Pella Corporation Introduces Online Consultations for Windows and Doors

Pella Corporation’s new service offers homeowners an approachable way

to connect through video

Pella is first window and door manufacturer to offer self-scheduled

online video consultations.

online video consultations. Homeowners can now discuss window and door replacement options, get a

quote and purchase products through online video consultations.

quote and purchase products through online video consultations. Online consultations are currently available in seven markets:

Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, Seattle and Toronto

— with more to come.

PELLA, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlineconsultation—Pella

Corporation, a leading manufacturer and designer of windows, doors,

blinds and shades for homes and commercial buildings is now offering

consumers a new option to shop for windows and doors: online

consultations.





“Online consultations give homeowners the convenience of scheduling an

online video chat around their schedule and on their terms,” says

Annette Bravard, vice president of sales and marketing. “Similar to

Pella’s in-home consultations, where window and door experts physically

come into the home to discuss options, Pella’s new online consultations

take that conversation and put it over video chat. Now, within select

markets to start, homeowners can decide what is best for them; an

in-home or an online consultation.”

Homeowners seeking an online consultation can select their preferred

date and time in advance on pella.com

and can currently have a consultation within 12 to 24 hours. On the day

of their appointment, they’ll simply connect via computer, tablet or

smartphone to a window and door professional based in Pella, Iowa, the

company headquarters.

A typical consultation lasts about 60 minutes, and homeowners are

encouraged to do some pre-consultation measuring of the current windows

and doors they would like to replace and have an estimated budget for

their project.

Online consultations are currently available within most neighborhoods

of Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, Seattle and

Toronto — with plans to roll out to additional locations throughout 2016

and 2017.

“This was so convenient to learn about and shop for the windows and

doors I was looking for,” said Kim G. an online consultation’s user from

Los Angeles, Calif. She purchased Pella Impervia windows and a new front

door through the service.

“Introducing online consultations is another way we are continuing to

innovate within the industry and create solutions and services that make

shopping for windows and doors more accommodating for homeowners,” added

Bravard.

Customers who are within the online consultations service areas can

learn more at http://www.pella.com/online-window-replacement-quote

About Pella

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Pella,

Iowa, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures made-to-order and

custom windows, doors, blinds and shades and offers services for almost

every type of home or building being built today. With 11 manufacturing

locations within the United States, Pella Corporation also includes EFCO

Corporation, a manufacturer of architectural windows, curtain walls,

storefronts and entry systems designed for commercial construction

needs, and Grabill

Windows & Doors Inc., designer and manufacturer of custom luxury

windows and doors for elite properties. Recently, Pella Corporation

opened the Pella

Crafted Luxury Showroom with expanded design possibilities.

For more information, call 888-847-3552 or visit pella.com/news.

Pella Online Consultations

OVERVIEW

Pella online

consultations allow homeowners to conveniently schedule an online video

chat with a Pella expert to discuss window and door replacement options,

get a quote and purchase products through online video consultations.

Learn more about online consultations at www.pella.com/online-window-replacement-quote

or watch the online

consultations video.

AVAILABILITY

Online

consultations are currently available in seven markets: Chicago, Dallas,

Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, Seattle and Toronto — with more to

come.

SCHEDULING AN ONLINE CONSULTATION

Homeowners

seeking an online consultation can select their preferred date and time

in advance at www.pella.com/online-window-replacement-quote

and expect an appointment within 12 to 24 hours.

After scheduling their appointment, homeowners will receive a

confirmation email from the Pella team. On the day of the appointment,

simply click the link in the confirmation email to get started.

HOW TO PREPARE

Prior to the

online consultation, homeowners should send photos and measurements of

their project to their online consultant, OnlineSales@Pella.com

WHAT TO EXPECT DURING THE CONSULTATION

A

typical consultation last 60 minutes. During that time homeowners will

be able to ask questions about their project including window and door

styles, material types, colors, energy efficiency options, installation

methods and anything else about the replacement process.

The Pella representative will provide demonstrations of Pella windows

and doors that may be a good fit for the specific home and budget. They

will also discuss Pella installation methods and help determine what is

best for the project.

Homeowners will also be able to find out how much their project will

cost and discuss next steps.

TECHNOLOGY REQUIREMENTS

Homeowners

will need a tablet or computer with a built-in or external camera, a

microphone and internet connection of at least 1.5MB.

