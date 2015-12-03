MeetMe Achieves Record-High Mobile DAU and MAU in November

NEW HOPE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MeetMe,

Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a public market leader for social discovery, has

set a new mobile monthly active user (MAU) record of 4,039,950 in

November. This is the first time mobile MAU has exceeded four million in

the company’s history, and represents a 27% increase in MAU

year-over-year. The company also announced that during the month of

November, average mobile daily active users (DAU) surpassed 1.1 million

for the first time.

”We are thrilled to announce our new mobile MAU and average DAU records

for November,” said Geoff Cook, CEO of MeetMe. “One of our stated goals

is to continue to drive user engagement and the team has worked hard to

execute on an ambitious product pipeline. We look forward to continuing

to make MeetMe the best place to meet new people.”

About MeetMe, Inc.

MeetMe®

is the leading social network for meeting new people in the US and the

public market leader for social discovery (NASDAQ: MEET). MeetMe makes

it easy to discover new people to chat with on mobile devices. With

approximately 80 percent of traffic coming from mobile and more than one

million total daily active users, MeetMe is fast becoming the social

gathering place for the mobile generation. MeetMe is a leader in mobile

monetization with a diverse revenue model comprising advertising, native

advertising, virtual currency, and subscription. MeetMe apps are

available on iPhone,

iPad,

Android,

and Windows

Phone in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese,

French, Italian, German, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Russian,

Japanese, Dutch, Turkish and Korean. For more information, please visit meetmecorp.com.

