More Than 50 Restaurants at Houston’s Airports Offer Affordable Dining, Promising to Save Travelers Money and Enhance Their Journey

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Both George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby

Airport (HOU) boast an abundance of low-cost food and beverage options

for travelers in all terminals, making dining at the airport both

practical and affordable.





IAH presents travelers more than 100 choices for tasty meals costing

less than $10. Standout options include:

Breakfast tacos ($5.00), carne or cochinita tacos ($5.95) at Mango

Taco Truck (Terminal C)

Biscuits and gravy ($9.50) at local favorite The Breakfast Klub

(Terminal A, serves breakfast all day)

Fast-fired pizzas ($5.50 to $8.40) at Blaze Pizza (Terminal A)

Philly Cheesesteak Burger ($9.34) at Hubcap Grill, another local

favorite (Terminal A), voted #5 best burger in Texas

Beef brisket sandwich ($8.75) or loaded baked potatoes with sausage or

chicken ($9.35 to $9.85) at Ray’s BBQ Shack (Terminal B)

Philadelphia Roll ($8.59) at Umaizushi (Terminal C)

Huevos rancheros ($8.40) at Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

(during breakfast hours, Terminal A)

French onion soup ($9.00) at Tony's Wine Cellar & Bistro (Terminal D)

Rico Suave Jugo ($6.59) at The Frutería (Terminal B)

Torta Cemita de Pescado o Pollo ($8.79) at Hugo’s Cocina (Terminal D)

Edamame and avocado hummus ($9.00) at Cat Cora’s Kitchen (Terminal E)

Families on a budget may want to head to IAH eating places boasting

entire menus of cheap eats:

American Craft Tavern (Terminal B) Panda Express (Terminal E) Auntie Anne’s (Terminal E) Panopolis (Terminal C) Bullrito’s (Terminal B) Peet’s Coffee & Tea (Terminals B and D) Camden food co. (Terminal C) Pink’s Pizza (Terminal C) Chick-fil-A (Terminals A and B) Popeyes (Terminal C) Cinnabon (Terminal E) Red Mango (Terminal D) Dunkin’ Donuts (Terminal E) Smashburger (Terminal B) Einstein Bros. Bagels (Terminal C) Starbucks (all terminals) Freshii (Terminal B) SUBWAY(Terminals A, C and E) Jack in the Box (Terminal A) Tagliare (Terminals B and E) Jason’s Deli (Terminal B) The Market by Villa (Terminal E) Jetbox Market (Terminal C bag claim) Upper Crust (Terminal C) La Salsa (Terminal C) Wendy’s (Terminals A, C and E) La Tapenade Mediterranean Café (Terminal E) Whataburger, a Texas favorite (Terminal B) Mango Taco Truck (Terminal C) World Nectar (Terminal E) Nature’s Kitchen Fresh Café (Terminal E) Yogen Früz (Terminal E) Nestle Toll House Café (Terminal E12)

Restaurants on the $10-or-less list at HOU include:

Margherita pizza slice, sausage and pepperoni stromboli and

build-your-own salad ($4.95 to $8.75) at Barry’s Pizza (near gates 20

and 21)

Mini corn dogs ($6.79) and boneless and traditional snack wings

($6.99) at Buffalo Wild Wings (near gate 23)

Entrée with rice or noodles or Asian salad or wrap ($8.49 to $9.99) at

Hunan Return of the Phoenix (near gates 40 and 41)

Crisp wedges, beefsteak tomatoes or Caesar salads ($7.49) at

Pappadeaux Seafood (near gates 40 and 41)

Breakfast tacos (under $4), pulled pork and sliced beef sandwiches and

baked potatoes ($7.19 to $9.99) at Pappas Bar-B-Q (pre-security, main

lobby)

Root beer floats, chili cheese or sweet potato fries ($4.45 to $5.95)

at Pappas Burger (near gate 44)

Chips and queso ($8.69), or tortilla soup ($8.99) at Pappasito's

Cantina (near gate 1)

Greek salads ($8.95) at Yia Yia Mary's (near gate 1)

All menu items at these three Hobby favorites — Chick-fil-A (near gate

1), SUBWAY (near gate 46) and Wendy’s (near gates 40 and 41) — ring up

at less than $10 each.

Specific information about each concession at IAH and HOU can be found

at fly2Houston.com.

For dining options searchable by location, hours of operation (including

“Open Now”) and categories such as kid-friendly, gluten-free, local and

vegan, visit www.fly2houston.com/iah/dine

and www.fly2houston.com/hou/dine.

