Once Upon A Child® and Plato’s Closet® Rated Top Retail Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine for 3rd Consecutive Year

For the Seventh Year in a Row, Both Resale Brands Rank in the Top 175

on the Magazine’s Reputable Franchise 500® List

as Consumers Increasingly Seek High Quality Resale Shopping Options

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the third consecutive year, Entrepreneur magazine has named Once

Upon A Child® the top children’s retail franchise and Plato’s

Closet® the top retail franchise in the nation. The two

fast-growing resale brands geared respectively toward children

and teens

to twenty-somethings ranked No. 116 and No. 151 in the publication’s

2017 Franchise 500 list of the nation’s top franchise

opportunities.

The Franchise 500 rated the resale brands high for

exceptional performance across a number of key performance areas,

including financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of the

franchise system. The most recent franchise disclosure documents for

both Once Upon A Child and Plato’s Closet show the average store

achieving sales of nearly $1 million, with the top quartile of stores

producing an average sales volume of nearly $1.5 million. Both brands

have ranked consecutively on the list for 15 years.

“Our continued high placement in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500

ranking demonstrates the strength of our franchise systems and

outstanding group of franchisees, whose growth is fueled by strong

consumer demand,” said Steve Murphy, president of franchising for

Winmark Corporation, Twin Cities-based parent company of popular resale

franchises Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play

It Again Sports®, Style

Encore® and Music

Go Round®.

Winmark Corporation has been the top player in the $17 billion resale

sector for nearly three decades. The Company closed out 2016 with 1,186

franchises in operation under its retail brands, as well as an

additional 74 retail franchises that have been awarded but are currently

not open. Its resale brands also recycled more than 140 million items

last year into local communities by reselling quality used merchandise

back to its customers.

Murphy added, “Resale shopping appeals to a wide range of demographics

and income levels, and our niche retail brands offer growing families

across North America the ability to find high quality, gently used

merchandise for everything from clothing to sports equipment and music

gear. Each of our concepts are leaders in their respective niches and

set the benchmark for industry standards.”

The Play It Again Sports brand is the largest sporting goods retailer

specializing in new and used merchandise. Style Encore is recognized as

one of the fastest growing women’s franchise brands in North America.

And, Music Go Round remains the largest seller of used and new musical

instruments in North America.

Winmark Corporation has solidified its strong position by delivering

consumers an in-store experience that is unparalleled in the resale

space. The Company’s high standards of providing quality, gently used

merchandise in a clean, welcoming environment is a distinguished

characteristic that sets it apart from other resale concepts in the

marketplace, and has been a key driver in both consumer and franchise

growth. Nearly all of its franchisees were customers prior to opening

their own store.

For example, Style Encore and Once Upon A Child franchisees Cyndi

Seruntine and Tracie Grubb were drawn to opening their own location the

instant they walked into a Once Upon A Child. Grubb said, “I was on the

hunt for a few baby gates and wanted to get a good deal. After countless

dead ends and numerous recommendations to try Once Upon A Child, my mom

and I decided to visit a nearby location. We were in complete awe the

second we walked into the store. It was a resale store, but it was

organized, clean and smelled good. We left finding our deal and

immediately began looking into franchise opportunities with the brand.”

About Winmark Corporation

Winmark Corporation, based in

Minneapolis, creates, supports and finances business. Specializing in

leasing and developing franchises for retail stores that buy, sell, and

trade new and used merchandise, it is the parent company of Plato’s

Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®,

Music Go Round®, Style Encore®, Wirth Business

Credit® and Winmark Capital®. As of December 31,

2016, there were 1,186 franchises in operation under the company’s

retail brands, as well as an additional 74 retail franchises that have

been awarded but are not open. For more information visit www.winmarkcorporation.com

and www.winmarkfranchises.com.

About Once Upon A Child®

Once Upon A Child®

leads the nation in the buying and selling of gently used kids’ stuff.

With more than 345 franchised stores in the United States and Canada,

Once Upon A Child buys and sells quality, gently used children’s

apparel, baby equipment, footwear, books, toys, and more. Once Upon A

Child is franchised by Winmark Corporation, which also franchises Play

It Again Sports®, Plato’s Closet®, Style Encore®,

and Music Go Round®. For more information visit www.onceuponachild.com

and www.winmarkfranchises.com.

About Plato’s Closet®

Plato’s Closet®

leads the nation in the buying and selling of name brand, gently used

apparel and accessories for teens and twenty-something girls and guys.

With more than 465 franchised stores in the United States and Canada,

the retailer focuses on the latest styles and hottest brands, all in

great condition. Plato’s Closet is franchised by Winmark Corporation,

which also franchises Play It Again Sports®, Once Upon a Child®,

Style Encore®, and Music Go Round®. For more

information visit www.platoscloset.com

and www.winmarkfranchises.com.

