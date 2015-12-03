MeetMe Achieves Record-High Mobile DAU and MAU in November

NEW HOPE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MeetMe,
Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a public market leader for social discovery, has
set a new mobile monthly active user (MAU) record of 4,039,950 in
November. This is the first time mobile MAU has exceeded four million in
the company’s history, and represents a 27% increase in MAU
year-over-year. The company also announced that during the month of
November, average mobile daily active users (DAU) surpassed 1.1 million
for the first time.
”We are thrilled to announce our new mobile MAU and average DAU records
for November,” said Geoff Cook, CEO of MeetMe. “One of our stated goals
is to continue to drive user engagement and the team has worked hard to
execute on an ambitious product pipeline. We look forward to continuing
to make MeetMe the best place to meet new people.”
About MeetMe, Inc.
MeetMe®
is the leading social network for meeting new people in the US and the
public market leader for social discovery (NASDAQ: MEET). MeetMe makes
it easy to discover new people to chat with on mobile devices. With
approximately 80 percent of traffic coming from mobile and more than one
million total daily active users, MeetMe is fast becoming the social
gathering place for the mobile generation. MeetMe is a leader in mobile
monetization with a diverse revenue model comprising advertising, native
advertising, virtual currency, and subscription. MeetMe apps are
available on iPhone,
iPad,
Android,
and Windows
Phone in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese,
French, Italian, German, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Russian,
Japanese, Dutch, Turkish and Korean. For more information, please visit meetmecorp.com.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, including future levels of MAU and DAU, whether we will continue
to drive user engagement, whether we will execute on our product
pipeline, and whether we will continue to make MeetMe the best place to
meet new people. All statements other than statements of historical
facts contained herein are forward-looking statements. The words
“believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,”
“should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “is
likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these
forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and
projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may
affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy
and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results
to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the risk
that our applications will not function easily or otherwise as
anticipated, the risk that we will not launch additional features and
upgrades as anticipated, the risk that unanticipated events affect the
functionality of our applications with popular mobile operating systems,
any changes in such operating systems that degrade our mobile
applications’ functionality and other unexpected issues which could
adversely affect usage on mobile devices. Further information on our
risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2014 and the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC
on June 3, 2015. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks
only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could
cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it
is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as
may be required by law.
