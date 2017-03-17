Media Advisory for Friday, March 17, 2017: “Snoopy & Belle In Fashion” Traveling Exhibit Debuts at Cherry Creek Mall

Visitors Will Enjoy Viewing this Rare Collection of Mini-Couture

Designs from the World’s Most Acclaimed Designers

WHAT

More than 35 of the

world’s most acclaimed apparel designers have created one-of-a-kind

designs for Snoopy and his fashionista sister Belle for the “Snoopy &

Belle In Fashion” traveling exhibit debuting at the Cherry Creek

Mall on March 17.





Visitors to the exhibit, which is open to the public through April 11,

are sure to be wowed by this rare collection of mini-couture outfits

featured on 10” vinyl Snoopy and Belle dolls.

Among the leading lights in fashion participating are: Anna Sui, Betsey

Johnson, Bibhu Mohapatra, Calvin Klein Collection, Children of our Town,

Christian Siriano, Colleen Atwood, Costello Tagliapietra, Cristiano

Burani, Danskin x Jenna Dewan Tatum, DSquared2, Diane Von Furstenberg,

DKNY by Donna Karan, Dries Van Noten, Emanuel Ungaro, Edwin Oudshoorn,

Isaac Mizrahi, Isabel Marant, J. Mendel, Kaviar Gauche, Kenneth Cole, Le

Mont St Michel, Le Snob, Levi’s®, Lisa Perry, MAC Cosmetics, Macario

Jimenez, Marta Larsson, Opening Ceremony, Philip Treacy, Rachel Zoe,

Rodarte, Royal Asscher x Pluma, Stetson, Swarovski, Tracy Reese,

Trussardi, Venera Arapu, VPL by Victoria Bartlett, and Zac Posen.

WHO

Melissa Menta,

producer of “Snoopy & Belle In Fashion,” will provide

personal guided tours of the exhibition to select media. During the

tour, Melissa can offer insider background about the dolls.

For example, feature film costume designer Colleen Atwood paid homage to

two of the films for which she won Oscars by transforming Snoopy into

the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland and Belle into a

Geisha girl from Memoirs of a Geisha.

Stetson, which has been outfitting the American west since 1865, created

a casual cowboy look for the dolls while The Levi’s® Brand’s designs are

inspired by their core values of equality in fashion.

Diane Von Furstenberg created the world’s smallest version of her

signature wrap dress just for Belle while Betsey Johnson went wild with

miniature embellishments, including pink hair, reminiscent of the

designer’s own ’80s punk rocker days.

Melissa can also talk about how Snoopy and the Peanuts gang have been

inspiring such popular fashion trends as zig-zag t-shirts and Joe Cool

sweatshirts since the 1970s.

WHEN

Friday, March 17/7:00am –

2:00pm

WHERE

Cherry Creek Mall

Kaiser

Permanente Grand Court

3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206

BACKGROUND

“Snoopy & Belle

In Fashion” premiered to the industry at New York Fashion Week in

September of 2014. Since that time, it has been wowing international

audiences in Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Mexico City, and beyond.

The Denver debut represents the first time it will be open to the

general public in Colorado; it will then travel to Sarasota, Nashville,

and Washington DC before making its final stop at New York Fashion Week

in September.

