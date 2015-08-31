Most Small Business Owners at Risk for a Disaster

Survey: 75 percent of small businesses do not have a disaster plan in

place, but 52 percent say it would take at least three months to recover

from a disaster

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new survey by Nationwide released today reveals that three in four

small business owners do not have a disaster recovery plan, but more

than half say it would take at least three months to recover from a

disaster.

Nationwide commissioned Harris Interactive, which conducted an online

poll among 500 U.S. small business owners with fewer than 300 employees

from June 8–19, 2015.

“Small businesses are least likely to have disaster recovery insurance,”

says Mark Pizzi, president and chief operating officer of Nationwide

Direct and Member Solutions. “And yet they are the ones most affected by

a disaster. That’s why it’s essential for small businesses to have a

disaster recovery plan.”

Since there hasn’t been a major national disaster in years, America’s

small business owners may be feeling overconfident — even as they head

into the summer storm season and National Preparedness Month (September).

According to the survey, one in four believe the likelihood of a natural

disaster occurring in their area is slim (26 percent). Just over

one-third (37 percent) say climate change and the weather phenomenon El

Nino have decreased the likelihood of a natural disaster impacting their

business.

Still, the gravity of the recovery from a natural disaster is not lost

on small business owners — as an estimated 25 percent of businesses do

not reopen following a major disaster.1

The survey also revealed some other shocking facts:

While more than a third (38 percent) of small business owners say it

is not important for their business to have a disaster recovery plan,

over two-thirds (69 percent) have an evacuation plan at home.

simply a low priority (34 percent). Time (11 percent) or cost (15

percent) play little roles in the decision not to have a written

disaster recovery plan in place.

percent) have a disaster recovery plan.

Unfortunately, if a disaster were to occur, 44 percent of small business

owners say they don’t have access to generators — and 66 percent don’t

even have business interruption insurance.

Having processed more than $417 million in catastrophe claims related to

small businesses since January 2013, Nationwide can provide owners with

guidance and information to help them prepare, should a disaster strike.

For more facts, tips and information on creating a disaster recovery

plan, small business owners can visit the Insurance

Institute for Business & Home Safety or Nationwide’s

Disaster Planning and Recovery site.

Methodology:

The 2015 Small Business Owner Study was conducted online within the U.S.

by Harris Poll Online (HPOL) on behalf of Nationwide between June 8 and

June 19, 2015. The respondents comprised a representative sample of 500

U.S. small business owners, defined as companies with less than 300

employees. Results were weighted to be representative of small business

owners in the U.S. Research participants were drawn from the Harris Poll

Online (HPOL) research panel and partner sample. Because the sample is

based on those who were invited to participate in the HPOL panel,

estimates of theoretical sampling error cannot be calculated.

Percentages were rounded to the nearest whole percent. Differences in

the sums of combined categories/answers were due to rounding.

[1] Source: Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.

