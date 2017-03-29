Lincoln Financial Group Launches 2017 Women’s Financial Education and Empowerment Campaign

Strategic Integrated Initiative Is Designed to Help Women Take Charge
of Their Personal and Financial Futures
RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today the launch of an
integrated, business-wide campaign that helps empower women to take
charge of their personal and financial futures. The multi-pronged
outreach cuts across various internal and external platforms, and its
overarching goal is to create awareness and engage consumers, advisors
and employees on a range of important topics, as well as support local
communities.
“Lincoln Financial is committed to providing the education, tools and
tips women need to achieve their diverse goals,” said Lisa Buckingham,
chief human resources officer and head of Brand and Enterprise
Communications. “Through this program, we are striving to help consumers
make informed choices about their financial futures, empower our
advisors to better reach the market, continue the investment we are
making in our local communities and offer professional development for
our employees to grow their careers.”
Much of Lincoln Financial’s activities are informed by research. Below
are key findings related to women from the company’s 2016 M.O.O.D.
of America (Measuring Optimism, Outlook and Direction) survey:
-
Eighty-eight percent feel they are more motivated to plan for the
future when they have a better understanding of the options.
-
Eighty-one percent say they feel empowered when planning for their
financial future.
-
Thirty-six percent use a financial professional as a source of advice
for financial information.
-
Sixty-eight percent feel they are totally doing a good job planning
for retirement versus 76 percent of men.
-
Fifty-four percent feel totally prepared for retirement versus 67
percent of men.
Steps to Strengthen Financial Outcomes
Women have strengths in certain aspects of financial planning, but as
evidenced by survey findings Lincoln Financial will release throughout
the year, there are also areas for improvement. For that reason, in an
upcoming campaign, the company will share steps women can take to
achieve enhanced financial outcomes. From saving more for retirement to
buying life insurance to taking advantage of group benefits that are
offered at work, this initiative will provide consumers with actionable
takeaways.
A “WISE” Choice
Lincoln Financial’s commitment to women also extends to financial
advisors. Lincoln Financial Network, the retail sales and financial
planning affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group, launched The WISE Group
(Women, Inspiring, Supporting, and Educating) as an enterprise-wide
initiative designed to better support the unique needs of its female
financial advisors and their clients. Since its launch in 2015, The WISE
Group has held more than 30 events throughout the country with more than
600 advisors in attendance.
“Professional development, peer mentoring, and communications outreach
are just several of the ways we are engaging our members on an ongoing
basis, plus we also produce a newsletter to help educate female
investors at large,” said founding WISE member Karen DeRose, CFP®,
CRPC®, president and managing partner of DeRose Financial Planning Group
and a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors. “I am
honored to be a part of this trailblazing organization, one that
champions the profession and creates a valuable support system.”
A Digital Footprint
In addition, the outreach extends into social media, where women can
join the conversation on Twitter
using the hashtag #WomenTakeCharge, and on Facebook,
where they can share how they are able to manage the competing
priorities of families, friends and finances. The company’s website, www.lincolnfinancial.com,
also features a section dedicated to women called Women
Take Charge that features tips, articles, videos and other resources
to help women feel confident about their personal and financial futures.
Transforming Lives and Communities
Through the nonprofit programs that it funds, the Lincoln Financial
Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm, currently serves
approximately 2.5 million women across its key locations. The company
will continue its commitment in 2017 to programs that support women and
girls such as Dress
for Success, IT
is for Girls, and Girls
Incorporated.
Focus on Employees
The company’s efforts to connect with and educate women do not end with
advisors, clients and the community. Lincoln Financial is also reaching
its more than 9,000 employees across several platforms that include
intranet content, women’s advisory groups in key city locations and its
second annual women’s leadership conference that will be held in April
in Atlanta.
“With so many women balancing the demands of careers, taking care of
loved ones and evolving financial responsibilities, it becomes even more
important to have access to a support system on several levels,” said
Buckingham. “I am proud to work for an organization that recognizes
these dynamics.”
About the M.O.O.D of America
Results for the 2016 M.O.O.D. (Measuring Optimism, Outlook and
Direction) of America poll are based on three national surveys conducted
by Whitman Insight Strategies on behalf of Lincoln Financial Group in
March and April 2016.
This M.O.O.D. of America survey was conducted among 2,267 adults 18
years of age and older across the United States, and included a sample
of the General Population as well as over-samples to ensure data cuts by
key demographic sub-groups that are of particular interest for this
research. The final sample includes 405 African Americans, 402 Asian
Americans, 402 Latino Americans, and 418 LGBT Americans. The margin of
error is ±1.9% at the 95% confidence interval.
About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower
people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and
optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement,
insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their
lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against
long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln
Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation
(NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $229 billion in assets
under management as of December 31, 2016. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com.
Find us on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
To sign up for email alerts, please visit our Newsroom at http://newsroom.lfg.com.
LCN-1745316-032717
Contacts
Lincoln Financial Group
Holly Fair
484-583-1632
Media
Relations
holly.fair@lfg.com
or
Michael
Arcaro
484-583-1799
Media Relations
michael.arcaro@lfg.com