Macy’s Has the Very Best Gifts for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

Shop the greatest in holiday gifts during the busiest shopping

weekends in December to find the perfect match for everyone on the list

From Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, a $10 Macy’s gift card will be offered to

the first 250 customers at 600 Macy’s stores across the country

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the countdown clock to the holidays continues to wind down, Macy’s

has just the right gifts to help cross everyone off your checklist. With

fabulous finds in fashion, beautiful accents for the home, and fun toys

and gadgets for kids, Macy’s is the ultimate gift destination during the

two busiest weekends leading up to the holidays. Additionally, Macy’s

will offer $10 gift cards at 600 stores across the country to help

spread holiday cheer with customer savings on last-minute purchases.





“Many people find themselves in need of a last-minute gift for someone

on their holiday shopping list or enjoy waiting until the final moment

to pick out that perfect present,” said Kathy Hilt, senior vice

president of My Stylist@Macy’s. “With a wide variety of items in-store

or online, the very best deals on everything from fashion and beauty to

home and tech, plus My Stylist@Macy’s to make picking the perfect

present easier than ever, we want to offer a hassle-free way to find the

gifts friends and family will love.”

Whether you’re shopping for a stylish trend-setter, an interior design

buff, a techie, or a lover of everything whimsy, Macy’s has marvelous

gifts at a range of prices sure to bring smiles to their faces. From

high tech headphones to gorgeous evening clutches to lusciously aromatic

candles, Macy’s has countless offerings to put shoppers at ease as the

holidays approach. The following are just a few ideas of unique gifts at

different price points for everyone on your holiday list.

Gifts Under $100

Brookstone Cat Ears Headphones, $99

Home Design Studio Tic Tac Toe Game, $65

Bar III Holiday Reindeer Shirt, $65

I.N.C International Concepts Samme2 Sneaker, $89.50

Martha Stewart Collection Be Jolly Pillow, $80

Coach Wristlet, $75

Gifts Under $50

Whimsical Shop Sequined Beanie, $29.50

I.N.C International Concepts Wine Venn Ring, $29.50

Cat and Levi Penguin Sewing Kit, $29.99

Anne Klein Gold Clutch, $48

Global Goods Partners Bone Waterdrop Frame, $42

Betsey Johnson XOX Trolls Faux Fur Pom Pom Hat, $32

Gifts Under $25

Martha Stewart Collection Cucumber Water Candle, $22

Global Goods Partners Whimsy Beaded Animal Ornaments, $14 each

R.H. Macy & Co. Cherries, Berries and Nuts Gift Tin, $16

Whimsical Shop Glitterally Can’t Sleep Mask, $18

Portable Color Me Happy, $15

Ban.Do Heart Tumbler, $14

For even more gift ideas, including Last-Minute Gifts; Gifts Under;

Gifts for Her; Gifts for Him; Gifts for the Home; Beauty Gifts; and

more, visit Macy’s gift guide online at macys.com/gifts.

Select Macy’s stores across the country will offer extended hours during

the days leading up to Christmas. Visit macys.com/stores to find more

information and check local hours.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 23, $10 Macy’s gift cards

will be offered as special giveaways at more than 600 stores across the

country*. For these days only, cards will be given to the first 250

customers on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at store

opening (see macys.com for local hours). Limit one per customer and

redeemable in-store only.

For customers who wish to do their shopping on the go, the Macy’s app,

available for iOS and Android, is the one-stop mobile destination to

complete your holiday list. As a one-time special welcome for new users,

registered Macy’s customers who make their first mobile purchase on the

app can receive an extra 25 percent off offer**.

Need a helping hand during the holidays? Let My Stylist@Macy’s be your

guide. Whether you need just the right look for that festive party, to

spruce up your wardrobe during the season of soirees, or to find the

perfect gift, Macy’s personal stylist service is the fun, fast and free

solution to anything you may need. Just give them a budget, some insight

into what you need, and they’ll take care of the rest. What’s more, if

you’re pressed for time, you can pair this service with a gift card for

two gifts in one!

For media materials including hi-res product images, visit: http://pimsmultimedia.com/macys-holiday2016

*Excludes furniture stores, clearance centers and Macy’s Backstage

**Some exclusions apply. You must have a Macy’s account to qualify.

Offer only applies to the first order placed through the Macy’s app.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), delivers

fashion and affordable luxury to customers at 734 locations in 45

states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as to

customers in the U.S. and more than 100 international destinations

through its leading online store at macys.com. Via its stores,

e-commerce site, mobile and social platforms, Macy’s offers distinctive

assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion

brands for him, her and home. Macy’s is known for such epic events as

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day

Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary

events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. Macy’s flagship stores

— including Herald Square in New York City, Union Square in San

Francisco, State Street in Chicago, and Dadeland in Miami and South

Coast Plaza in southern California — are known internationally and are

leading destinations for visitors. Building on a more than 150-year

tradition, and with the collective support of customers and employees,

Macy’s helps strengthen communities by supporting local and national

charities giving more than $69 million each year to help make a

difference in the lives of our customers.

For Macy’s media materials, including images and contacts, please visit

our online pressroom at macys.com/pressroom.

Contacts

Macy’s Media Relations

Billy Dumé, 646-429-7449

billy.dume@macys.com

or

Macy’s

Media Relations

Tracy Davis, 646-429-7470

tracy.davis@macys.com