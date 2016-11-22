Nutrisystem CEO Dawn Zier Named a 2016 Power Woman by New York Moves Magazine

Award Celebrates Strong, Successful Women Making Changes in Today’s

Society and Clearing the Path for a New Generation

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutrisystem (NASDAQ: NTRI),

a leading provider of weight management products and services, announced

today that Nutrisystem CEO, Dawn Zier, was named a Power Woman by New

York Moves Magazine. Moves Power

Women are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others and

clearing the path for a new generation. Chosen from the broadest

spectrum of society, each of the Power Women has achieved the respect of

her industry insiders as well as recognition and admiration from the

woman in the street.

“I am honored to be chosen as a Power Woman by New York Moves Magazine

alongside many other dedicated and deserving women,” said Zier. “I

believe that as a successful business woman, I have a responsibility to

help mentor the next generation and open doors for them.”

Moves’ Power Women show leadership and dedication influencing and

unafraid to be influenced within their chosen field. They also recognize

the need for changes in society and are willing to make sacrifices to

achieve these changes behind the scenes or out front.

Zier, along with the other 2016 Power Women, were recently honored at

the Power Women Gala in New York City as well as in New York Moves

Magazine’s annual Power issue.

“As we put together the list of possible candidates for every Power

Women issue, the women selected all show dedication, drive, and

recognition in their chosen spheres and inspiration for so many women,”

said Moonah Ellison, Publisher of New York Moves Magazine. “Dawn Zier is

no exception. She is driven and dedicated to making a difference and is

an example and role model for future generations of young women.”

Moves

Magazine is a cutting edge national consumer lifestyle magazine

for professional city women and men. It’s a publication that asks hard

questions, taking on social, political, and global topics showing how

women shape the world we live in today. Written with a progressive,

new-thinking vibe, the magazine offers a provocative view of society and

offers readers an opinion with an askance look.

About Nutrisystem, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI)

is a leader in the weight loss industry, having helped millions of

people lose weight over the course of more than 40 years. The Company’s

weight loss solutions include Nutrisystem® My Way®, Fast 5, and Turbo

10, all clinically tested, structured food delivery programs that come

with the digital platform NuMi® by Nutrisystem. Additionally, the

Company offers multi-day kits and individual products at select retail

outlets. The Company’s current product line offers customers the most

meal choices, including more than 150 foods with no artificial colors,

flavors or sweeteners. Nutrisystem provides customers the flexibility to

align their diet with the US Healthy Eating Meal Pattern, as recommended

by the USDA Dietary Guidelines. Plans include comprehensive counseling

options from trained weight loss coaches, registered dietitians and

certified diabetes educators and can be customized to specific dietary

needs and preferences including the Nutrisystem®

D® program for people with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes. The

Company also owns and operates the South Beach Diet® as well as multiple

shake lines including NutriCrush® Shakes, Turbo Shakes™ and Shake360™

brands. For more information, go to NutrisystemNews.com.

