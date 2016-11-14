Ohio Schools Join Statewide Challenge to Fight Opioid Abuse

STEM network and state organize push to create student-directed
solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ohio is facing a major opioid overdose crisis. And as many Ohio families
fight opioid abuse, the impact cascades into the learning environments
in Ohio schools. Today, the Ohio
Department of Education and the Ohio
STEM Learning Network are announcing a program to help schools
better prepare for this crisis.
This year, several Ohio science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)
schools will complete design challenges aimed at understanding and
eliminating Ohio’s opioid crisis. A design challenge is a multi-week
project in which students learn by creating new solutions to real-world
problems. Design challenges offer an approach to problem-based learning
that can go deep into content areas while offering students a wide range
of questions to consider.
Throughout the year, the Ohio STEM Learning Network will post resources
and events to support schools in organizing local design challenges that
will help in the fight against opioid abuse. A page on the Ohio STEM
Learning Network website, www.osln.org/design,
provides templates and early guidance on creating a design challenge.
The network also is hosting two free informational webinars on design
challenges in November.
The Ohio Department of Education is supporting the effort with public
appearances by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria
and amplifying these opportunities through the department’s
communications channels.
“Real-world challenges offer students powerful opportunities to lock in
learning,” said DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “With
this challenge, Ohio students will put their learning to the test to
help solve a critical challenge facing our state.”
All Ohio schools are welcome to participate. Schools interested in
participating should visit www.osln.org/design
and register to receive information about support and promotion
opportunities.
Several Ohio STEM Learning Network schools already have started planning
design challenges fighting opioid abuse. Participating schools include:
- Bio-Med Science Academy
- Dayton Regional STEM School
- Global Impact STEM Academy
- Geauga iSTEM Early College High School
- Metro Early College High School
- Metro Institute of Technology
- Northwestern Local High School
- Reynoldsburg eSTEM Academy
- Reynoldsburg (HS)2 Academy
- Reynoldsburg STEM Middle at Baldwin Road
- STEM Academy of Lawrence County at Collins Career-Technical Center
The Ohio STEM Learning Network, managed by Battelle,
was created as a public-private partnership in 2008. Today, more than 30
STEM schools and seven regional hubs make up the network.
“Ohio created this network of schools to serve as a catalyst for field
testing promising ideas in education,” said Aimee Kennedy, vice
president of education, STEM learning, and philanthropy at Battelle. “In
classrooms across the state, students will be mastering the content they
need while laying the groundwork for a drug-free future.”
