momondo’s Annual Flight Study: Best Christmas Travel Deals Start Now

Americans can save up to 28% by booking holiday flights in early

November; London most popular international destination

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Travel search engine site momondo

today announced the results of its Annual Flight Study, which shows that

Americans can save an average of 28% by booking Christmas and New Year

air travel in early November.





momondo analyzed 13.2 billion flight prices across their 100 most

popular routes and found that the cheapest flights are booked 56 days

before departure. According to Lasse Skole Hansen, momondo’s

spokesperson, factors such as day of departure and time of day also

influence flight prices.

Hansen notes: “Besides the best time to book, in our Annual Flight Study

we have also found that prices can vary hugely depending on the day and

time of the departure, with the cheapest fares typically found on

Tuesdays and the most expensive on Saturdays. The average flight cost

difference between these two days of the week is 11%.”

momondo’s full list of tips for booking worldwide flights include:

Book your flight 56 days in advance to get the cheapest tickets – and

you can achieve average savings of 28%

you can achieve average savings of 28% Tickets are generally most expensive on the day of departure

Evening departures between the hours of 6pm and 12am typically offer

the cheapest fares

the cheapest fares It is usually more expensive to fly in the morning and midday, before

3pm

3pm Tuesday is generally the cheapest day to fly

Saturday is routinely the most expensive day of the week to fly

The 10 most popular routes for Americans, including the best

time to book, are as follows:

New York to London, United Kingdom: 60 days before departure Los Angeles to Tokyo, Japan: 60 days before departure Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia: 44 days before departure New York to Paris, France: 54 days before departure Los Angeles to Bangkok, Thailand: 44 days before departure New York to Mumbai, India: 60 days before departure New York to Milan, Italy: 52 days before departure New York to Tel Aviv, Israel: 52 days before departure Los Angeles to Manila, Philippines: 44 days before departure New York to New Delhi, India: 60 days before departure

Travellers can explore the six factors that affect fares with momondo’s

unique free money saving tool Flight Insight, which is available on more

than 11,000 routes worldwide. Travellers can find the tool Flight

Insight at the top of search results on momondo.com when making a flight

search.

* This list is based on searches from January 1, 2016 through October

25, 2016.

To see the study online please visit: http://www.momondo.com/content/annual-flight-study/

