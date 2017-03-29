Lincoln Financial Group Launches 2017 Women’s Financial Education and Empowerment Campaign

Strategic Integrated Initiative Is Designed to Help Women Take Charge

of Their Personal and Financial Futures

RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today the launch of an

integrated, business-wide campaign that helps empower women to take

charge of their personal and financial futures. The multi-pronged

outreach cuts across various internal and external platforms, and its

overarching goal is to create awareness and engage consumers, advisors

and employees on a range of important topics, as well as support local

communities.

“Lincoln Financial is committed to providing the education, tools and

tips women need to achieve their diverse goals,” said Lisa Buckingham,

chief human resources officer and head of Brand and Enterprise

Communications. “Through this program, we are striving to help consumers

make informed choices about their financial futures, empower our

advisors to better reach the market, continue the investment we are

making in our local communities and offer professional development for

our employees to grow their careers.”

Much of Lincoln Financial’s activities are informed by research. Below

are key findings related to women from the company’s 2016 M.O.O.D.

of America (Measuring Optimism, Outlook and Direction) survey:

Eighty-eight percent feel they are more motivated to plan for the

future when they have a better understanding of the options.

Eighty-one percent say they feel empowered when planning for their

financial future.

financial future.

Thirty-six percent use a financial professional as a source of advice

for financial information.

for financial information.

Sixty-eight percent feel they are totally doing a good job planning

for retirement versus 76 percent of men.

for retirement versus 76 percent of men.

Fifty-four percent feel totally prepared for retirement versus 67

percent of men.

percent of men.

Steps to Strengthen Financial Outcomes

Women have strengths in certain aspects of financial planning, but as

evidenced by survey findings Lincoln Financial will release throughout

the year, there are also areas for improvement. For that reason, in an

upcoming campaign, the company will share steps women can take to

achieve enhanced financial outcomes. From saving more for retirement to

buying life insurance to taking advantage of group benefits that are

offered at work, this initiative will provide consumers with actionable

takeaways.

A “WISE” Choice

Lincoln Financial’s commitment to women also extends to financial

advisors. Lincoln Financial Network, the retail sales and financial

planning affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group, launched The WISE Group

(Women, Inspiring, Supporting, and Educating) as an enterprise-wide

initiative designed to better support the unique needs of its female

financial advisors and their clients. Since its launch in 2015, The WISE

Group has held more than 30 events throughout the country with more than

600 advisors in attendance.

“Professional development, peer mentoring, and communications outreach

are just several of the ways we are engaging our members on an ongoing

basis, plus we also produce a newsletter to help educate female

investors at large,” said founding WISE member Karen DeRose, CFP®,

CRPC®, president and managing partner of DeRose Financial Planning Group

and a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors. “I am

honored to be a part of this trailblazing organization, one that

champions the profession and creates a valuable support system.”

A Digital Footprint

In addition, the outreach extends into social media, where women can

join the conversation on Twitter

using the hashtag #WomenTakeCharge, and on Facebook,

where they can share how they are able to manage the competing

priorities of families, friends and finances. The company’s website, www.lincolnfinancial.com,

also features a section dedicated to women called Women

Take Charge that features tips, articles, videos and other resources

to help women feel confident about their personal and financial futures.

Transforming Lives and Communities

Through the nonprofit programs that it funds, the Lincoln Financial

Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm, currently serves

approximately 2.5 million women across its key locations. The company

will continue its commitment in 2017 to programs that support women and

girls such as Dress

for Success, IT

is for Girls, and Girls

Incorporated.

Focus on Employees

The company’s efforts to connect with and educate women do not end with

advisors, clients and the community. Lincoln Financial is also reaching

its more than 9,000 employees across several platforms that include

intranet content, women’s advisory groups in key city locations and its

second annual women’s leadership conference that will be held in April

in Atlanta.

“With so many women balancing the demands of careers, taking care of

loved ones and evolving financial responsibilities, it becomes even more

important to have access to a support system on several levels,” said

Buckingham. “I am proud to work for an organization that recognizes

these dynamics.”

About the M.O.O.D of America

Results for the 2016 M.O.O.D. (Measuring Optimism, Outlook and

Direction) of America poll are based on three national surveys conducted

by Whitman Insight Strategies on behalf of Lincoln Financial Group in

March and April 2016.

This M.O.O.D. of America survey was conducted among 2,267 adults 18

years of age and older across the United States, and included a sample

of the General Population as well as over-samples to ensure data cuts by

key demographic sub-groups that are of particular interest for this

research. The final sample includes 405 African Americans, 402 Asian

Americans, 402 Latino Americans, and 418 LGBT Americans. The margin of

error is ±1.9% at the 95% confidence interval.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower

people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and

optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement,

insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their

lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against

long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln

Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation

(NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $229 billion in assets

under management as of December 31, 2016. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com.

LCN-1745316-032717

