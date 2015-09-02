Mario Testino and Fashion Icons Karlie Kloss & Sean O’Pry Celebrate Launch of the Huawei Watch

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today announced a partnership with

the world’s most famous fashion photographer, Mario Testino, to mark the

launch of the Huawei watch. The advertising campaign features American

supermodel Karlie Kloss and one of the world’s top male models, Sean

O’Pry. This is the first time that Huawei has worked with the iconic

fashion photographer and supermodels to convey its vision of fashion and

technology embracing.





The watch, with its classic design, inspired by Swiss timepieces, will

go on sale in Canada, Germany, France, Spain and Italy this month priced

between €399.00 and €699.00 depending on the design features chosen. The

Huawei watch will also be available for pre-order in the US from today (2nd

September). It will go on sale in the UK, Japan and UAE in October and

information on further regions will be released later this year.

The Huawei Watch enables users to stay connected wherever they are with

notifications of calls, texts, instant messages and emails. Crafted

using sophisticated materials, the watch features a fully circular

1.4-inch touch-sensitive AMOLED display, coated in scratch-proof

sapphire crystal (the favoured choice amongst Swiss watch manufacturers)

and a cold-forged stainless steel frame. A premium watch, its design

truly embodies the space where fashion meets technology. Thanks to the

latest version of Google’s Android Wear™, both Android and iOS users

will be able to connect to the Huawei Watch.

A classic design aesthetic built with smart technology

Crafted using high-quality materials, including scratch-proof sapphire

crystal glass, the Huawei watch measures 42mm in diameter, which is the

traditional dimension for wristwatches. There is a range of gold, silver

and black frames and a variety of different watch face designs to choose

from, across a range of classic, luxury, business, feminine, modern and

simple aesthetics.

The choice of 22mm straps includes stainless steel mesh, stainless steel

links, rose gold, and black-plated stainless steel links, and brown and

black leather.

Keeping track of your health

Capable of downloading music for offline playback, and with Bluetooth

connectivity for wireless headphones, it’s the perfect running

companion. A heart rate sensor accurately measures heart rates, and the

6-Axis motion sensor can track activities including walking, running and

mountain climbing.

Embracing the worlds of fashion and technology

The Testino advertising campaign will feature on different

communicational channels globally in the coming weeks, across fashion

magazines, OOH, digital, as well as on TV at later stage.

Mario Testino said: “The world is moving at an incredible pace and with

technology developing at such a fast speed one no longer only wants a

product to do one thing alone. We look to the products around us to help

deal with all the possibilities we are offered today through technology

and a new digital world.

“Most times the speed that technology goes at is not hand-in-hand with

aesthetics and this is why I think Huawei has been so clever in

incorporating both.

“I photographed and directed Karlie Kloss and Sean O’Pry in this

campaign because I feel they represent the youth of today and match

perfectly to the world of Huawei’s new watches. I enjoyed working with

them immensely and they made the communication of this so effortless.”

Karlie Kloss, model, added: “I’m so excited to be a part of this

campaign and to be working with Mario Testino and Sean. Fashion and

technology both play an important role in my life, and I’m excited to

see these two worlds come together and embrace with the Huawei watch.

The watch design combines a classic, good-looking design with the latest

technology, so I have everything I need at my fingertips.“

Sean O’Pry, model, said of his experience: “The watch shoot was amazing

– special things happen when Mario Testino is in the room and this

campaign was particularly exciting because Karlie was also involved. I

wear a watch as a classical statement, one that says I value my time.

The Huawei watch is the first classically designed smartwatch that

matches up with the connected world we live in, embracing both fashion

and technology and I’ve really enjoyed working on this campaign.”

###

Availability and Accessories

Huawei Watch will be available in more than 20 countries and regions,

including United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Austria, Belgium,

Canada, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany,

Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand,

Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland,

Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates.

For more information, please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com/minisite/worldwide/huawei-watch/

For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/huaweidevice

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuaweiDevice

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+HuaweiDevice

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/huaweidevice

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/huaweidevice/

About Huawei Consumer Business Group

By 2014, Huawei’s products and services have covered more than 170

countries, and a third of the world’s population. Huawei’s shipments of

smartphones ranked third in the world in 2014. Huawei has 16 R&D centers

have been set up in the US, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India, and China.

Huawei Consumer Business Group is one of three businesses within Huawei,

covering smartphones, mobile broadband devices, home devices and cloud

services. Based on more than 20 years of Huawei’s expertise in the

telecom industry, built on Huawei’s global network, worldwide operations

and business partners, Huawei Consumer Business Group is dedicated to

providing the latest technology to the consumers and bringing the joy of

technological advances to people all around the world. Huawei acts on

its word and fulfills dreams. For more information please visit: www.consumer.huawei.com

Contacts

Huawei

Lindsey Freeman

+44 7720 873 880

Huawei@hkstrategies.com