded in 1943 as a single
retail store. Today, approximately 850 Jo-Ann stores across the country
provide consumers all the fabrics, craft supplies and inspiration they
need, conveniently under one roof. For additional information, visit joann.com.
To make creative connections, visit joann.com/community.
