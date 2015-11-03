Jo-Ann Challenges Customers to “Make-It-Yourself” this Holiday Season

MIY movement and digital MIY guide help consumers do it themselves

and do it with style.

HUDSON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the nation’s leading fabric and craft

specialty retailer, has announced the launch of the MIY

(Make-It-Yourself) movement, designed to inspire and help consumers

brighten the holiday season by making their own gifts, crafts and decor.

As part of the MIY movement, Jo-Ann is launching the new MIY

guide – a digital catalogue full of free inspiration and more than

60 gift and decor projects – that provides consumers with easy online

access to project directions and supplies.

“The holidays are the perfect time of year to be really creative and to

put inspiration to work,” said Amy Parker, senior vice president

marketing and advertising at Jo-Ann. “With the Make-It-Yourself

movement, Jo-Ann empowers customers to be MIYers – able to create

exceptional homemade gifts, projects and decor with easy-to-use products

and directions.”

Jo-Ann – both online and in each of its 850 stores – provides customers

with a complete offering of MIY products and inspiration, including

creative ideas for every experience level and the essential elements to

make classic and chic holiday projects.

To browse the comprehensive and colorful holiday MIY Your Holidays guide

on Joann.com, visit joann.com/holiday

or click “Holiday MIY Guide” located on the homepage of Joann.com.

Highlights of the guide include inspiration, trends, project directions

and shop-able products to easily purchase everything needed to complete

projects.

About Jo-Ann Stores, LLC

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the nation’s largest fabric and craft

retailer with locations in 49 states, was founded in 1943 as a single

retail store. Today, approximately 850 Jo-Ann stores across the country

provide consumers all the fabrics, craft supplies and inspiration they

need, conveniently under one roof. For additional information, visit joann.com.

To make creative connections, visit joann.com/community.

Contacts

Jo-Ann Stores, LLC

Beth Shivak, 330-463-8661

Corporate

Communications

beth.shivak@joann.com