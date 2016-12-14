Macy’s Has the Very Best Gifts for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

Shop the greatest in holiday gifts during the busiest shopping
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the countdown clock to the holidays continues to wind down, Macy’s
has just the right gifts to help cross everyone off your checklist. With
fabulous finds in fashion, beautiful accents for the home, and fun toys
and gadgets for kids, Macy’s is the ultimate gift destination during the
two busiest weekends leading up to the holidays. Additionally, Macy’s
will offer $10 gift cards at 600 stores across the country to help
spread holiday cheer with customer savings on last-minute purchases.
“Many people find themselves in need of a last-minute gift for someone
on their holiday shopping list or enjoy waiting until the final moment
to pick out that perfect present,” said Kathy Hilt, senior vice
president of My Stylist@Macy’s. “With a wide variety of items in-store
or online, the very best deals on everything from fashion and beauty to
home and tech, plus My Stylist@Macy’s to make picking the perfect
present easier than ever, we want to offer a hassle-free way to find the
gifts friends and family will love.”
Whether you’re shopping for a stylish trend-setter, an interior design
buff, a techie, or a lover of everything whimsy, Macy’s has marvelous
gifts at a range of prices sure to bring smiles to their faces. From
high tech headphones to gorgeous evening clutches to lusciously aromatic
candles, Macy’s has countless offerings to put shoppers at ease as the
holidays approach. The following are just a few ideas of unique gifts at
different price points for everyone on your holiday list.
Gifts Under $100
- Brookstone Cat Ears Headphones, $99
- Home Design Studio Tic Tac Toe Game, $65
- Bar III Holiday Reindeer Shirt, $65
- I.N.C International Concepts Samme2 Sneaker, $89.50
- Martha Stewart Collection Be Jolly Pillow, $80
- Coach Wristlet, $75
Gifts Under $50
- Whimsical Shop Sequined Beanie, $29.50
- I.N.C International Concepts Wine Venn Ring, $29.50
- Cat and Levi Penguin Sewing Kit, $29.99
- Anne Klein Gold Clutch, $48
- Global Goods Partners Bone Waterdrop Frame, $42
- Betsey Johnson XOX Trolls Faux Fur Pom Pom Hat, $32
Gifts Under $25
- Martha Stewart Collection Cucumber Water Candle, $22
- Global Goods Partners Whimsy Beaded Animal Ornaments, $14 each
- R.H. Macy & Co. Cherries, Berries and Nuts Gift Tin, $16
- Whimsical Shop Glitterally Can’t Sleep Mask, $18
- Portable Color Me Happy, $15
- Ban.Do Heart Tumbler, $14
For even more gift ideas, including Last-Minute Gifts; Gifts Under;
Gifts for Her; Gifts for Him; Gifts for the Home; Beauty Gifts; and
more, visit Macy’s gift guide online at macys.com/gifts.
Select Macy’s stores across the country will offer extended hours during
the days leading up to Christmas. Visit macys.com/stores to find more
information and check local hours.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 23, $10 Macy’s gift cards
will be offered as special giveaways at more than 600 stores across the
country*. For these days only, cards will be given to the first 250
customers on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at store
opening (see macys.com for local hours). Limit one per customer and
redeemable in-store only.
For customers who wish to do their shopping on the go, the Macy’s app,
available for iOS and Android, is the one-stop mobile destination to
complete your holiday list. As a one-time special welcome for new users,
registered Macy’s customers who make their first mobile purchase on the
app can receive an extra 25 percent off offer**.
Need a helping hand during the holidays? Let My Stylist@Macy’s be your
guide. Whether you need just the right look for that festive party, to
spruce up your wardrobe during the season of soirees, or to find the
perfect gift, Macy’s personal stylist service is the fun, fast and free
solution to anything you may need. Just give them a budget, some insight
into what you need, and they’ll take care of the rest. What’s more, if
you’re pressed for time, you can pair this service with a gift card for
two gifts in one!
*Excludes furniture stores, clearance centers and Macy’s Backstage
**Some exclusions apply. You must have a Macy’s account to qualify.
Offer only applies to the first order placed through the Macy’s app.
For Macy’s media materials, including images and contacts, please visit
our online pressroom at macys.com/pressroom.
