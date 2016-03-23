JPMorgan Chase Releases Second Report Examining Ways to Strengthen Detroit’s Workforce Systems

Report will help Detroit Workforce Development Board and other

private and public efforts to remove barriers and expand opportunities

for local job seekers and employers

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the Corporation for a Skilled Workforce (CSW)

today released the second

report of a two-part series that examines the state of Detroit’s

workforce development system. The report identifies specific

opportunities for the city’s workforce infrastructure, funding,

organizations and programs to work together to help job seekers and

employers.

Developed as part of JPMorgan Chase’s $100 million commitment to the

city’s economic recovery, the report is intended to help focus and align

different workforce development efforts and investments, including those

made by the Mayor’s Detroit Workforce Development Board. The first

report, “Detroit’s

Untapped Talent,” mapped out major challenges facing the city’s

workforce, including a shortage of jobs suitable for Detroit workers’

skill levels and the need for training programs to help workers attain

the skills sought for available jobs.

“JPMorgan Chase and CSW are great partners in our efforts to help

Detroiters prepare for and obtain good paying jobs,” said Detroit

Mayor Mike Duggan. “Their reports continue to help us identify our

challenges and opportunities as we develop our workforce to be prepared

not just for jobs that exist today, but also for the opportunities we

know will exist tomorrow.”

“Detroit’s job training programs are critical to the city’s continued

growth, and investments in skill development must keep pace with the

city’s changing economy,” said Chauncy Lennon, Head of Workforce

Initiatives, JPMorgan Chase. “Our analysis shows that many of the

city’s biggest workforce problems are solvable, but only if we work

together.”

Removing Key Barriers Offers Greatest Hope

The report noted several specific obstacles that prevent Detroit from

making greater progress on jobs, including:

Institutional barriers make it especially hard for Detroit’s

lowest-skilled job seekers to find jobs : Too many of the programs

that aspiring workers need function in siloes and are unnecessarily

hard to access. For example, only a few workforce organizations are

offering foundational skills, such as literacy training, GED or high

school equivalency programs and English for other language speakers.

Those seeking post-secondary education, more often than not, may have

to travel to the Tri-County to obtain it. Meanwhile, only about half

of service providers offer targeted programming designed to address

the needs of special populations, such as ex-offenders. The good news

is that these are all problems that can be addressed, especially

through greater coordination between partners and across services.

training programs lack information about actual workforce needs and

the career pathway opportunities that local employers have to offer.

Meanwhile, too many employers lack useful information about the local

labor market. These trends suggest greater employer engagement would

accelerate the pace of job growth and job placement.

many other cities across the U.S., Detroit lacks common ways to

collect or evaluate data and outcomes for the workforce development

system as a whole. There is also no clear line-of-sight between what

the system promotes, measures or rewards. Solving the data problem and

using that data to drive metrics and outcomes would help the city

leverage more of its current and future efforts and investments in

workforce development.

Detroit’s Sectors Present Mix of Opportunities

The report also identifies the associated training and skills needs for

major industries in Detroit, including retail/hospitality, health care,

manufacturing, and transportation, distribution and logistics,

construction and information technology.

Retail, Hospitality, Arts and Recreation: Jobs in these

industries require minimal workforce preparation, yet typically do not

pay a living wage. Even so, as of April 2015, there are more

unemployed Detroiters holding only a high school diploma (41,000) than

there are total job openings in this sector (38,000 openings). These

jobs are more plentiful in the suburbs. But the lack of transportation

options puts an additional burden on employees in these industries.

programs for minimal and moderate preparation jobs, such as Certified

Nursing Assistants, may be over-producing graduates. At the same time,

healthcare employers are having a hard time finding people to fill

entry level and middle skills jobs. These trends speak to the need for

better coordination between those who are providing the training and

those who are hiring.

city of Detroit and the surrounding Tri-County area. But there are

only a few manufacturing-specific work readiness programs in Detroit.

up 6 percent of all employment in the city, and grew by 12 percent

from 2009 to 2014, although recent growth has been slower. Forty-one

percent of jobs in the industry require only minimal preparation, yet

almost 60 percent of jobs pay moderate wages, making it a potentially

good pathway for lower-skilled residents of the city.

percentage of Detroit’s overall economy and the job opening count has

decreased over the last few years . However, with large

infrastructure projects in Detroit’s near future, training in the

construction sector maps well to the hiring trends.

information technology workers are in high demand in Detroit. But

there are no minimal-preparation level job openings. While training

programs are available, a high level of education and literacy is

required for success in these programs, making them out of reach for

many of those in need.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services

firm with assets of $2.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is

a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and

small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing,

and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average,

JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States

and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and

government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. The firm uses

its global resources, expertise, insights and scale to address some of

the most urgent challenges facing communities around the world including

the need for increased economic opportunity. Information about JPMorgan

Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About Corporation for a Skilled Workforce

Corporation for a Skilled Workforce is a national nonprofit that

partners with government, business, and community leaders to connect

workers with good jobs, increase the competitiveness of companies, and

build sustainable communities. For more than 24 years, we have been an

effective catalyst for change. We identify opportunities for innovation

in work and learning and provoke transformative change in policy and

practice. We have worked with dozens of workforce investment boards,

state and local workforce agencies, community-based organizations,

foundations, federal agencies, and colleges to create lasting impact

through their collaborative action.

