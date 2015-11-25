New York & Company, Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2015 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New York & Company, Inc. [NYSE:NWY], a specialty apparel chain with 508
stores open, today announced that the Company will release third quarter
fiscal year 2015 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December
2, 2015. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Time on the same day to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2015
results. The call will be hosted by Greg Scott, Chief Executive Officer;
John Worthington, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Sheamus
Toal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are
invited to dial (888) 437-9445 and reference conference ID number 947238
approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference
call will also be web-cast live at www.nyandcompany.com.
A replay of this call will be available at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on
December 2, 2015 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 9, 2015 and
can be accessed by dialing (877) 870-5176 and entering conference ID
number 947238.
About New York & Company
New York & Company, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion
apparel and accessories, and the modern wear-to-work destination for
women, providing perfectly fitting pants and NY Style that is feminine,
polished, on-trend and versatile – all at compelling values. The
Company’s proprietary branded New York & Company®
merchandise is sold exclusively through its national network of retail
stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com.
The Company operates 508 stores in 43 states. Additionally, certain
product, press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company
are available at the Company’s website: www.nyandcompany.com.
Contacts
Investor:
ICR, Inc.
Allison Malkin, (203) 682-8200