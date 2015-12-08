Millennial-Focused Lending Application Lenny Announces Partnership with Dwolla and New Funding

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lenny, a pioneer microlending mobile application focused on Millennials,

announced a commercial agreement with Dwolla today, a modern bank

transfer platform and network. Leveraging Dwolla’s new white label API,

Lenny’s micro-lending platform will offer users a fully-branded

transfer, account creation, and verification experience while reducing

the costs, exposures, and time to market typically associated with

creating and supporting an in-house payment operation.

“We are very pleased to be working with Dwolla,” said Joe Bayen, CEO and

founder at Lenny. “Our goal is to provide a seamless and highly secure

platform for our users’ transactions, and Dwolla definitely meets all of

our safety and security requirements. Additionally, Dwolla’s recent

blessing from Wall Street and various government organizations, further

validates our decision.”

Lenny recently closed a seed funding round which will allow the company

to offer instant microloans to Millennials. The company plans to

initially focus on providing microloans to students by assessing their

creditworthiness using a multitude of criteria, chiefly their

educational background, with a strong focus on GPA. The company also

positions itself as a personal finance education platform, dedicated to

regularly posting credit score improvement tips and guidance on their

blog. (www.getlenny.com/blog)

“Lenny is on a great path to make it easier for college students to

start building their credit history in a responsible way,” said CEO and

founder of Dwolla, Ben Milne. “Dwolla’s end-to-end payment system allows

Lenny to put their resources behind their core business: building a

credit history for people who need one.”

Lenny is currently available at select universities with plans of

rolling out nationwide in 2016. The application will initially be

available exclusively on Apple’s iOS platform.

About Lenny – Lenny offers microloans to students using their

grade point average as a core approval criteria. Lenny also provides a

plethora of tools and guidance to help millennials improve their credit

scores. Lenny offers initial loans of up to $500 with quarterly balance

increases of up to $300. The company also offers special rates and

discounts from participating partners. Lenny is a licensed lender in the

State of California. Learn more at https://www.getlenny.com.

About Dwolla – Dwolla provides a real-time communication and

interoperability network and platform for bank transfers. Using its

real-time ledger, directory, and settlement infrastructure, the network

connects to financial institutions to move U.S. dollars through its own

instant bank transfer rails, FiSync, or existing systems, like ACH or

wire. Its branded or white label APIs allow individuals, businesses,

software platforms, financial institutions, federal agencies—anyone in

the U.S.—to simply and securely leverage Dwolla’s capabilities and the

U.S. payment system to send and receive funds, without the transaction

fees and heavy lifting of traditional systems. Dwolla has raised over

$30 million from CME Group, Andreessen Horowitz, Union Square Ventures,

et al and is based in Des Moines, Iowa. Learn more at https://www.dwolla.com.

Contacts

Lenny

Jennifer Collins, 1-855-885-3669