Ooma’s Talkatone App Now Supports Photo Messaging

Picture Text with Friends and Family Outside of the Talkatone Network
for Free
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma,
Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a leading smart business and home communications
platform, today announced that its Talkatone app, a mobile app for
consumers that provides free calling and texting over Wi-Fi or a data
connection, is launching free picture texting. Talkatone supports
Android, iOS and Kindle mobile devices, including both phones and
tablets.
Building on its current offering of free SMS for registered users,
Talkatone now supports sending and receiving of pictures to and from
U.S. cell phones. Talkatone supports Wi-Fi and cellular data connections
and, unlike many competitors, Talkatone enables calling and texting to
phone numbers outside of the Talkatone network.
“As we continually look for ways to help our customers save, we’re
pleased to offer photo messaging to Talkatone users so they can connect
with friends and family in and outside of the network for free,” said
Eric Stang, CEO of Ooma. “We help millions of users around the world
save on their monthly bills using Talkatone.”
Talkatone is a leading provider of free texting and calling for Android,
iOS and Kindle mobile devices in the US and Canada. Registered Talkatone
users get a free US phone number, free SMS and picture texting and up to
60 minutes per month of free calling.
About Ooma, Inc.
Founded in 2004, Ooma creates new communications experiences for small
businesses and consumers. Its smart platform serves as a communications
hub, offering cloud-based telephony and other connected services. Its
telephony services combine PureVoice™ HD call quality and innovative
features with mobile applications for reliable anytime, anywhere
calling. Ooma has been ranked the No. 1 home phone service for overall
satisfaction and value for five consecutive years by the leading
consumer research publication. Ooma is also partnering with connected
device makers to create smarter offices and homes. Ooma is available in
stores and online from leading retailers.
Ooma, PureVoice, Talkatone and the Ooma logo are trademarks of Ooma,
Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the
respective companies with which they are associated.
Contacts
Media Contact
Access Communications
Inez Be,
415-844-6254
TeamOoma@accesspr.com