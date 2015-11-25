New York & Company, Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2015 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New York & Company, Inc. [NYSE:NWY], a specialty apparel chain with 508

stores open, today announced that the Company will release third quarter

fiscal year 2015 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December

2, 2015. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

Time on the same day to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2015

results. The call will be hosted by Greg Scott, Chief Executive Officer;

John Worthington, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Sheamus

Toal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are

invited to dial (888) 437-9445 and reference conference ID number 947238

approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference

call will also be web-cast live at www.nyandcompany.com.

A replay of this call will be available at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on

December 2, 2015 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 9, 2015 and

can be accessed by dialing (877) 870-5176 and entering conference ID

number 947238.

About New York & Company

New York & Company, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion

apparel and accessories, and the modern wear-to-work destination for

women, providing perfectly fitting pants and NY Style that is feminine,

polished, on-trend and versatile – all at compelling values. The

Company’s proprietary branded New York & Company®

merchandise is sold exclusively through its national network of retail

stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com.

The Company operates 508 stores in 43 states. Additionally, certain

product, press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company

are available at the Company’s website: www.nyandcompany.com.

Contacts

Investor:

ICR, Inc.

Allison Malkin, (203) 682-8200