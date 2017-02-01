Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Introduces New ‘Doughnut-Worthy’ Coffee

All-new brew is served the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts way – hot, fresh
and delicious – and comes with a free Original Glazed® doughnut
beginning February 6
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced today an all-new, freshly brewed coffee
designed to be the perfect complement to its Original Glazed doughnuts
and other treats – a combination that’s deliciously inseparable.
Now available at Krispy Kreme shops nationwide, guests can choose
from two authentic blends of fresh coffee: new Smooth for subtle,
easy drinking and Rich for a more bold experience. Both are made
from 100 percent Arabica beans.
“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean
to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the
fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,”
said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
“Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the
perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original
Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s
deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now
doughnut-worthy.”
Matching a coffee with the unique taste of a Krispy Kreme
doughnut is a complex feat, in part, because the coffee must have just
the right balance of flavor profiles. After sourcing Arabica beans from
Sumatra, Colombia, Guatemala and Brazil, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts spent
months working with experts to create the perfect coffee blends for its
doughnuts – offering light acidity to balance the sweetness and with
nuttiness and citrus notes to complement the treats. Lightly roasted
with a subtle blend of Central and South American beans, the new Smooth
blend is crafted to produce a smooth, balanced body for easy drinking
and a naturally sweet finish. As a bold alternative, the new Rich
blend is an aromatic and flavorful medium-bodied blend of Central,
African and Indo-Pacific beans, creating a lush, well-rounded flavor and
satisfying finish.
Beginning February 6, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any
size of the new coffee will receive a free Original Glazed
doughnut. For more information on the promotion, which runs through
February 28, go to http://KrispyKreme.com/DeliciouslyInseparable.
