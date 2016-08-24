‘Keeping Up with the Joneses’ Goes Online as Many Americans Show off Luxury Purchases

According to AICPA Survey, One in Four Feel Envious

on Social Media

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keeping up with the Joneses could mean the need to match your

brother-in-law’s fancy new car, take a more exotic vacation than your

friend, or even fertilize your way to a greener lawn than your neighbor.

But now this phenomenon has spread to social media – far expanding the

circle of people with whom to keep up. A new survey, conducted by Harris

Poll on behalf of the American

Institute of CPAs (AICPA), found that Americans are caught in a

cycle of feeling envious of friends who boast on social media of lavish

vacations and purchases, while admitting that they also post things

solely because they seem fancy and expensive.

The telephone survey, which polled 1,012 U.S. adults in June, found that

two-thirds of Americans (67 percent) have social media accounts. Of

those, nearly half (48 percent) visit their most frequently used account

more than once a day. This can lead to them being bombarded with images

of their friends on tropical beaches or eating fancy dinners in foreign

cities multiple times a day. In fact, almost half of all Americans (47

percent) with social media accounts have posted photos of their vacation

in the past year.

It’s no wonder that almost four in 10 U.S. adults with a social media

account (39 percent) say that seeing other people’s purchases and

vacations on social media makes them look into a similar purchase or

vacation. And more than one in 10 of these U.S. adults (11 percent) are

acting upon their interest and have taken a vacation or made a purchase

in the last year after seeing someone’s post. However, there is a fine

line between interest and envy and social media is making people feel

more insecure. One in four U.S. adults with a social media account (25

percent) were left feeling envious after seeing someone posting about a

purchase or vacation on social media in the past year, which is likely

not why they created their account.

“Social media has vastly expanded the number of ‘neighbors’ people are

trying to keep up with. That can lead to a feeling of financial

inadequacy and a desire to spend money you may not have,” said Gregory

Anton, CPA, CGMA, chair of the AICPA’s National CPA Financial Literacy

Commission. “Some people are purposefully curating a more glamorous

image on social media and, unfortunately, it can have a negative

financial impact on their friends and followers who feel compelled to

keep up with them.”

In fact, more than one in five of U.S. adults with social media accounts

(21 percent) admit they are likely to choose an activity or purchase

based on how their friends and family will view it when they share it on

these social media platforms. And when people are making these financial

decisions to help craft an image online, there’s a chance it’s an

upscale one. The survey found that 14 percent of Americans with social

media accounts say they’ve posted about something specifically because

it seemed fancy or expensive.

And while peer pressure can affect people of all ages, it seems to have

a greater impact upon younger generations on social media. The survey

found that of those with social media accounts, U.S. Millennials (26

percent) are more than twice as likely as Baby Boomers (12 percent) to

say the reaction of friends and family on social media affected their

likelihood to make a purchase or select an activity. In addition, of

those with social media accounts, Millennials (31 percent) were more

than twice as likely as Boomers (15 percent) to feel envious of their

friend’s purchases or vacations when checking their social media account.

“People, in particular those just beginning their careers, would be

better served spending their money maxing out their 401(k) and paying

down debt instead of trying to one-up their friends on social media,”

added Anton. “While smart financial moves may not get the most likes or

retweets, building a solid financial foundation should take priority

over building a social media following.”

The National CPA Financial Literacy Commission offers the following

advice to avoid overspending in an attempt to keep up with the Joneses

either on or offline:

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the street. Looks

can be deceiving. You may see the new purchases, but you don’t know the

amount of debt others have and if they are living beyond their means.

Before you buy something, consider the reasons behind the purchase. If

you are doing it to keep up with your friends, perhaps you should

re-think the expenditure.

Do the planning or suggest alternatives. If your friends want to

go to expensive places because they think it will look cool online,

suggest lower cost options or be the person who does the planning. Learn

to say “no” if an activity really stretches your budget.

Limit your time on social media. If digital envy is a problem for

you, try to limit your exposure to once or twice a week. Think about

more productive uses of your time.

Use social media to help you control spending. Although social

media may cause you to spend more than may be wise, there

are new apps that can actually use the power of peer pressure to

your advantage. In addition, the AICPA has a number of social media

accounts that can help you make better financial decisions. To learn

more, see the social

media page for AICPA’s financial literacy initiatives.

For more information on the AICPA survey or to speak to a member of the

National CPA Financial Literacy Commission, contact Marc Eiger at

212-596-6042, meiger@aicpa.org, or

James Schiavone at 212-596-6119, jschiavone@aicpa.org.

About AICPA Financial Literacy Initiatives

360 Degrees of Financial literacy (www.360finlit.org)

is a national volunteer effort of the nation’s Certified Public

Accountants to help Americans understand their personal finances and

develop money management skills. The AICPA and Ad Council have developed

the Feed the Pig program (Feed

the Pig), a national and localized PSA

campaign designed to improve financial literacy among Americans aged

25–34 by encouraging them to make savings a part of their daily lives.

Methodology

Harris Poll has conducted an annual survey for the AICPA since

2007. This year’s poll was conducted by telephone within the United

States between June 23-26, 2016, among 1,012 adults (505 men and 507

women aged 18 and over), including 511 interviews from the landline

sample and 501 interviews from the cell phone sample.

About the AICPA

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world’s largest member

association representing the accounting profession, with more than

412,000 members in 144 countries, and a history of serving the public

interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice,

including business and industry, public practice, government, education

and consulting.

The AICPA sets ethical standards for the profession and U.S. auditing

standards for private companies, nonprofit organizations, federal, state

and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA

Examination, and offers specialty credentials for CPAs who concentrate

on personal financial planning; forensic accounting; business valuation;

and information management and technology assurance. Through a joint

venture with the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA),

it has established the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA)

designation which sets a new standard for global recognition of

management accounting.

The AICPA maintains offices in New York, Washington, DC, Durham, NC, and

Ewing, NJ.

Media representatives are invited to visit the AICPA Press Center at aicpa.org/press.

Contacts

American Institute of CPAs (AICPA)

Marc Eiger,

212-596-6042

meiger@aicpa.org

or

James

Schiavone, 212-596-6119

jschiavone@aicpa.org