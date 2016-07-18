Legion Extends Women Veterans Survey

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Legion is extending the deadline for its military women
veterans survey to August 18. The survey was created in order to make
specific recommendations for congressional appropriations, Veterans
Affairs programs and facilities, and increase the public awareness of
issues facing women veterans.
While the participation has been overwhelming with more than 1,900 women
veterans from all over the country contributing, The American Legion
would like to extend the survey deadline to allow more women veterans’
voices to be heard.
All information from the survey is kept private and submitted
anonymously. Women veterans can access the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/ALwomenvets.
The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization
with 2.2 million members in nearly 14,000 posts in communities across
America. The Legion, established by an act of Congress in 1919, was
instrumental in getting the original GI Bill through Congress and the
creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
