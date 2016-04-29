Newell Brands Announces Strong First Quarter Results

Accelerated Growth and Earnings Momentum

Jarden Transaction Completed

Provides 2016 Newell Brands Guidance

First Quarter 2016 Executive Summary

5.6 percent core sales growth, with core growth in all five business

segments and all four regions; 4.0 percent net sales growth to $1.31

billion compared to $1.26 billion in the prior year

the prior year, while simultaneously increasing advertising and

promotion investment by 40 basis points; 170 basis point increase in

reported operating margin compared to the prior year

year, an 11.1 percent increase despite a negative impact from foreign

currency of $0.04 per share; normalized earnings per share increased

17.6 percent excluding the prior year $0.02 contribution from

Venezuelan operations

a 25.0 percent decline attributable to interest and other expenses

incurred in connection with the Jarden Corporation (“Jarden”)

transaction, including costs associated with $8 billion in notes

placed prior to the closing of the transaction on April 15, 2016

$154.3 million in the prior year reflecting divestiture-related tax

payments, Jarden transaction-related payments and an increase in

annual incentive compensation payments related to strong 2015 results

average effective interest rate of 4.38% and weighted average maturity

of 12.8 years

is 3 to 4 percent core sales growth and normalized EPS of $2.75 to

$2.90 at a full year weighted average diluted share count of

approximately 430 million shares

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) announced its first quarter 2016

financial results today.

“We are extremely pleased with our growth and financial results this

quarter,” said Newell Brands Chief Executive Officer Michael Polk. “The

Newell playbook, which couples increased innovation activity together

with increased brand investment, delivered 5.6 percent core sales growth

as we continue to win market share, particularly in our fastest growing

channels. Simultaneously, we increased operating margins and drove over

eleven percent normalized EPS growth. Importantly, our performance was

broad-based with core sales growth in all five business segments and in

all four regions.”

“We delivered these strong results while completing the most

transformative transaction in our history. The new Newell Brands more

than doubles our size in key strategic retailers, channels and

geographies. We expect scale to enable accelerated growth over time

through broadened channel cross-sell, accelerated international

deployment and strengthened category leadership as we extend the best

capabilities from both companies across the full portfolio. Our growth

acceleration will be fueled by working to make the new company leaner

and more efficient and by focusing our investments on the businesses

with the greatest potential. We expect to unlock the financial capacity

for growth and margin development through delivery of at least $500

million in cost synergies and $300 million in Project Renewal savings

over the next three to four years. We remain fully committed and are on

track to reach our target leverage ratio of 3.0 to 3.5 times within two

to three years. With the transaction now complete, we have begun our

work and are energized by this unique opportunity to create

extraordinary value for our shareholders through the creation of Newell

Brands.”

First Quarter 2016 Operating Results

Core sales grew 5.6 percent, with growth in all five segments and all

four regions.

Net sales grew 4.0 percent to $1.31 billion compared with $1.26 billion

in the prior year. Net sales benefited from a 240 basis point net

contribution from acquisitions and planned and completed divestitures,

but were adversely affected by a 230 basis point negative impact from

foreign currency and a 170 basis point negative impact from the

deconsolidation of Venezuelan operations as of December 31, 2015.

Normalized gross margin was 38.6 percent, a 20 basis point decline

versus prior year, as the negative impact of foreign currency, mix from

the deconsolidation of Venezuela, and mix from acquisitions was only

partially offset by the benefits of productivity, input cost deflation

and pricing.

Reported gross margin was 38.5 percent compared with 38.6 percent in the

prior year.

First quarter normalized operating margin increased 100 basis points to

13.1 percent of sales, despite a 40 basis point increase in advertising

and promotion investment. Normalized operating income increased 12.6

percent to $171.8 million compared with $152.6 million in the prior year.

Reported operating margin increased 170 basis points to 9.5 percent of

sales. Operating income increased 27.7 percent to $125.4 million

compared with $98.2 million in the prior year.

The normalized tax rate was 27.2 percent, unchanged from the prior year.

The reported tax rate for the quarter was 21.9 percent, compared with

27.9 percent in the prior year.

Normalized net income increased 11.0 percent to $107.7 million compared

with $97.0 million in the prior year. Normalized diluted earnings per

share increased 11.1 percent to $0.40 compared with $0.36 in the prior

year. The improvement in normalized diluted earnings per share was

attributable to increased core sales, strong operating margin

improvement as a result of reduced overhead expenses and the positive

impact of fewer outstanding shares, which more than offset an increase

in advertising and promotion support, negative foreign currency impact

and the absence of income from Venezuelan operations.

Reported net income decreased 25.1 percent to $40.5 million compared

with $54.1 million in the prior year. Reported diluted earnings per

share decreased 25.0 percent to $0.15 compared with $0.20 in the prior

year. In addition to the factors cited in the explanation of normalized

diluted earnings per share, reported diluted earnings per share were

negatively impacted by $49.9 million in interest expense and other

acquisition-related costs incurred prior to the closing of the Jarden

acquisition offset by lower restructuring and other Project Renewal

costs.

Operating cash flow was a use of $270.9 million compared with a use of

$154.3 million in the prior year period, reflecting a $58.0 million tax

payment associated with the gain on the sale of Endicia, a $92.1 million

payment associated with pre-issuance interest rate hedge positions taken

in advance of the company’s recent $8 billion public debt placement,

$12.0 million of payments for acquisition and integration related fees

and $31.8 million in higher management incentive payments for strong

2015 performance, which were partially offset by the absence of the

prior year voluntary pension contribution of $70 million.

A reconciliation of the “as reported” results to “normalized” results is

included in the appendix.

First Quarter 2016 Operating Segment Results

Writing net sales increased 10.8 percent to $378.8 million, with strong

core sales growth and the benefit of the Elmer’s acquisition partially

offset by the deconsolidation of Venezuelan operations and negative

impact of foreign currency. Writing core sales increased 8.8 percent,

driven by double-digit core growth in North America and Latin America

attributable to strong innovation, including the North American launch

of Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens, increased advertising and promotion

support and pricing. Normalized operating income was $86.2 million

compared with $83.0 million in the prior year. Normalized operating

margin was 22.8 percent compared with 24.3 percent in the prior year as

pricing, productivity and cost management were more than offset by

increased advertising and promotion spending and the negative mix impact

of both the deconsolidation of Venezuela and the Elmer’s acquisition.

Home Solutions net sales increased 2.1 percent to $372.1 million. Core

sales increased 3.6 percent, attributable to continued strong Beverage

growth and the introduction of Rubbermaid FreshWorks and Rubbermaid

Fasten&Go, partially offset by continued contraction of the lower margin

Rubbermaid Consumer Storage business. Normalized operating income was

$38.0 million versus $38.6 million in the prior year. Normalized

operating margin was 10.2 percent of sales compared to 10.6 percent in

the prior year as the positive mix effect of Rubbermaid Food Storage and

input cost deflation were more than offset by higher advertising and

promotion expenses to support new product launches.

Tools net sales declined 0.4 percent to $179.7 million, driven by a 440

basis point negative impact due to foreign currency. Core sales grew 4.0

percent with strong growth in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific

partially offset by continued weakness in Brazil. Normalized operating

income was $19.4 million versus $22.2 million in the prior year.

Normalized operating margin was 10.8 percent of sales compared with 12.3

percent of sales in the prior year. The normalized operating margin

contraction was primarily driven by continuing growth- and negative

foreign currency- related challenges in Brazil partially offset by

productivity and pricing.

Commercial Products net sales declined 5.8 percent to $174.5 million,

driven by the divestiture of the Rubbermaid medical cart business in

August 2015 and the negative impact of foreign currency. Core sales

increased 0.9 percent due primarily to good growth in EMEA offset by

timing-related declines in North America. Normalized operating income

was $22.6 million compared to $17.6 million in the prior year.

Normalized operating margin was 13.0 percent of sales compared with 9.5

percent of sales in the prior year. The increase in normalized operating

margin reflects the benefits of productivity, pricing and input cost

deflation.

Baby & Parenting net sales increased 9.2 percent to $209.8 million. Core

sales grew 9.3 percent, driven by strong car seat and mobility

innovation by Graco, Aprica and Baby Jogger. Normalized operating income

was $23.1 million compared to $12.3 million in the prior year.

Normalized operating margin was 11.0 percent of sales compared with 6.4

percent of sales in the prior year. The normalized operating margin

improvement was due to strong volume growth, the positive product mix

effect of Baby Jogger and Aprica growth and the timing of advertising

and promotion spending in support of innovation.

Outlook for the Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2016

Newell Brands provided 2016 full year core sales growth and normalized

EPS guidance metrics to reflect the Jarden transaction that was

completed on April 15, 2016. The company currently projects financial

metrics as follows:

2016 Full Year Guidance Core sales growth 3.0% to 4.0% Normalized EPS $2.75 to $2.90

As of April 15, 2016, Newell Brands core sales will include pro forma

core sales associated with the Jarden transaction as if the combination

occurred April 15, 2015. Core sales excludes the impact of foreign

currency, all acquisitions until their first anniversary and all planned

and completed divestitures (which includes the deconsolidation of

Venezuela), but includes the negative impact of planned product line

exits. The company’s core sales growth guidance assumes legacy Newell

Rubbermaid core sales growth of 4 to 5 percent and legacy Jarden core

sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, which includes the negative impact of

planned product line exits. Jarden core sales growth of 2 to 4 percent

is roughly in line with Jarden’s pre-transaction long term “organic

growth” target of 3 to 5 percent. Newell Brands expects to exit product

lines with annual sales of $250 million to $300 million across both

legacy businesses over the next two to three years.

For the full year 2016, Newell Brands expects normalized EPS of $2.75 to

$2.90 assuming a 2016 weighted average diluted share count of

approximately 430 million shares. The company’s normalized EPS guidance

range assumes a share count for Newell Brands of approximately 497

million shares from April 15, 2016 onward, which given the transaction

completion date will result in Newell Brands 2016 full year weighted

average diluted share count of approximately 430 million shares.

Beginning with the second quarter of 2016, the company will exclude the

amortization of intangible assets associated with acquisitions

(including the Jarden acquisition) from its calculation of normalized

EPS. The company expects the effective tax rate for 2016 to be 29 to 30

percent.

Conference Call

The company’s first quarter 2016 earnings conference call will be held

today, April 29, 2016, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast is

provided under Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section

of Newell Brands’ website at www.newellbrands.com.

A webcast replay and a supporting slide presentation will be made

available in the Investor Relations section on the company’s website

under Quarterly Earnings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of

Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and

includes a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the

most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance

with GAAP.

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are included

in this press release and the additional financial information both in

explaining its results to stockholders and the investment community and

in its internal evaluation and management of its businesses. The

company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and

the information they provide are useful to investors since these

measures (a) permit investors to view the company’s performance using

the same tools that management uses to evaluate the company’s past

performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future

performance and (b) determine certain elements of management’s incentive

compensation.

The company’s management believes that core sales provides a more

complete understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales on

a consistent basis as it excludes the impacts of acquisitions (other

than the Jarden acquisition, which will be included in core sales on a

pro forma basis starting in the second quarter of 2016), planned or

completed divestitures, the deconsolidation of the company’s Venezuelan

operations and changes in foreign currency from year-over-year

comparisons. As reflected in the Currency Analysis, the effect of

foreign currency on reported sales is determined by applying a fixed

exchange rate, calculated as the 12-month average in the prior year, to

the current and prior year local currency sales amounts (excluding

acquisitions and planned and completed divestitures), with the

difference in these two amounts being the increase or decrease in core

sales, and the difference between the change in as reported sales and

the change in constant currency sales reported as the currency impact.

The company’s management believes that “normalized” gross margin,

“normalized” SG&A expense, “normalized” operating income, “normalized”

earnings per share, “normalized” interest and “normalized” tax rates,

which exclude restructuring and other expenses and one-time and other

events such as costs related to certain product recalls, the

extinguishment of debt, certain tax benefits and charges, impairment

charges, pension settlement charges, discontinued operations, costs

related to the acquisition, integration and financing of acquired

businesses, amortization of intangible assets associated with

acquisitions (beginning in the second quarter of 2016), advisory costs

for process transformation and optimization initiatives, costs of

personnel dedicated to integration activities and transformation

initiatives under Project Renewal and certain other items, are useful

because they provide investors with a meaningful perspective on the

current underlying performance of the company’s core ongoing operations.

The company determines the tax effect of the items excluded from

normalized diluted earnings per share by applying the estimated

effective rate for the applicable jurisdiction in which the pre-tax

items were incurred, and for which realization of the resulting tax

benefit, if any, is expected. In certain situations in which an item

excluded from normalized results impacts income tax expense, the company

uses a “with” and “without” approach to determine normalized income tax

expense.

While the company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are

useful in evaluating the company’s performance, this information should

be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or

superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance

with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ

from similar measures presented by other companies.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company

with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®,

Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®,

Rawlings®, Irwin®, Lenox®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®,

Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®,

Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®.

Driven by a sharp focus on the consumer, leading investment in

innovation and brands, and a performance-driven culture, Newell Brands

helps consumers achieve more where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are

available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature

constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements

relate to information or assumptions about the effects of sales, income,

earnings per share, operating income, operating margin or gross margin

improvements or declines, Project Renewal, capital and other

expenditures, cash flow, dividends, restructuring and other project

costs, costs and cost savings, inflation or deflation, particularly with

respect to commodities such as oil and resin, debt ratings, changes in

exchange rates, expected benefits and financial results from the Jarden

transaction and other recently completed acquisitions and planned

divestitures and management’s plans, projections and objectives for

future operations and performance. These statements are accompanied by

words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “will,” “believe,”

“estimate” and similar expressions. Actual results could differ

materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking

statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements

include, but are not limited to, our dependence on the strength of

retail, commercial and industrial sectors of the economy in light of the

continuation or escalation of the global economic slowdown or regional

sovereign debt issues; currency fluctuations; competition with other

manufacturers and distributors of consumer products; major retailers’

strong bargaining power and consolidation of our retail customers;

changes in the prices of raw materials and sourced products and our

ability to obtain raw materials and sourced products in a timely manner

from suppliers; our ability to develop innovative new products and to

develop, maintain and strengthen our end-user brands, including the

ability to realize anticipated benefits of increased advertising and

promotion spend; product liability, product recalls or regulatory

actions; our ability to expeditiously close facilities and move

operations while managing foreign regulations and other impediments; a

failure of one of our key information technology systems or related

controls; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees;

future events that could adversely affect the value of our assets and

require impairment charges; our ability to improve productivity and

streamline operations; changes to our credit ratings; significant

increases in the funding obligations related to our pension plans due to

declining asset values, declining interest rates or otherwise; the

imposition of tax liabilities greater than our provisions for such

matters; the risks inherent in our foreign operations, including

exchange controls and pricing restrictions; our ability to complete

planned divestitures; our ability to successfully integrate acquired

businesses, including the recently acquired Jarden business; our ability

to realize the expected benefits and financial results from our recently

acquired businesses and planned divestitures; and those factors listed

in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the

Securities and Exchange Commission. Changes in such assumptions or

factors could produce significantly different results. The information

contained in this news release is as of the date indicated. The company

assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained

in this news release as a result of new information or future events or

developments.

Newell Brands Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, YOY 2016 2015 % Change Net sales $ 1,314.9 $ 1,264.0 4.0 % Cost of products sold 809.3 776.5 GROSS MARGIN 505.6 487.5 3.7 % % of sales 38.5 % 38.6 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 362.5 362.0 0.1 % % of sales 27.6 % 28.6 % Restructuring costs 17.7 27.3 OPERATING INCOME 125.4 98.2 27.7 % % of sales 9.5 % 7.8 % Nonoperating expenses: Interest expense, net 29.4 19.2 Loss on termination of credit facility 45.9 – Other (income) expense, net (1.5 ) 0.1 73.8 19.3 282.4 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 51.6 78.9 (34.6 )% % of sales 3.9 % 6.2 % Income taxes 11.3 22.0 (48.6 )% Effective rate 21.9 % 27.9 % NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 40.3 56.9 (29.2 )% % of sales 3.1 % 4.5 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.2 (2.8 ) NET INCOME $ 40.5 $ 54.1 (25.1 )% 3.1 % 4.3 % EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic Income from continuing operations $ 0.15 $ 0.21 Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ – $ (0.01 ) Net income $ 0.15 $ 0.20 Diluted Income from continuing operations $ 0.15 $ 0.21 Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ – $ (0.01 ) Net income $ 0.15 $ 0.20 AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 268.7 270.5 Diluted 270.1 272.7

Newell Brands Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions) March 31, March 31, Assets: 2016 2015 Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,180.9 $ 215.4 Accounts receivable, net 1,187.7 1,053.2 Inventories, net 875.2 852.3 Prepaid expenses and other 146.0 179.2 Assets held for sale 102.8 – Total Current Assets 10,492.6 2,300.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 624.5 563.3 Goodwill 2,801.6 2,474.6 Other intangible assets, net 1,085.9 877.2 Other assets 331.9 268.7 Total Assets $ 15,336.5 $ 6,483.9 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Accounts payable $ 660.8 $ 615.6 Accrued compensation 98.7 99.8 Other accrued liabilities 613.2 586.3 Short-term debt 762.8 733.9 Current portion of long-term debt 5.9 6.5 Liabilities held for sale 44.7 – Total Current Liabilities 2,186.1 2,042.1 Long-term debt 10,619.1 2,078.7 Deferred income taxes 203.9 127.9 Other noncurrent liabilities 548.7 536.2 Stockholders’ Equity – Parent 1,775.2 1,695.5 Stockholders’ Equity – Noncontrolling Interests 3.5 3.5 Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,778.7 1,699.0 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 15,336.5 $ 6,483.9

