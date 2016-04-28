PBS’ Summer Programming Features Comprehensive Election Coverage, New and Returning Drama Series, and Olympic-Themed Specials

– Other Highlights Include Fresh Sunday Night Lineup, And New Science

Summer on PBS also brings the premiere of new Sunday dramas, including

new episodes of MASTERPIECE

favorites “Endeavour, Season Three” on June 19 and Oxford drama “Inspector

Lewis, The Final Season” on August 7. The crime series THE TUNNEL

(view

clip), from the makers of “The Bridge,” involves intrigue and

mystery when a body is found in the Channel Tunnel between England and

France, and premieres June 19; the BBC production DANCING ON THE EDGE follows

a black jazz band in 1930s London and premieres June 26. The hit series VICIOUS,

a comedy with two extremely dramatic leads in Derek Jacobi and Ian

McKellen, returns with a one-night, series finale special on Sunday,

June 19.

“As the national conversation around elections continues throughout the

summer, viewers will get comprehensive coverage and reporting from the

Republican and Democratic National Conventions through award-winning

news and public affairs programs like pbs.org%2Fshow%2Fnewshour%2F&esheet=51324847&newsitemid=20160428005430&lan=en-US&anchor=PBS+NEWSHOUR&index=9&md5=5451bac9a03512dd676f9cb8d14d4090″ rel=”nofollow”>PBS

NEWSHOUR and PBS NEWSHOUR WEEKEND,” said Beth

Hoppe, PBS Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General

Audience Programming. “Also this summer, timed with the start of the

Olympic games in Rio, we are showcasing new documentaries from AMERICAN

EXPERIENCE and INDEPENDENT LENS about athletes who have

triumphed over adversity to ultimately win the gold. Rounding out the

schedule is a fresh selection of Sunday dramas, and intriguing science

specials, engaging viewers in a variety of informational and

entertaining programming all summer long.”

New, engaging and accessible science programs provide in-depth insights

into the greatest scientific minds in GENIUS BY STEPHEN HAWKING (view

clip). The six-part series, hosted by Hawking, debuts with

back-to-back episodes May 18 and demonstrates how ordinary people around

the world can grasp history’s greatest scientific discoveries through a

series of large-scale experiments and remarkable demonstrations. On June

22, the conservation-focused special THE GREAT POLAR BEAR FEAST (view

clip) examines the impact of environmental change on polar bears and

their cubs. The three-part natural history series SUPERNATURE – WILD

FLYERS (view

clip), a co-production with the BBC, focuses on animals – from the

quirky leapers to the extraordinary gliders – that push the laws of

physics and live airborne, starting June 29. Also a co-production with

BBC is the documentary film KOKO THE GORILLA WHO TALKS (view

clip), premiering August 3, features footage from four decades and

examines the relationship between American psychologist Penny Patterson

and the gorilla Koko.

Back this summer is the NATIONAL

MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, live on May 29, and the popular

Independence Day celebration A

CAPITOL FOURTH on July 4 (performers to be announced). The

worldwide attention focused on the 2016 Rio Olympics offers viewers a

chance to reflect on the history of that international institution with

specials that show different sides of the Olympics story. On August 2,

two programs examine the 1936 Summer Games in Berlin, and it’s impact on

modern-day Olympics. The first is NAZI GAMES – BERLIN 1936 and

then, from AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, “The Boys of ’36,”

about the American rowing team that triumphed at the 1936 games. The

INDEPENDENT

LENS documentary “T-Rex Her Fight for Gold” introduces

17-year old boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields and recounts her rise from

Flint, Michigan, to the first gold medal podium for women’s boxing at

the 2012 London Olympics.

As part of PBS Arts, CAROL BURNETT’S FAVORITE SKETCHES includes

personally selected favorite moments from her long-running comedy series

on June 3.

PBS’ commitment to independent film and documentary is strong this

summer with provocative, moving stories. The award-winning series POV,

now in its 29th season, presents works by the world’s most

talented documentary filmmakers on Monday nights. Highlights include the

Oscar®-nominated “The Look of Silence,” in which an

optometrist confronts the men who killed his brother in the horrific

1965 Indonesian genocide, premiering on June 27, and “Pervert Park,”

which examines the life of sex offenders living in the Florida Justice

Transitions trailer park, on July 11. A new season from the venerable FRONTLINE

returns on Tuesday nights, along with several new documentaries from INDEPENDENT

LENS.

New but previously announced series premiering this summer on PBS

include GENEALOGY

ROADSHOW Season Three, uncovering fascinating stories of

diverse Americans in six new cities starting May 17. This time

Albuquerque, Miami, Houston, Boston, Providence and Los Angeles are in

the mix (view

clip). Starting June 29, the BBC co-production 9 MONTHS THAT MADE

YOU (view

clip) tells the fascinating story of humans from conception to birth

280 days later, revealing the unbelievable choreography that made each

of us.

A chronological listing of summer 2016 PBS programs follows, grouped by

month and by premiere date:

MAY ON PBS

MASTERPIECE “Wallander, The Final Season” – Kenneth Branagh (My

Week with Marilyn) returns as Inspector Kurt Wallander in the

Swedish sleuth’s farewell episodes, bringing the beloved,

Emmy®-nominated series to a poignant end. As age catches up with the

peerless crime-solver, he’s getting dangerously careless. Could there be

a connection to his father’s Alzheimers? Based on the novels of Henning

Mankell, the “Wallander” series has been praised as “satisfyingly

twist-filled and chilling in every sense” by Entertainment Weekly.

In the final mysteries, Branagh gives a heartbreaking performance of a

gritty cop starting to lose his grip. – Sundays, May 8-22,

9:00-10:30 p.m. ET

GENEALOGY ROADSHOW – A diverse cast of participants takes

an emotional journey that uses history and science to uncover

fascinating family stories, histories and mysteries from Albuquerque,

Miami, Houston, Boston, Providence and Los Angeles. Each individual’s

past reveals a piece of America’s rich cultural tapestry. – Tuesdays,

beginning May 17, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET

GENIUS BY STEPHEN HAWKING – Hawking serves as the host and

narrator, inviting viewers to follow along with the journey that unfolds

in each episode, as ordinary people use large-scale experiments and

incredible stunts to come to grips with molecular biology, astrophysics

and even quantum mechanics. – Wednesdays, May 18-June 1, 9:00-10:00

and 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET

NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT – Co-hosts Gary Sinise and

Joe Mantegna lead the 27th broadcast of this night of

remembrance honoring the service and sacrifice of American soldiers,

their families and all those who have given their lives. The NATIONAL

MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT airs live from the U.S. Capitol to an audience of

hundreds of thousands, millions at home and American troops around the

world. – Sunday, May 29, 2016, 8:00-9:30 p.m. ET; rpt. 9:30-11:00

p.m. ET

JUNE ON PBS

CAROL BURNETT’S FAVORITE SKETCHES – Join Carol Burnett for

her personally selected favorite moments from her long-running comedy

series, including sketches from the first five years of the show

not seen in decades. – Friday, June 3, 2016, 9:00-10:30

p.m. ET

VICIOUS – After its two-season run, a special series

finale of the comedy follows a year in the lives of Freddie (Ian

McKellen) and Stuart (Derek Jacobi) as they navigate married life and

face new adventures. – Sunday, June 19, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET

THE TUNNEL – When a French politician’s body is found on

the border between the UK and France, detectives Karl Roebuck

(Stephen Dillane) and Elise Wassermann (Clémence Poésy) investigate on

behalf of their respective countries. A serial killer uses elaborate

methods to highlight the moral bankruptcy of modern society. – Sundays,

June 19-August 21, 10:30-11:30 p.m. ET

POINT TAKEN – Join the spirited and civil debate

with diverse voices from digital, broadcast and social media communities

discussing key topics. Featured panelists will work out their issues

with charismatic host Carlos Watson. – Tuesdays, June 21-28,

11:00-11:30 p.m. ET

INDEPENDENT LENS “TRAPPED” – Go inside the contentious

issue of abortion rights through the story of health care providers and

others in Texas and Alabama who are fighting against controversial new

TRAP laws that are closing clinics. – Monday, June 20, 10:00-11:30

p.m. ET

THE GREEKS – Join archaeologists, historians, scientists

and actors for a groundbreaking exploration of the ancient Greeks’

journey to greatness. They changed their world and laid the foundation

for so much of what we still hold dear today. – Tuesdays, June

21-July 5, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET

THE GREAT POLAR BEAR FEAST – Investigate the problems

facing a unique population of polar bears due to climate change. At the

heart of the story is an extraordinary event — the annual gathering of

up to 80 polar bears on Barter Island in the Arctic Ocean each

September. – Wednesday, June 22, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET

DANCING ON THE EDGE – Follow a drama about a black jazz band’s

experiences in London in the 1930s. Composed of talented musicians, the

band achieves success and secures record deals. But tragedy strikes,

setting off a chain of events that threatens the band’s survival. The

eight-part series stars Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave, Amistad,

Kinky Boots), John Goodman (“Roseanne,” “Saturday Night Live,” O

Brother, Where Art Thou?), Janet Montgomery (“Entourage,” “Human

Target,” The Hills Run Red), Angel Coulby (“Merlin”), Wunmi

Mosaku (“Joy”), Tom Hughes (Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll),

Joanna Vanderham (MASTERPIECE “The Paradise”) and Matthew Goode

(“Downton Abbey”). – Sundays, June 26-August 14, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET

MASTERPIECE “Endeavour, Season 3” – Shaun Evans returns

for a third season as the young Endeavour Morse, before his signature

red Jaguar but with his deductive powers already running in high gear.

In four new films, Endeavour must deal with the aftermath of the tragic

events that left him languishing in prison and his senior officer, DI

Fred Thursday (Roger Allam), with a life-threatening injury. – Sundays,

June 19-July 10, 9:00-10:30 p.m. ET

POV – The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of

view”) is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work

of America’s best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers. – Mondays,

June 27-July 11, 10:00 p.m. ET

“The Look of Silence” (6/27)

In this Oscar ® -nominated

film, winner of more than 50 awards, an optometrist identifies the men

who killed his brother in the horrific 1965 Indonesian genocide. He

confronts them while testing their eyesight and demands that they

accept responsibility.

"Pervert Park" (7/11)

Florida Justice Transitions trailer

park is home to 120 sex offenders, all battling their own demons as

they work toward rejoining society. This film considers how the

destructive cycle of sexual abuse—and the silence surrounding it—can

be broken.

9 MONTHS THAT MADE YOU – Discover the thrilling story of

how humans are made, from the moment of conception to the moment of

birth 280 days later. Follow the gestation process, the most exquisite

biological choreography found in nature, where no two people are the

same, including identical twins. – Wednesdays, June 29-July 13,

10:00-11:00 p.m. ET

SUPERNATURE WILD FLYERS – Explore the wonder and science

of one of nature’s greatest innovations—the power of flight.

Cutting-edge camera technology and computer-generated graphics help

explain airborne animals’ remarkable powers and how they work. – Wednesdays,

June 29-July 13, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET

JULY ON PBS

A CAPITOL FOURTH – On July 4, America’s national

Independence Day celebration kicks off the festivities for our country’s

240th birthday with a star-spangled party and all-star

salute. A CAPITOL FOURTH airs live from the West Lawn of the U.S.

Capitol before an audience of hundreds of thousands, millions at home

and to our troops around the world via American Forces Network. – Monday,

July 4, 8:00-9:30 p.m. ET; rpt. 9:30-11:00 p.m. ET

THE WHITE HOUSE: INSIDE STORY – Gain access to America’s

most iconic residence—symbol of our national history and icon of

democracy. From the Oval Office to the family dining room, through

national crises and world wars, the 200-year story of the White House is

the story of America itself. – Tuesday, July 12, 8:00-10:00 p.m.

ET

REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTIONS – PBS NewsHour in

partnership with NPR will offer gavel to gavel coverage of the 2016

Republican National Convention in Cleveland (July 18-21, 2016) and the

2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia (July 25-28, 2016).

National primetime coverage of the conventions will be co-anchored

by Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff on PBS and NPR stations, and will also

be available via live streaming. Additional PBS NewsHour reporters and

contributors include PBS NewsHour political director Lisa Desjardins,

correspondent John Yang, syndicated columnist Mark Shields, New

York Times columnist David Brooks, and Cook Political Report

national editor Amy Walter. NPR contributors include Weekend

Edition host Rachel Martin, senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving,

national political correspondent Mara Liasson, political editor Domenico

Montanaro, and Congressional reporter Susan Davis. PBS NewsHour Weekend

anchor Hari Sreenivasan will preview each convention on the weekend

leading up to the start of events on Monday. Rep: July 18-21,

8:00-11:00 p.m. ET; Dem: July 25-28, 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET

AUGUST ON PBS

NAZI GAMES – BERLIN 1936 – See how the Nazis and the IOC

turned, to their mutual advantage, a relatively small, elitist sports

event into an epic global and mass media spectacle that, despite the

IOC’s determined attempts to forget, continues to this day. – Tuesday,

August 2, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE “The Boys of ’36” – Explore the thrilling

story of the American rowing team that triumphed at the 1936 Olympics in

Nazi Germany. Inspired by #1 best-seller The Boys in the Boat,

the film follows the underdog team that took the nation by storm when

they captured gold. – Tuesday, August 2, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET

INDEPENDENT LENS “T-Rex Her Fight for Gold” – Meet Claressa

“T-Rex” Shields, who rose from the streets of Flint, Michigan, and at 17

won the first Olympic gold medal for women’s boxing in 2012. In this

coming-of-age story, life outside the ring may be an even tougher fight.

Tuesday, August 2, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET

KOKO THE GORILLA WHO TALKS – In 1971, Penny Patterson

began teaching sign language to a gorilla named Koko, unaware that this

relationship would define both their lives. More than 40 years later,

the now-famous Koko continues to redraw the line between people and

animals. – Wednesday, August 3, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET

MASTERPIECE “Inspector Lewis, The Final Season” – Kevin

Whately and Laurence Fox return one last time as Inspector Lewis and

Inspector Hathaway, investigating new cases of murder and other crimes

in the seemingly perfect academic haven of Oxford. – Sundays,

August 7-August 21, 9:00-10:30 p.m. ET

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE “The Presidents” (Encore) – In

advance of the national election, revisit the lives of six recent

presidents, from JFK to George H.W. Bush, in films from the

award-winning collection. – Monday-Thursday, August 8-11 and 15-18

check local listings

To support the variety of shows debuting in the PBS summer schedule,

including THE WHITE HOUSE: INSIDE STORY, THE GREEKS and GENEALOGY

ROADSHOW, PBS

LearningMedia will add new lesson plans, essays, and classroom

activities to its collection of over 120,000 educational resources,

accessible to teachers, students and home-schooling families nationwide.

In addition, as part of the overarching PBS Election 2016 initiative,

PBS LearningMedia will continue to curate new content within ELECTION

CENTRAL, an online destination of election-related resources and

information to teach K-12 students about the political process.

For images and additional up-to-date information on this and other

PBS programs, visit PBS PressRoom at pbs.org/pressroom.

Click

here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for PBS.

