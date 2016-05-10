Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation, Excellence and Care for Children and Expectant Mothers

* June 10 anniversary also kicks off a one-year countdown to the

opening of a 520,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, new main building to

further advance the preeminent pediatric and obstetric health system





STANFORD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–From the beginning, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford stood

out. When it opened on June 10, 1991, it was one of very few children’s

hospitals in America to incorporate both pediatrics and labor and

delivery in one facility.

Now, 25 years later, the hospital is the centerpiece of a preeminent

pediatric and obstetric health system that has 65 locations in the Bay

Area. And, since 1991, the hospital and enterprise have logged more than

3 million clinic visits, 1600 solid organ transplants, 110,000 births –

and found a permanent place on the U.S.

News & World Report annual list of America’s best children’s

hospitals.

The silver anniversary, one month from today, is a perfect time to look

back on a remarkable period of extraordinary care – and look ahead to

the 2017 premiere of a new main building for the pediatric and obstetric

medical campus.

“From the start, our goal has been to fulfill the vision of Lucile

Salter Packard, our generous founder and visionary for children’s

health,” said Christopher

G. Dawes, president and CEO, who has led the hospital and enterprise

since 1997 and was previously chief operating officer. “She planned a

very nurturing environment, one that would make possible medical

breakthroughs for our children, our grandchildren and the children of

the future.”

“I remember opening day just like it was yesterday,” recalled renowned

neonatologist and researcher David

Stevenson, MD, professor of pediatrics at the Stanford University

School of Medicine. Stevenson helped plan and open the hospital, where

he’s still treating and saving premature infants. “It was really

exciting to see the whole community come out to celebrate. Their support

has played a huge role in our tremendous impact.”

Lucile Packard, long an advocate for the health of children and

expectant mothers, unfortunately passed away before the hospital’s

début. She and husband David Packard founded the hospital with a $40

million donation in 1986. “Her magnificent spirit still guides

everything we do,” said Dawes. “She would have loved this place and all

we’ve achieved.”

Those achievements include a series of notable breakthroughs in academic

and clinical excellence. Some highlights:

Launch of the 1st mobile clinic program in America specifically

targeting underserved adolescents

Development of a non-steroid, immune-suppressing drug regimen for

organ transplant recipients

organ transplant recipients

Open-heart surgery on the youngest and smallest infant ever to undergo

such an operation

such an operation

Groundbreaking improvements in pregnancy and newborn care

Leadership in pre-term birth research

Pioneering food allergy research

Studies focused on eradicating disease for children around the world

Recognition as #1 in the U.S. in solid organ transplant volume

Discover more at 25years.stanfordchildrens.org.

Becoming one of the nation’s elite children’s hospitals has long been a

collaborative effort with the Stanford

University School of Medicine, Stanford

University, and the top minds in Silicon Valley, all “tremendous

drivers of our innovation and achievements,” Dawes said.

Dawes also saluted the unwavering generosity of donors through the

Lucile Packard Foundation for Children’s Health, and the extraordinary

support of the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. “They’ve helped

propel every element of our success.” And through aggressive outreach

and advocacy, the hospital and enterprise have become leaders in

community service – and providing care regardless of a family’s ability

to pay.

“I know my mother would be extraordinarily proud of everything Lucile

Packard Children’s Hospital stands for,” said Susan Packard Orr, vice

chair of the hospital’s board of directors. “The breakthrough

discoveries, the community service, the family centered approach and

such great care are exactly what she wanted this hospital to be.”

Expanding access to meet demand

“Major advances in patient care mean that more children today are living

into adulthood with serious and chronic diseases that would have been

fatal 15-25 years ago,” said Christy

Sandborg, MD, pediatric rheumatologist and professor of pediatrics

at the School of Medicine. “There’s an increasing demand for more space

to care for these kids and families.”

That’s why Packard Children’s Hospital will début in the summer of 2017

a new centerpiece for the pediatric and obstetric medical campus – a

$1.1 billion expansion that adds 521,000 square feet of building space

and 149 patient beds. The project will create America’s most

technologically advanced, family-friendly and environmentally

sustainable hospital for children and expectant mothers.

“The hospital’s expansion signals its continued dedication to the

sickest patients, and illustrates the essential role children’s

hospitals play in our health care system,” said Mark Wietecha, president

and CEO of the Children’s

Hospital Association in Washington, D.C.

The hospital’s influence expanded further in 2012, and in a way no one

could have predicted back in 1991. “We launched a new, integrated

network called Stanford Children’s Health,” said Dawes. The network,

with the hospital as centerpiece, now has 65 locations in Northern

California and 100 locations in the Western United States. “It was our

response to a changing health care environment and consumers’ increased

demand for high-quality services, like those at Stanford Medicine, to be

available closer to their homes.”

That model, providing everything from routine check-ups to advanced

treatment, has been a runaway success. Together with the hospital, this

comprehensive health system receives more than 500,000 clinic visits a

year.

The next 25

As the pediatric and obstetric teaching hospital of the School of

Medicine, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford and Stanford

Children’s Health will continue to have access to the top minds in

science, research and innovation.

“For the past 25 years, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford has

helped to lead the world in advancing pediatric research, care, and

training, for the benefit of countless children,” said Lloyd

Minor, MD, dean of the School of Medicine. “As an integral part of

Stanford Medicine, the hospital will remain indispensable to our

overarching vision for precision health, through which we win the race

against childhood and adult disease before it even begins — preventing

conditions before they strike and curing them decisively if they do.”

Those cures are poignantly illustrated in stories of lives saved. For

instance, 5-month-old Liam

Luna of San Jose, California, recently became the first baby in the

world successfully treated with prenatal maternal hyper-oxygenation for

his rare heart defect. His parents were thrilled to take him home with a

great prognosis. And the family of Elliot

Loh, age 7, is so happy that he was successfully treated for a brain

tumor at Packard Children’s that they return to the U.S. every year from

China for a reunion with their care team.

“In the end, it’s stories like these that best represent how our staff

is fulfilling the vision of our beloved founder,” Dawes said. “Lucile

Packard inspires our past, present, and future, and we think she’d be

very proud of everything we done.”

* Find out more about our expanding pediatric and obstetric medical

campus at ourfuture.stanfordchildrens.org

*

In addition, adult care is being advanced through the new

Stanford Hospital, which will be premiering in 2018.

About Stanford Children’s Health and Lucile

Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford

Stanford Children’s Health, with Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at

its core, is the largest Bay Area health care enterprise exclusively

dedicated to children and expectant mothers. Long recognized by U.S.

News & World Report as one of America’s best, we are a leader in

world-class, nurturing care and extraordinary outcomes in every

pediatric and obstetric specialty, with care ranging from the routine to

rare, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Together with our Stanford

Medicine physicians, nurses, and staff, we can be accessed through

partnerships, collaborations, outreach, specialty clinics and primary

care practices at 65 locations in Northern California and 100 locations

in the U.S. western region. As a non-profit, we are committed to

supporting our community – from caring for uninsured or underinsured

kids, homeless teens and pregnant moms, to helping re-establish school

nurse positions in local schools. Learn more at stanfordchildrens.org

