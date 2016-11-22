Nutrisystem CEO Dawn Zier Named a 2016 Power Woman by New York Moves Magazine

Award Celebrates Strong, Successful Women Making Changes in Today’s
Society and Clearing the Path for a New Generation
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutrisystem (NASDAQ: NTRI),
a leading provider of weight management products and services, announced
today that Nutrisystem CEO, Dawn Zier, was named a Power Woman by New
York Moves Magazine. Moves Power
Women are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others and
clearing the path for a new generation. Chosen from the broadest
spectrum of society, each of the Power Women has achieved the respect of
her industry insiders as well as recognition and admiration from the
woman in the street.
“I am honored to be chosen as a Power Woman by New York Moves Magazine
alongside many other dedicated and deserving women,” said Zier. “I
believe that as a successful business woman, I have a responsibility to
help mentor the next generation and open doors for them.”
Moves’ Power Women show leadership and dedication influencing and
unafraid to be influenced within their chosen field. They also recognize
the need for changes in society and are willing to make sacrifices to
achieve these changes behind the scenes or out front.
Zier, along with the other 2016 Power Women, were recently honored at
the Power Women Gala in New York City as well as in New York Moves
Magazine’s annual Power issue.
“As we put together the list of possible candidates for every Power
Women issue, the women selected all show dedication, drive, and
recognition in their chosen spheres and inspiration for so many women,”
said Moonah Ellison, Publisher of New York Moves Magazine. “Dawn Zier is
no exception. She is driven and dedicated to making a difference and is
an example and role model for future generations of young women.”
Moves
Magazine is a cutting edge national consumer lifestyle magazine
for professional city women and men. It’s a publication that asks hard
questions, taking on social, political, and global topics showing how
women shape the world we live in today. Written with a progressive,
new-thinking vibe, the magazine offers a provocative view of society and
offers readers an opinion with an askance look.
