Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Introduces New ‘Doughnut-Worthy’ Coffee

All-new brew is served the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts way – hot, fresh

and delicious – and comes with a free Original Glazed® doughnut

beginning February 6

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced today an all-new, freshly brewed coffee

designed to be the perfect complement to its Original Glazed doughnuts

and other treats – a combination that’s deliciously inseparable.





Now available at Krispy Kreme shops nationwide, guests can choose

from two authentic blends of fresh coffee: new Smooth for subtle,

easy drinking and Rich for a more bold experience. Both are made

from 100 percent Arabica beans.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean

to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the

fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,”

said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

“Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the

perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original

Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s

deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now

doughnut-worthy.”

Matching a coffee with the unique taste of a Krispy Kreme

doughnut is a complex feat, in part, because the coffee must have just

the right balance of flavor profiles. After sourcing Arabica beans from

Sumatra, Colombia, Guatemala and Brazil, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts spent

months working with experts to create the perfect coffee blends for its

doughnuts – offering light acidity to balance the sweetness and with

nuttiness and citrus notes to complement the treats. Lightly roasted

with a subtle blend of Central and South American beans, the new Smooth

blend is crafted to produce a smooth, balanced body for easy drinking

and a naturally sweet finish. As a bold alternative, the new Rich

blend is an aromatic and flavorful medium-bodied blend of Central,

African and Indo-Pacific beans, creating a lush, well-rounded flavor and

satisfying finish.

Beginning February 6, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any

size of the new coffee will receive a free Original Glazed

doughnut. For more information on the promotion, which runs through

February 28, go to http://KrispyKreme.com/DeliciouslyInseparable.

