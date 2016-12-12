LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Philadelphia Announces “Master Model Builder” Dream Job Winner

Michael Nieves of Monmouth Junction Scores Sought-After Gig at
Plymouth Meeting Mall’s Newest Interactive Attraction
PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s a dream of many to get paid to play, and it’s a dream come true for
one New Jersey jobseeker.
Michael Nieves is the official winner of LEGOLAND® Discovery Center
Philadelphia’s Master Model Builder competition, meaning he will combine
his background in mechanical engineering and passion for building with
LEGO® bricks into a full-time career. Nieves beat out more than 40
competitors, from an original pool of around 75 applicants, at the Brick
Factor competition held at Plymouth Meeting Mall, scoring him a dream
position at the ultimate indoor LEGO playground set to open in spring
2017.
“Michael has all the qualities we’re looking for when hiring a Master
Model Builder,” said Michael Taylor, LEGOLAND Discovery Center
Philadelphia’s General Manager, in reference to Nieves’ Bachelor of
Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and previous roles as a LEGO
instructor, math tutor and freelance LEGO designer. “He demonstrates a
clear understanding and passion for learning through LEGO play and a
gift for teaching children. Michael will be a natural fit in the
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia family.”
One of the most exciting and innovative jobs on the market today, the
Master Model Builder plays a primary role in developing Philadelphia’s
MINILAND, a replica of the city’s skyline made entirely of LEGO bricks.
Today, LEGOLAND Discovery Center announced the top ten finalists for
MINILAND Philadelphia. The final round of voting
begins today, Dec. 12, and will determine the Master Model Builder’s
first assignment.
In addition to an opportunity to work alongside Philadelphia’s
first-ever Master Model Builder, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia
will feature an interactive LEGO ride, a 4D Cinema and 10 LEGO-themed
play areas, making it the ultimate indoor LEGO playground. To keep up
with pre-opening events and activities, or for more information, follow
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia on Twitter,
Instagram
and Facebook.
ABOUT LEGOLAND® DISCOVERY CENTERS
At LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, families with children aged 3 to 10 can
enjoy a world of creativity, color and building fun in the ultimate
indoor LEGO® playground. With features including landmarks made from
nearly 1.5 million LEGO bricks in the MINILAND attraction to fun and
exciting LEGO themed rides: Kingdom Quest Laser Quest and Merlin’s
Apprentice. Then watch as your favorite LEGO characters come to life in
the 4D Cinema. Get hands-on with the thousands of LEGO bricks in themed
build and play areas where kids’ imaginations can run wild with the
endless possibilities that LEGO play offers. Adults must be accompanied
by children to enter. Visit legolanddiscoverycenter.com
for more information.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia is slated to open in the spring
of 2017.
There are existing LEGOLAND Discovery Centers
in; Atlanta, Arizona, Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Kansas
City, Michigan and Westchester, USA; Toronto, Canada; Manchester,
UK; Berlin and Oberhausen, Germany; Istanbul, Turkey; Osaka, Tokyo,
Japan and Shanghai, China.
