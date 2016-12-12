LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Philadelphia Announces “Master Model Builder” Dream Job Winner

Michael Nieves of Monmouth Junction Scores Sought-After Gig at

Plymouth Meeting Mall’s Newest Interactive Attraction

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s a dream of many to get paid to play, and it’s a dream come true for

one New Jersey jobseeker.

Michael Nieves is the official winner of LEGOLAND® Discovery Center

Philadelphia’s Master Model Builder competition, meaning he will combine

his background in mechanical engineering and passion for building with

LEGO® bricks into a full-time career. Nieves beat out more than 40

competitors, from an original pool of around 75 applicants, at the Brick

Factor competition held at Plymouth Meeting Mall, scoring him a dream

position at the ultimate indoor LEGO playground set to open in spring

2017.

“Michael has all the qualities we’re looking for when hiring a Master

Model Builder,” said Michael Taylor, LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Philadelphia’s General Manager, in reference to Nieves’ Bachelor of

Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and previous roles as a LEGO

instructor, math tutor and freelance LEGO designer. “He demonstrates a

clear understanding and passion for learning through LEGO play and a

gift for teaching children. Michael will be a natural fit in the

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia family.”

One of the most exciting and innovative jobs on the market today, the

Master Model Builder plays a primary role in developing Philadelphia’s

MINILAND, a replica of the city’s skyline made entirely of LEGO bricks.

Today, LEGOLAND Discovery Center announced the top ten finalists for

MINILAND Philadelphia. The final round of voting

begins today, Dec. 12, and will determine the Master Model Builder’s

first assignment.

In addition to an opportunity to work alongside Philadelphia’s

first-ever Master Model Builder, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia

will feature an interactive LEGO ride, a 4D Cinema and 10 LEGO-themed

play areas, making it the ultimate indoor LEGO playground. To keep up

with pre-opening events and activities, or for more information, follow

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia on Twitter,

Instagram

and Facebook.

ABOUT LEGOLAND® DISCOVERY CENTERS

At LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, families with children aged 3 to 10 can

enjoy a world of creativity, color and building fun in the ultimate

indoor LEGO® playground. With features including landmarks made from

nearly 1.5 million LEGO bricks in the MINILAND attraction to fun and

exciting LEGO themed rides: Kingdom Quest Laser Quest and Merlin’s

Apprentice. Then watch as your favorite LEGO characters come to life in

the 4D Cinema. Get hands-on with the thousands of LEGO bricks in themed

build and play areas where kids’ imaginations can run wild with the

endless possibilities that LEGO play offers. Adults must be accompanied

by children to enter. Visit legolanddiscoverycenter.com

for more information.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia is slated to open in the spring

of 2017.

There are existing LEGOLAND Discovery Centers

in; Atlanta, Arizona, Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Kansas

City, Michigan and Westchester, USA; Toronto, Canada; Manchester,

UK; Berlin and Oberhausen, Germany; Istanbul, Turkey; Osaka, Tokyo,

Japan and Shanghai, China.

