Pella Corporation Introduces Online Consultations for Windows and Doors

Pella Corporation’s new service offers homeowners an approachable way
to connect through video
Pella is first window and door manufacturer to offer self-scheduled
online video consultations.
Homeowners can now discuss window and door replacement options, get a
quote and purchase products through online video consultations.
Online consultations are currently available in seven markets:
Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, Seattle and Toronto
— with more to come.
PELLA, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlineconsultation—Pella
Corporation, a leading manufacturer and designer of windows, doors,
blinds and shades for homes and commercial buildings is now offering
consumers a new option to shop for windows and doors: online
consultations.
“Online consultations give homeowners the convenience of scheduling an
online video chat around their schedule and on their terms,” says
Annette Bravard, vice president of sales and marketing. “Similar to
Pella’s in-home consultations, where window and door experts physically
come into the home to discuss options, Pella’s new online consultations
take that conversation and put it over video chat. Now, within select
markets to start, homeowners can decide what is best for them; an
in-home or an online consultation.”
Homeowners seeking an online consultation can select their preferred
date and time in advance on pella.com
and can currently have a consultation within 12 to 24 hours. On the day
of their appointment, they’ll simply connect via computer, tablet or
smartphone to a window and door professional based in Pella, Iowa, the
company headquarters.
A typical consultation lasts about 60 minutes, and homeowners are
encouraged to do some pre-consultation measuring of the current windows
and doors they would like to replace and have an estimated budget for
their project.
Online consultations are currently available within most neighborhoods
of Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, Seattle and
Toronto — with plans to roll out to additional locations throughout 2016
and 2017.
“This was so convenient to learn about and shop for the windows and
doors I was looking for,” said Kim G. an online consultation’s user from
Los Angeles, Calif. She purchased Pella Impervia windows and a new front
door through the service.
“Introducing online consultations is another way we are continuing to
innovate within the industry and create solutions and services that make
shopping for windows and doors more accommodating for homeowners,” added
Bravard.
Customers who are within the online consultations service areas can
learn more at http://www.pella.com/online-window-replacement-quote
About Pella
Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Pella,
Iowa, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures made-to-order and
custom windows, doors, blinds and shades and offers services for almost
every type of home or building being built today. With 11 manufacturing
locations within the United States, Pella Corporation also includes EFCO
Corporation, a manufacturer of architectural windows, curtain walls,
storefronts and entry systems designed for commercial construction
needs, and Grabill
Windows & Doors Inc., designer and manufacturer of custom luxury
windows and doors for elite properties. Recently, Pella Corporation
opened the Pella
Crafted Luxury Showroom with expanded design possibilities.
For more information, call 888-847-3552 or visit pella.com/news.
