Long Beach Memorial & Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Stay CNOR® Strong for Second Consecutive Year

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
have earned the CNOR® Strong designation from
the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI) for the second
consecutive year. The CNOR® Strong designation
is given to hospitals and medical centers having at least 50 percent of
its operating room nursing staff CNOR® certified, and
provides programs that reward and recognize its certified nurses.
The CNOR® certification program is for perioperative nurses
interested in improving and validating their knowledge and skills, while
providing the highest quality of care to their patients. It is an
objective, measurable way of acknowledging the achievement of specialty
knowledge beyond basic nursing preparation and RN licensure.
“It is an honor to be certified as CNOR® Strong
once, but for two years in a row, it is an even greater achievement,”
says Marian McCann, RN, CNOR®, CSSM, director, perioperative
services, operating rooms, GI Lab, SPD, pre-operative care, Long Beach
Memorial and Miller Children’s. “We strive to continue to be CNOR®
Strong for many years to come by taking steps to prepare our nurses
for CNOR® certification and recertification.”
Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s provide resources such as
study guides and practice tests for perioperative nurses to ensure
success when the time comes to take the CNOR® certification
exam. In addition, experienced nurses often team up to provide support
for those working to become CNOR® certified by helping them
study for the exam. These efforts aided in the hospitals’ second
consecutive CNOR® Strong designation.
Research shows that nurses who earn the CNOR® credential have
greater confidence in their clinical practice. Thus, a team of certified
nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice
provides even more empowerment – further advancing a culture of
professionalism and promoting improved patient outcomes.
Patient safety and positive surgical outcomes are of the utmost
importance to a hospital, and supporting nurses as they exceed
expectations to achieve their perioperative nursing certification shows
Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s commitment to providing
specialized long-term care to patients.
About Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital
Long Beach:
Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
are a part of the MemorialCare Health System, a nationally recognized
not-for-profit integrated delivery system with top ratings for quality
and safety. Long Beach Memorial has been providing compassionate care
with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and
is the region’s first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every
medical and surgical specialty. Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital
Long Beach provides specialized pediatric care for children and young
adults, with conditions ranging from common to complex, as well as
maternity care for expectant mothers – all under one roof. Visit MemorialCare.org/LongBeach
and MillerChildrens.org
for more information.
About Competency and Credentialing Institute:
Established in 1979, CCI provides the CNOR® and CRNFA®
credentials to more than 34,000 registered nurses, making it one of the
largest specialty nursing credentialing organizations and the leading
certification body for perioperative nurses. The mission of CCI is to
lead competency credentialing that promotes safe, quality patient care
and that supports lifelong learning.
For more information about the Competency and Credentialing Institute,
visit www.cc-institute.org.
