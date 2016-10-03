Pantene Beautiful Lengths & Walgreens Partner to Celebrate Program’s 10th Anniversary

Retailer Donating $50,000 to Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund this
October
CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeautifulLengths–(NYSE: PG) – To help celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Pantene
Beautiful Lengths program, Walgreens will be donating $50,000 to the
Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund this October.
Ten years ago, Pantene created the Pantene Beautiful Lengths program,
which strives to create free, real-hair wigs for women who have lost
their hair due to cancer treatment. With the help of charitable men,
women and children, the Pantene Beautiful Lengths program has created
more than 46,000 wigs to-date. Most recently, the Pantene Beautiful
Lengths Fund was created for those who want to support the program, but
are unable to donate their hair.
“We’re so thankful that so many people have supported the Pantene
Beautiful Lengths program for 10 years, and are grateful to Walgreens
for their gracious donation to help create these wigs. Women have a very
special relationship with their hair—it plays a huge role in defining
who they are as individuals,” says Jodi Allen, Vice President of P&G
Hair Care & Color for North America Pantene. “This program has inspired
so many to make selfless donations over the years, and it’s because of
them, that women who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments are
able to feel more like themselves every day.”
Get Involved
-
Pantene Beautiful Lengths and Walgreens encourage everyone to
contribute to the Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund. Contributions made
to the Fund go directly to helping create free, real-hair wigs for
women battling cancer. Visit www.gcfdn.org/pantene
for more details. You can also find more information and Pantene
products at your local Walgreens.
-
Share your donation on social media and encourage your friends and
family to participate by using #BeautifulLengths, tagging @Pantene and
@Walgreens.
About Pantene Beautiful Lengths and the Pantene
Beautiful Lengths Fund
Since its creation in 2006, Pantene Beautiful Lengths has provided the
funds to create more than 46,000 free, real-hair wigs which are
distributed through select American Cancer Society wig banks across the
country.
The Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund works with the non-profit
organization The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, which accepts monetary
donations, allowing anyone to support the Pantene Beautiful Lengths
program.
Many of the women helped say that putting on a wig makes them feel like
themselves again during the toughest fight of their lives and when
people across the country donate to Pantene Beautiful Lengths, they are
helping make that happen.
About Pantene® Pro-V:
Pantene Pro-V, the world’s #1 hair care brand, includes 17 collections
to help provide women with their most beautiful, healthy hair. The
current Pantene Pro-V offerings include: Anti-Breakage, Beautiful
Lengths, Classic Clean, Color Revival, Curl Perfection, Damage Detox,
Daily Moisture Renewal, Full & Strong, Ice Shine, Nature Fusion, Repair
& Protect, Smooth & Sleek, Pro-V Style Series, Sheer Volume, Truly
Natural, Truly Relaxed, and Ultimate 10. Pantene Expert offerings
include: AgeDefy, Intense Colorcare, Intense Hydration, Intense Repair
and Intense Smooth. Powered by 70 years of experience, 200 scientists
and partnerships with 11 leading independent hair doctors from around
the world, Pantene’s Pro-V Formula works inside and out for beautiful
hair rooted in true, lasting health.
About Procter & Gamble:
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest
portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,
Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,
Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,
Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G
community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.
Please visit http://www.pg.com
for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
About The Greater Cincinnati Foundation:
One of the nation’s leading community foundations, The Greater
Cincinnati Foundation helps people make the most of their giving to
build a better community. We believe in the power of philanthropy to
change the lives of people and communities. As a community foundation,
GCF creates a prosperous Greater Cincinnati by investing in thriving
people and vibrant places. An effective steward of the community’s
charitable resources since 1963, the Foundation inspires philanthropy in
eight counties in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.
About the American Cancer Society®:
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 2.5 million
volunteers saving lives and fighting for every birthday threatened by
every cancer in every community. As the largest voluntary health
organization, the Society’s efforts have contributed to a 22 percent
decline in cancer death rates in the US during the past two decades, and
a 50 percent drop in smoking rates. Thanks in part to our progress
nearly 14.5 million Americans who have had cancer and countless more who
have avoided it will celebrate more birthdays this year. We’re
determined to finish the fight against cancer. As the nation’s largest
private, not-for-profit investor in cancer research, we’re finding cures
and ensuring people facing cancer have the help they need and continuing
the fight for access to quality health care, lifesaving screenings,
clean air, and more. For more information, to get help, or to join the
fight, visit cancer.org or call us anytime, day or night, at
1-800-227-2345.
