Once Upon A Child® and Plato’s Closet® Rated Top Retail Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine for 3rd Consecutive Year

For the Seventh Year in a Row, Both Resale Brands Rank in the Top 175
on the Magazine’s Reputable Franchise 500® List
as Consumers Increasingly Seek High Quality Resale Shopping Options
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the third consecutive year, Entrepreneur magazine has named Once
Upon A Child® the top children’s retail franchise and Plato’s
Closet® the top retail franchise in the nation. The two
fast-growing resale brands geared respectively toward children
and teens
to twenty-somethings ranked No. 116 and No. 151 in the publication’s
2017 Franchise 500 list of the nation’s top franchise
opportunities.
The Franchise 500 rated the resale brands high for
exceptional performance across a number of key performance areas,
including financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of the
franchise system. The most recent franchise disclosure documents for
both Once Upon A Child and Plato’s Closet show the average store
achieving sales of nearly $1 million, with the top quartile of stores
producing an average sales volume of nearly $1.5 million. Both brands
have ranked consecutively on the list for 15 years.
“Our continued high placement in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500
ranking demonstrates the strength of our franchise systems and
outstanding group of franchisees, whose growth is fueled by strong
consumer demand,” said Steve Murphy, president of franchising for
Winmark Corporation, Twin Cities-based parent company of popular resale
franchises Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play
It Again Sports®, Style
Encore® and Music
Go Round®.
Winmark Corporation has been the top player in the $17 billion resale
sector for nearly three decades. The Company closed out 2016 with 1,186
franchises in operation under its retail brands, as well as an
additional 74 retail franchises that have been awarded but are currently
not open. Its resale brands also recycled more than 140 million items
last year into local communities by reselling quality used merchandise
back to its customers.
Murphy added, “Resale shopping appeals to a wide range of demographics
and income levels, and our niche retail brands offer growing families
across North America the ability to find high quality, gently used
merchandise for everything from clothing to sports equipment and music
gear. Each of our concepts are leaders in their respective niches and
set the benchmark for industry standards.”
The Play It Again Sports brand is the largest sporting goods retailer
specializing in new and used merchandise. Style Encore is recognized as
one of the fastest growing women’s franchise brands in North America.
And, Music Go Round remains the largest seller of used and new musical
instruments in North America.
Winmark Corporation has solidified its strong position by delivering
consumers an in-store experience that is unparalleled in the resale
space. The Company’s high standards of providing quality, gently used
merchandise in a clean, welcoming environment is a distinguished
characteristic that sets it apart from other resale concepts in the
marketplace, and has been a key driver in both consumer and franchise
growth. Nearly all of its franchisees were customers prior to opening
their own store.
For example, Style Encore and Once Upon A Child franchisees Cyndi
Seruntine and Tracie Grubb were drawn to opening their own location the
instant they walked into a Once Upon A Child. Grubb said, “I was on the
hunt for a few baby gates and wanted to get a good deal. After countless
dead ends and numerous recommendations to try Once Upon A Child, my mom
and I decided to visit a nearby location. We were in complete awe the
second we walked into the store. It was a resale store, but it was
organized, clean and smelled good. We left finding our deal and
immediately began looking into franchise opportunities with the brand.”
