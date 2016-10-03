Pantene Beautiful Lengths & Walgreens Partner to Celebrate Program’s 10th Anniversary

Retailer Donating $50,000 to Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund this

October

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeautifulLengths–(NYSE: PG) – To help celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Pantene

Beautiful Lengths program, Walgreens will be donating $50,000 to the

Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund this October.

Ten years ago, Pantene created the Pantene Beautiful Lengths program,

which strives to create free, real-hair wigs for women who have lost

their hair due to cancer treatment. With the help of charitable men,

women and children, the Pantene Beautiful Lengths program has created

more than 46,000 wigs to-date. Most recently, the Pantene Beautiful

Lengths Fund was created for those who want to support the program, but

are unable to donate their hair.

“We’re so thankful that so many people have supported the Pantene

Beautiful Lengths program for 10 years, and are grateful to Walgreens

for their gracious donation to help create these wigs. Women have a very

special relationship with their hair—it plays a huge role in defining

who they are as individuals,” says Jodi Allen, Vice President of P&G

Hair Care & Color for North America Pantene. “This program has inspired

so many to make selfless donations over the years, and it’s because of

them, that women who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments are

able to feel more like themselves every day.”

Get Involved

Pantene Beautiful Lengths and Walgreens encourage everyone to

contribute to the Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund. Contributions made

to the Fund go directly to helping create free, real-hair wigs for

women battling cancer. Visit www.gcfdn.org/pantene

for more details. You can also find more information and Pantene

products at your local Walgreens.

family to participate by using #BeautifulLengths, tagging @Pantene and

@Walgreens.

About Pantene Beautiful Lengths and the Pantene

Beautiful Lengths Fund

Since its creation in 2006, Pantene Beautiful Lengths has provided the

funds to create more than 46,000 free, real-hair wigs which are

distributed through select American Cancer Society wig banks across the

country.

The Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund works with the non-profit

organization The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, which accepts monetary

donations, allowing anyone to support the Pantene Beautiful Lengths

program.

Many of the women helped say that putting on a wig makes them feel like

themselves again during the toughest fight of their lives and when

people across the country donate to Pantene Beautiful Lengths, they are

helping make that happen.

