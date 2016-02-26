North America Feed Prebiotics Market – Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2015-2020) – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bffb4p/north_america)
has announced the addition of the “North
America Feed Prebiotics market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts
(2015-2020)” report to their offering.
The North American Feed Prebiotics was valued at over USD 50.3 million
in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 90.9 million by 2020, growing at a
CAGR of 12.6%.
Prebiotics are defined as non-digestible food ingredients that
beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and
activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon. Prebiotics
primarily prevent disease among the livestock. They have been known to
stimulate the immune system of host animals, thereby improving animal
health. The main advantage of prebiotics is that they can be added to
animal feed without losing efficacy during the heat treatment of feed
processing.
The market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography.
On the basis of type, inulin occupies the larger market share, followed
by fructo-oligosaccharides, galacto-oligosaccharides and various others.
Prebiotics are widely used in farm livestock, companion animals, and in
aquaculture, as they are principally associated with reducing clinical
diseases, and increasing growth rates.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Findings of the Study
3. Market Overview
4. Market Segmentation
5. Competitive Landscape – Feed Additives
6. Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beghin Meiji
- Behn Meyer
- BENEO-Orafti S.A.
- Cargill Incorporated
- Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing S.A.
- FrieslandCampina Domo
- Jarrow Formulas, Inc.
- Roquette Freres S.A.
- Royal Cosun
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bffb4p/north_america.
