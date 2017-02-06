Maine Virtual Academy Invites Students to Enroll for 2017-18 School Year

Statewide online school provides option for 7-12th

grade students seeking more individualized education

AUGUSTA, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maine

Virtual Academy (MEVA), a statewide online public charter

school, has begun accepting enrollments for the upcoming 2017-18 school

year. Enrollment is open to students in grades 7-12 who reside anywhere

in the state. As an online public school program authorized by the Maine

Charter School Commission, MEVA provides a tuition-free education.

“Maine Virtual Academy provides an innovative, personalized educational

experience for our students,” said Dr. Melinda Browne, Head of School of

Maine Virtual Academy. “Our dynamic team of teachers, counselors and

support staff strives to ensure our students receive the best education

possible, in the ways that are right for their individual learning

styles. Our online school model is designed to provide families with an

effective, valuable option.”

MEVA students access a robust online curriculum and attend virtual

classrooms taught by Maine-licensed teachers who monitor student

progress, provide professional insight, and work in partnership with

students’ parents. Teachers communicate with MEVA families via phone,

email and the online classroom technology in order to provide an

individualized approach that helps prepare students for post-graduation

career or college success.

Students can choose from a diverse middle school and high school K12 catalog

of courses, including many electives that are not offered in traditional

schools. Each student has greater freedom to progress through lessons at

his or her own pace, while receiving quality instruction, support, and

individual attention from teachers. MEVA also offers clubs, school

outings, and other activities to foster community.

MEVA is authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission and is

governed by an independent, non-profit board of directors. The school’s

team of educators and school leaders are based at the school’s

administrative headquarters. Interested families are encouraged to visit meva.k12.com

for more information on the school and how to enroll.

About Maine Virtual Academy

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) is a full-time online public school program

that serves students in grades 7 through 12. Authorized by the Maine

Charter School Commission, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in

the state of Maine and utilizes the award-winning curriculum from K12

Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s largest provider of proprietary

curriculum and online education programs for grades K-12. For more

information about MEVA, visit meva.k12.com.

Contacts

K12 Inc.

Jessica Schuler, 571-405-2211

jschuler@k12.com