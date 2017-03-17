Media Advisory for Friday, March 17, 2017: “Snoopy & Belle In Fashion” Traveling Exhibit Debuts at Cherry Creek Mall

Visitors Will Enjoy Viewing this Rare Collection of Mini-Couture
Designs from the World’s Most Acclaimed Designers
WHAT
More than 35 of the
world’s most acclaimed apparel designers have created one-of-a-kind
designs for Snoopy and his fashionista sister Belle for the “Snoopy &
Belle In Fashion” traveling exhibit debuting at the Cherry Creek
Mall on March 17.
Visitors to the exhibit, which is open to the public through April 11,
are sure to be wowed by this rare collection of mini-couture outfits
featured on 10” vinyl Snoopy and Belle dolls.
Among the leading lights in fashion participating are: Anna Sui, Betsey
Johnson, Bibhu Mohapatra, Calvin Klein Collection, Children of our Town,
Christian Siriano, Colleen Atwood, Costello Tagliapietra, Cristiano
Burani, Danskin x Jenna Dewan Tatum, DSquared2, Diane Von Furstenberg,
DKNY by Donna Karan, Dries Van Noten, Emanuel Ungaro, Edwin Oudshoorn,
Isaac Mizrahi, Isabel Marant, J. Mendel, Kaviar Gauche, Kenneth Cole, Le
Mont St Michel, Le Snob, Levi’s®, Lisa Perry, MAC Cosmetics, Macario
Jimenez, Marta Larsson, Opening Ceremony, Philip Treacy, Rachel Zoe,
Rodarte, Royal Asscher x Pluma, Stetson, Swarovski, Tracy Reese,
Trussardi, Venera Arapu, VPL by Victoria Bartlett, and Zac Posen.
WHO
Melissa Menta,
producer of “Snoopy & Belle In Fashion,” will provide
personal guided tours of the exhibition to select media. During the
tour, Melissa can offer insider background about the dolls.
For example, feature film costume designer Colleen Atwood paid homage to
two of the films for which she won Oscars by transforming Snoopy into
the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland and Belle into a
Geisha girl from Memoirs of a Geisha.
Stetson, which has been outfitting the American west since 1865, created
a casual cowboy look for the dolls while The Levi’s® Brand’s designs are
inspired by their core values of equality in fashion.
Diane Von Furstenberg created the world’s smallest version of her
signature wrap dress just for Belle while Betsey Johnson went wild with
miniature embellishments, including pink hair, reminiscent of the
designer’s own ’80s punk rocker days.
Melissa can also talk about how Snoopy and the Peanuts gang have been
inspiring such popular fashion trends as zig-zag t-shirts and Joe Cool
sweatshirts since the 1970s.
WHEN
Friday, March 17/7:00am –
2:00pm
WHERE
Cherry Creek Mall
Kaiser
Permanente Grand Court
3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206
BACKGROUND
“Snoopy & Belle
In Fashion” premiered to the industry at New York Fashion Week in
September of 2014. Since that time, it has been wowing international
audiences in Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Mexico City, and beyond.
The Denver debut represents the first time it will be open to the
general public in Colorado; it will then travel to Sarasota, Nashville,
and Washington DC before making its final stop at New York Fashion Week
in September.
