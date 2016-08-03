Long Beach Memorial & Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Stay CNOR® Strong for Second Consecutive Year

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

have earned the CNOR® Strong designation from

the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI) for the second

consecutive year. The CNOR® Strong designation

is given to hospitals and medical centers having at least 50 percent of

its operating room nursing staff CNOR® certified, and

provides programs that reward and recognize its certified nurses.

The CNOR® certification program is for perioperative nurses

interested in improving and validating their knowledge and skills, while

providing the highest quality of care to their patients. It is an

objective, measurable way of acknowledging the achievement of specialty

knowledge beyond basic nursing preparation and RN licensure.

“It is an honor to be certified as CNOR® Strong

once, but for two years in a row, it is an even greater achievement,”

says Marian McCann, RN, CNOR®, CSSM, director, perioperative

services, operating rooms, GI Lab, SPD, pre-operative care, Long Beach

Memorial and Miller Children’s. “We strive to continue to be CNOR®

Strong for many years to come by taking steps to prepare our nurses

for CNOR® certification and recertification.”

Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s provide resources such as

study guides and practice tests for perioperative nurses to ensure

success when the time comes to take the CNOR® certification

exam. In addition, experienced nurses often team up to provide support

for those working to become CNOR® certified by helping them

study for the exam. These efforts aided in the hospitals’ second

consecutive CNOR® Strong designation.

Research shows that nurses who earn the CNOR® credential have

greater confidence in their clinical practice. Thus, a team of certified

nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice

provides even more empowerment – further advancing a culture of

professionalism and promoting improved patient outcomes.

Patient safety and positive surgical outcomes are of the utmost

importance to a hospital, and supporting nurses as they exceed

expectations to achieve their perioperative nursing certification shows

Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s commitment to providing

specialized long-term care to patients.

About Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital

Long Beach:

Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

are a part of the MemorialCare Health System, a nationally recognized

not-for-profit integrated delivery system with top ratings for quality

and safety. Long Beach Memorial has been providing compassionate care

with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and

is the region’s first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every

medical and surgical specialty. Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital

Long Beach provides specialized pediatric care for children and young

adults, with conditions ranging from common to complex, as well as

maternity care for expectant mothers – all under one roof. Visit MemorialCare.org/LongBeach

and MillerChildrens.org

for more information.

About Competency and Credentialing Institute:

Established in 1979, CCI provides the CNOR® and CRNFA®

credentials to more than 34,000 registered nurses, making it one of the

largest specialty nursing credentialing organizations and the leading

certification body for perioperative nurses. The mission of CCI is to

lead competency credentialing that promotes safe, quality patient care

and that supports lifelong learning.

For more information about the Competency and Credentialing Institute,

visit www.cc-institute.org.

