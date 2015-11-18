Newell Rubbermaid Completes Sale of Endicia Online Shipping Business to Stamps.com

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE: NWL) today announced it has closed the
sale of Endicia, a developer of global online shipping solutions, to
Stamps.com, a leading provider of online postage solutions based in El
Segundo, CA. The transaction was first announced on March 24.
Gross proceeds from the transaction were approximately $215 million. The
company expects to receive after-tax cash proceeds of approximately $150
million.
“This transaction further simplifies our portfolio as we remain focused
on strengthening our core business and investing behind our
highest-potential global growth opportunities,” said Michael Polk,
Newell Rubbermaid President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe
Endicia, while not core to our strategy, is a great strategic fit with
an owner who shares its commitment to innovating and competing in the
mailing and shipping industry.”
About Newell Rubbermaid
Newell Rubbermaid Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a global marketer of
consumer and commercial products with 2014 sales of $5.7 billion and a
strong portfolio of leading brands, including Sharpie®, Paper Mate®,
Elmer’s®, Irwin®, Lenox®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Contigo®,
Rubbermaid®, Calphalon®, Goody®, Graco®, Aprica®, Baby Jogger®, Dymo®,
Parker® and Waterman®. As part of the company’s Growth Game Plan, Newell
Rubbermaid is making sharper portfolio choices and investing in new
marketing and innovation to accelerate performance.
This press release and additional information about Newell Rubbermaid
are available on the company’s Web site, www.newellrubbermaid.com.
