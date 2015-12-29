Ooma’s Talkatone App Now Supports Photo Messaging

Picture Text with Friends and Family Outside of the Talkatone Network

for Free

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma,

Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a leading smart business and home communications

platform, today announced that its Talkatone app, a mobile app for

consumers that provides free calling and texting over Wi-Fi or a data

connection, is launching free picture texting. Talkatone supports

Android, iOS and Kindle mobile devices, including both phones and

tablets.

Building on its current offering of free SMS for registered users,

Talkatone now supports sending and receiving of pictures to and from

U.S. cell phones. Talkatone supports Wi-Fi and cellular data connections

and, unlike many competitors, Talkatone enables calling and texting to

phone numbers outside of the Talkatone network.

“As we continually look for ways to help our customers save, we’re

pleased to offer photo messaging to Talkatone users so they can connect

with friends and family in and outside of the network for free,” said

Eric Stang, CEO of Ooma. “We help millions of users around the world

save on their monthly bills using Talkatone.”

Talkatone is a leading provider of free texting and calling for Android,

iOS and Kindle mobile devices in the US and Canada. Registered Talkatone

users get a free US phone number, free SMS and picture texting and up to

60 minutes per month of free calling.

About Ooma, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Ooma creates new communications experiences for small

businesses and consumers. Its smart platform serves as a communications

hub, offering cloud-based telephony and other connected services. Its

telephony services combine PureVoice™ HD call quality and innovative

features with mobile applications for reliable anytime, anywhere

calling. Ooma has been ranked the No. 1 home phone service for overall

satisfaction and value for five consecutive years by the leading

consumer research publication. Ooma is also partnering with connected

device makers to create smarter offices and homes. Ooma is available in

stores and online from leading retailers.

Ooma, PureVoice, Talkatone and the Ooma logo are trademarks of Ooma,

Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the

respective companies with which they are associated.

