Newly Launched Shared Ownership Program in Cayman Islands Joins Interval International

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interval International, a leading global provider of vacation services
and an operating business of ILG
(Nasdaq: ILG), announced the affiliation of Seven Mile Beach Vacation
Club located within the Regal Beach Club in the Cayman Islands. The
property is set on Seven Mile Beach, which was ranked among the “Top 10
Destinations in the Caribbean” by TripAdvisor in 2016.
“We’re honored to have been selected by Seven Mile Beach Vacation Club
to provide its members with access to some of the highest quality and
most innovative leisure and lifestyle benefits in the shared ownership
industry,” said David C. Gilbert, Interval’s president. “This new club
reinforces the meaningful opportunity for mixed-use development and
further diversifies Grand Cayman’s tourism product.”
Seven Mile Beach Vacation Club features spacious well-appointed two- and
three-bedroom units designed in a Caribbean color palate with bright
tropical accents and views of clear-blue waters, powdery sand beaches,
and lush gardens. Each includes elegant wood furnishings, granite
countertops, as well as upscale appliances and electronics. Guests can
enjoy an array of on-site amenities and services, including two swimming
pools, a gym, and tennis court. Additional open-air activities such as
scuba diving, fishing, sailing, horseback riding, and golf are available
nearby.
“Our research has shown that through shared ownership we can offer
consumers the authentic home-away-from-home experience that they are
looking for combined with the service standards of professionally
managed resorts,” said Ferdinand Berksoy, vice principal of Seven Mile
Investment Co. Ltd. “We are excited to be a part of this industry and to
participate in its long-term growth potential in the Caribbean.”
Travelers from around the world visit the Cayman Islands because of its
excellent diving sites, including vibrant coral reefs and multiple
sunken wrecks. In addition to its natural beauty, visitors have access
to exclusive shops and boutiques, international cuisine, museums, and
arts/music festivals. Those interested in the local wildlife can go bird
watching in a nature reserve, tour a botanical garden, or visit the
Cayman Crystal Caves.
Seven Mile Beach Vacation Club has been awarded the Interval
International Premier Resort® designation, which recognizes
resorts that provide outstanding vacation experiences with
state-of-the-art conveniences and modern features and appointments.
New purchasers at Seven Mile Beach Vacation Club will become Club
Interval Gold® members, entitling them to trade their week or
convert it to points for maximum exchange flexibility. They also have
access to a number of upgraded benefits and services that they can enjoy
year-round, including Interval Options®, the ability to
exchange their resort week toward a cruise, tour, golf, and spa
vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®;
Golf Connection for access to select private courses; VIP treatment with
Dining Connection; City Guides for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus
Rewards® membership, which gives them the opportunity to earn
bonus points for up to two free weekend rental days; discounts on
Getaway vacation rentals; online hotel discounts; dining and leisure
discounts powered by Entertainment®; and VIP ConciergeSM, for
personal assistance, 24/7.
Sales and marketing for Seven Mile Beach Vacation Club will be overseen
by Craig Bosio, owner of Caribbean Resort Solutions. The company
delivers turnkey services to resorts in many of the Caribbean’s top
destinations.
About Interval International
Interval
International operates membership programs for vacationers and
provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based
in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in
serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval’s
exchange network comprises more than 3,000 resorts in over 80 nations.
Through offices in 15 countries, Interval offers high-quality products
and benefits to resort clients and approximately 2 million families who
are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating
business of ILG (Nasdaq: ILG), a leading global provider of
professionally delivered vacation experiences.
Note to Editor: A photo is available upon request.
Contacts
Interval International
Beatrice de Peyrecave, 305-925-7032
Beatrice.dePeyrecave@iilg.com