Maine Virtual Academy Invites Students to Enroll for 2017-18 School Year

Statewide online school provides option for 7-12th
grade students seeking more individualized education
AUGUSTA, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maine
Virtual Academy (MEVA), a statewide online public charter
school, has begun accepting enrollments for the upcoming 2017-18 school
year. Enrollment is open to students in grades 7-12 who reside anywhere
in the state. As an online public school program authorized by the Maine
Charter School Commission, MEVA provides a tuition-free education.
“Maine Virtual Academy provides an innovative, personalized educational
experience for our students,” said Dr. Melinda Browne, Head of School of
Maine Virtual Academy. “Our dynamic team of teachers, counselors and
support staff strives to ensure our students receive the best education
possible, in the ways that are right for their individual learning
styles. Our online school model is designed to provide families with an
effective, valuable option.”
MEVA students access a robust online curriculum and attend virtual
classrooms taught by Maine-licensed teachers who monitor student
progress, provide professional insight, and work in partnership with
students’ parents. Teachers communicate with MEVA families via phone,
email and the online classroom technology in order to provide an
individualized approach that helps prepare students for post-graduation
career or college success.
Students can choose from a diverse middle school and high school K12 catalog
of courses, including many electives that are not offered in traditional
schools. Each student has greater freedom to progress through lessons at
his or her own pace, while receiving quality instruction, support, and
individual attention from teachers. MEVA also offers clubs, school
outings, and other activities to foster community.
MEVA is authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission and is
governed by an independent, non-profit board of directors. The school’s
team of educators and school leaders are based at the school’s
administrative headquarters. Interested families are encouraged to visit meva.k12.com
for more information on the school and how to enroll.
About Maine Virtual Academy
Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) is a full-time online public school program
that serves students in grades 7 through 12. Authorized by the Maine
Charter School Commission, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in
the state of Maine and utilizes the award-winning curriculum from K12
Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s largest provider of proprietary
curriculum and online education programs for grades K-12. For more
information about MEVA, visit meva.k12.com.
