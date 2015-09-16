Microsoft Sued in Class Action Alleging Sex Discrimination

National Class Action Lawsuit in Federal Court Charges Violations of

Federal and Local Civil Rights Laws

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attorneys Adam T. Klein of Outten & Golden LLP and Kelly M. Dermody of

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, announce that a lawsuit filed

today in federal court in Washington alleges that Microsoft has engaged

in systemic and pervasive discrimination against its female professional

employees.

The lawsuit, Moussouris v. Microsoft Corp., Case No. 15-cv-01483

(W.D. Wash.), filed by Katie Moussouris, accuses Microsoft of engaging

in a pattern and practice of gender discrimination against its female

technical professionals. Microsoft, a global provider of software and

software-related services, is a major employer, with a headcount of over

117,000 employees in 2015, many of whom are technical employees. In

2014, Microsoft generated $93.6 billion dollars in net revenue and $12.2

billion dollars in net income.

The plaintiff alleges violations of federal and state laws, including

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Washington Law Against

Discrimination. The plaintiff class is represented by Outten & Golden

LLP and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP.

According to the complaint, “[a]s a result of Microsoft’s policies,

patterns, and practices, female technical employees receive less

compensation and are promoted less frequently than their male

counterparts. Microsoft’s company-wide policies and practices

systematically violate female technical employees’ rights and result in

the unchecked gender bias that pervades its corporate culture.”

Plaintiff Katie Moussouris said, “What happened to me is not unique.

This case will illuminate the broad patterns of decision-making against

women. Fundamentally, this is about fairness and equality.”

“The gender-equality issues raised by this lawsuit are all too familiar

– Microsoft systematically undervalues the efforts and achievements of

its female technical employees. This is an important step in our efforts

to lift the glass ceiling for women working in what once were

traditionally male-dominated professions,” said plaintiff’s attorney

Adam T. Klein of Outten & Golden LLP of New York, New York.

“This case challenges Microsoft’s practice of devaluing its talented

female professionals,” said plaintiff’s attorney Kelly M. Dermody of

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP of San Francisco, California.

“By coming forward, the plaintiff seeks to ensure a level playing

field at one of the most important players in the technology sector.”

The complaint charges that, among other things, Microsoft compensates

its female technical professionals less than similar men,

disproportionately promotes men over equally or more qualified women,

and evaluates female technical professionals less favorably compared to

male peers.

Attorneys Adam T. Klein, Cara E. Greene, and Ossai Miazad of Outten &

Golden LLP and Kelly M. Dermody, Anne Shaver, and Sharon Lee of Lieff

Cabraser Heimann and Bernstein LLP represent the plaintiffs. The case is Moussouris

v. Microsoft Corp., Case No. 15-cv-01483 (W.D. Wash.).

People interested in the lawsuit may provide information by visiting microsoftgendercase.com

or by calling 1-800-254-3079 to leave a message for plaintiffs’ counsel.

Members of the media can also obtain a copy of the complaint and this

press release by visiting microsoftgendercase.com/court-documents.

About the Plaintiff

Katie Moussouris worked for Microsoft in its Trustworthy Computing Group

in Redmond, Washington, for over seven years. She left Microsoft in 2014

and is now the Chief Policy Officer for HackerOne, a platform provider

for coordinated vulnerability response and structured bounty programs.

She is a noted authority on internet security and promotes education and

security research to help make the internet safer for everyone. Katie’s

earlier Microsoft work encompassed industry-leading initiatives such as

Microsoft’s bounty programs and Microsoft Vulnerability Research. She is

also a subject matter expert for the US National Body of the

International Standards Organization (ISO) in several areas. Katie is a

visiting scholar with MIT’s Sloan School, doing research on the

vulnerability economy. She is a New America Foundation Fellow.

About the Law Firms:

Plaintiff is represented by two law firms: the plaintiffs’ employment

firm Outten & Golden LLP and the national class action firm Lieff,

Cabraser, Heimann & Bernstein, LLP. These firms also represented female

professionals in the Amochaev v. Smith Barney gender

discrimination case, which resulted in a $33 million settlement, as well

as in the on-going gender discrimination class action against Goldman

Sachs, Chen-Oster v. Goldman Sachs.

Outten & Golden LLP is a 50 attorney firm with offices in New York, San

Francisco and Chicago. O&G represents plaintiffs in a wide variety of

employment law matters, including national class and impact statutory

discrimination cases, major class-based wage and hour violations, and

contract negotiations. O&G represented plaintiff-intervenor Allison

Schieffelin in a pattern or practice sex discrimination suit prosecuted

with the EEOC against Morgan Stanley that resulted in a $54 million

settlement and substantial injunctive relief. It is also lead counsel in Houser,

et al., v. Pritzker, Secretary, U.S. Department of Commerce, a

class action lawsuit on behalf of hundreds of thousands of African

American and Latino job seekers, certified by a New York federal court,

alleging that the Census Bureau’s criminal background check had a

disparate impact on African American and Latino applicants for jobs

related to the 2010 census. It has handled discrimination claims against

numerous Fortune 500 firms. More information on the firm can be found at outtengolden.com.

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, is a 60-attorney firm with

offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Nashville. Lieff

Cabraser has represented plaintiffs in a wide variety of class action

litigation, including employment discrimination and civil rights, wage

suppression, and pension benefits litigation. It has represented many

plaintiffs in litigation against technology companies, including serving

as class counsel in the Silicon Valley no-poaching case, In re

High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation, which resulted in

settlements totaling $435 million. More information on the firm can be

found at lieffcabraser.com.

Contacts

Outten & Golden LLP

Adam Klein, 212-245-1000

or

Lieff

Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP

Kelly Dermody, 415-956-1000