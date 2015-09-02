Mario Testino and Fashion Icons Karlie Kloss & Sean O’Pry Celebrate Launch of the Huawei Watch

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today announced a partnership with
the world’s most famous fashion photographer, Mario Testino, to mark the
launch of the Huawei watch. The advertising campaign features American
supermodel Karlie Kloss and one of the world’s top male models, Sean
O’Pry. This is the first time that Huawei has worked with the iconic
fashion photographer and supermodels to convey its vision of fashion and
technology embracing.
The watch, with its classic design, inspired by Swiss timepieces, will
go on sale in Canada, Germany, France, Spain and Italy this month priced
between €399.00 and €699.00 depending on the design features chosen. The
Huawei watch will also be available for pre-order in the US from today (2nd
September). It will go on sale in the UK, Japan and UAE in October and
information on further regions will be released later this year.
The Huawei Watch enables users to stay connected wherever they are with
notifications of calls, texts, instant messages and emails. Crafted
using sophisticated materials, the watch features a fully circular
1.4-inch touch-sensitive AMOLED display, coated in scratch-proof
sapphire crystal (the favoured choice amongst Swiss watch manufacturers)
and a cold-forged stainless steel frame. A premium watch, its design
truly embodies the space where fashion meets technology. Thanks to the
latest version of Google’s Android Wear™, both Android and iOS users
will be able to connect to the Huawei Watch.
A classic design aesthetic built with smart technology
Crafted using high-quality materials, including scratch-proof sapphire
crystal glass, the Huawei watch measures 42mm in diameter, which is the
traditional dimension for wristwatches. There is a range of gold, silver
and black frames and a variety of different watch face designs to choose
from, across a range of classic, luxury, business, feminine, modern and
simple aesthetics.
The choice of 22mm straps includes stainless steel mesh, stainless steel
links, rose gold, and black-plated stainless steel links, and brown and
black leather.
Keeping track of your health
Capable of downloading music for offline playback, and with Bluetooth
connectivity for wireless headphones, it’s the perfect running
companion. A heart rate sensor accurately measures heart rates, and the
6-Axis motion sensor can track activities including walking, running and
mountain climbing.
Embracing the worlds of fashion and technology
The Testino advertising campaign will feature on different
communicational channels globally in the coming weeks, across fashion
magazines, OOH, digital, as well as on TV at later stage.
Mario Testino said: “The world is moving at an incredible pace and with
technology developing at such a fast speed one no longer only wants a
product to do one thing alone. We look to the products around us to help
deal with all the possibilities we are offered today through technology
and a new digital world.
“Most times the speed that technology goes at is not hand-in-hand with
aesthetics and this is why I think Huawei has been so clever in
incorporating both.
“I photographed and directed Karlie Kloss and Sean O’Pry in this
campaign because I feel they represent the youth of today and match
perfectly to the world of Huawei’s new watches. I enjoyed working with
them immensely and they made the communication of this so effortless.”
Karlie Kloss, model, added: “I’m so excited to be a part of this
campaign and to be working with Mario Testino and Sean. Fashion and
technology both play an important role in my life, and I’m excited to
see these two worlds come together and embrace with the Huawei watch.
The watch design combines a classic, good-looking design with the latest
technology, so I have everything I need at my fingertips.“
Sean O’Pry, model, said of his experience: “The watch shoot was amazing
– special things happen when Mario Testino is in the room and this
campaign was particularly exciting because Karlie was also involved. I
wear a watch as a classical statement, one that says I value my time.
The Huawei watch is the first classically designed smartwatch that
matches up with the connected world we live in, embracing both fashion
and technology and I’ve really enjoyed working on this campaign.”
###
Availability and Accessories
Huawei Watch will be available in more than 20 countries and regions,
including United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Austria, Belgium,
Canada, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany,
Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand,
Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland,
Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates.
For more information, please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com/minisite/worldwide/huawei-watch/
For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/huaweidevice
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuaweiDevice
Google+: https://plus.google.com/+HuaweiDevice
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/huaweidevice
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/huaweidevice/
About Huawei Consumer Business Group
By 2014, Huawei’s products and services have covered more than 170
countries, and a third of the world’s population. Huawei’s shipments of
smartphones ranked third in the world in 2014. Huawei has 16 R&D centers
have been set up in the US, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India, and China.
Huawei Consumer Business Group is one of three businesses within Huawei,
covering smartphones, mobile broadband devices, home devices and cloud
services. Based on more than 20 years of Huawei’s expertise in the
telecom industry, built on Huawei’s global network, worldwide operations
and business partners, Huawei Consumer Business Group is dedicated to
providing the latest technology to the consumers and bringing the joy of
technological advances to people all around the world. Huawei acts on
its word and fulfills dreams. For more information please visit: www.consumer.huawei.com
Contacts
Huawei
Lindsey Freeman
+44 7720 873 880
Huawei@hkstrategies.com