North America Feed Prebiotics Market – Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2015-2020) – Research and Markets

The North American Feed Prebiotics was valued at over USD 50.3 million

in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 90.9 million by 2020, growing at a

CAGR of 12.6%.

Prebiotics are defined as non-digestible food ingredients that

beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and

activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon. Prebiotics

primarily prevent disease among the livestock. They have been known to

stimulate the immune system of host animals, thereby improving animal

health. The main advantage of prebiotics is that they can be added to

animal feed without losing efficacy during the heat treatment of feed

processing.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography.

On the basis of type, inulin occupies the larger market share, followed

by fructo-oligosaccharides, galacto-oligosaccharides and various others.

Prebiotics are widely used in farm livestock, companion animals, and in

aquaculture, as they are principally associated with reducing clinical

diseases, and increasing growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Findings of the Study

3. Market Overview

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape – Feed Additives

6. Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Beghin Meiji

Behn Meyer

BENEO-Orafti S.A.

Cargill Incorporated

Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing S.A.

FrieslandCampina Domo

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Roquette Freres S.A.

Royal Cosun

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

