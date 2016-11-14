Ohio Schools Join Statewide Challenge to Fight Opioid Abuse

STEM network and state organize push to create student-directed

solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ohio is facing a major opioid overdose crisis. And as many Ohio families

fight opioid abuse, the impact cascades into the learning environments

in Ohio schools. Today, the Ohio

Department of Education and the Ohio

STEM Learning Network are announcing a program to help schools

better prepare for this crisis.

This year, several Ohio science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)

schools will complete design challenges aimed at understanding and

eliminating Ohio’s opioid crisis. A design challenge is a multi-week

project in which students learn by creating new solutions to real-world

problems. Design challenges offer an approach to problem-based learning

that can go deep into content areas while offering students a wide range

of questions to consider.

Throughout the year, the Ohio STEM Learning Network will post resources

and events to support schools in organizing local design challenges that

will help in the fight against opioid abuse. A page on the Ohio STEM

Learning Network website, www.osln.org/design,

provides templates and early guidance on creating a design challenge.

The network also is hosting two free informational webinars on design

challenges in November.

The Ohio Department of Education is supporting the effort with public

appearances by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria

and amplifying these opportunities through the department’s

communications channels.

“Real-world challenges offer students powerful opportunities to lock in

learning,” said DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “With

this challenge, Ohio students will put their learning to the test to

help solve a critical challenge facing our state.”

All Ohio schools are welcome to participate. Schools interested in

participating should visit www.osln.org/design

and register to receive information about support and promotion

opportunities.

Several Ohio STEM Learning Network schools already have started planning

design challenges fighting opioid abuse. Participating schools include:

Bio-Med Science Academy

Dayton Regional STEM School

Global Impact STEM Academy

Geauga iSTEM Early College High School

Metro Early College High School

Metro Institute of Technology

Northwestern Local High School

Reynoldsburg eSTEM Academy

Reynoldsburg (HS) 2 Academy

Academy Reynoldsburg STEM Middle at Baldwin Road

STEM Academy of Lawrence County at Collins Career-Technical Center

The Ohio STEM Learning Network, managed by Battelle,

was created as a public-private partnership in 2008. Today, more than 30

STEM schools and seven regional hubs make up the network.

“Ohio created this network of schools to serve as a catalyst for field

testing promising ideas in education,” said Aimee Kennedy, vice

president of education, STEM learning, and philanthropy at Battelle. “In

classrooms across the state, students will be mastering the content they

need while laying the groundwork for a drug-free future.”

