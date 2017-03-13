PetSmart® Expresses Its Love of Pets with Bold Move to Help Pets in Need, Estimates Donating More Than 60 Million Pet Food Meals in 2017 Through Its New Buy a Bag, Give a Meal™ Program

For Every Bag of Dog or Cat Food Purchased, PetSmart Will Donate a

Meal to Pets in Need*

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In celebration of its 30th anniversary, PetSmart announced

today the launch of its new Buy a Bag, Give a Meal program, where

for every bag of dog or cat food purchased online and at all its stores

across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, the leading pet specialty

retailer will donate a meal to a pet in need served by pet shelters,

animal welfare organizations and food banks. PetSmart said it expects to

contribute more than 60 million meals** under this philanthropic program

– its biggest philanthropic campaign in its 30-year history. The program

will run March 1 – December 31, 2017.





PetSmart carries a wide range of dog and cat food brands and its Buy

a Bag, Give a Meal program includes all brands and sizes of dog and

cat food bags purchased at the 1,500-plus PetSmart stores, as well as

online at PetSmart.com and PetSmart.ca. Nonprofit partner PetSmart

Charities® plans to collaborate with national nonprofits to help

effectively distribute the pet food directly to pets in need.

“At PetSmart we love pets and we believe they make us better people. To

celebrate our 30 years of continued commitment to helping pets in need

every day and as a trusted partner to pet parents everywhere, we want to

celebrate by giving back even more,” said Eran Cohen, chief customer

experience officer, PetSmart. “Throughout 2017, every time pet parents

purchase any bag of dog or cat food in our stores or online, they can

rest assured they are also helping feed pets in need. When their pets

eat, pets in need eat, too. It’s that simple.”

According to David Haworth, DVM, Ph.D., president of PetSmart Charities,

up to 7 million pets enter shelters every year across North America.

While these pets await adoption and their forever homes, they need

access to pet food, making pet food a significant operating expense for

animal welfare organizations. According to a recent PetSmart Charities

survey involving nearly 1,800 of its animal welfare partners across

North America, only 20 percent of these organizations receive pet food

donations and about 8 percent are on contract with pet food brands to

receive subsidized pet food.

As well, Haworth noted not all pets in need live at shelters and many

are with their families, who are served by food banks and pantries.

According to some national food banks, it is estimated that one in seven

Americans rely on these facilities. Pet food is a rare offering in human

food bank programs and is not an eligible item for purchase through most

food assistance programs. As a result some families in need often

sacrifice their own food, feeding their beloved pets human food to

ensure they have something to eat.

“We are proud to team up with PetSmart on this important philanthropic

initiative in celebration of its 30 years in business,” said

Haworth. “These food donations are key to helping animal welfare

organizations free up precious resources so they can continue their

life-saving work, as well as deliver pet food as an option at food banks

and pantries. We look forward to seeing the impact this significant pet

food donation will make to close the gap on this critical and essential

need in animal welfare.”

For 30 years, PetSmart, with its nonprofit partner, PetSmart Charities,

has been a leader in adoption, saving more than 7.3 million pets’ lives

– more adoptions than any other brick-and-mortar organization. PetSmart

Charities is the leading funder of animal welfare across North America,

donating more funding support – about $300 million to date – to help

pets in need.

Visit PetSmart.com or PetSmart.ca to find the store nearest you or to

shop online. For more information on PetSmart’s Buy a Bag, Give a Meal

program, see PetSmart.com/giveameal and PetSmart.ca/giveameal.

