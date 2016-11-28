Philadelphia Mummers Unveil Newly Refreshed Website

PhillyMummers.com offers a wealth of background information about the

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Philadelphia Mummers today unveiled a newly redesigned and updated

website, www.PhillyMummers.com,

to give their fans and Mummers themselves a convenient, one-stop

location to get information about Mummers history, what differentiates

the various Mummers Divisions, education and training materials, updates

on Mummers activities, news about their work in the community, and much

more.

A key feature of the new website is the section on Educational Sessions.

In the aftermath of last year’s New Year’s parade controversy, leaders

from the five traditional Mummers Divisions issued an open letter

decrying the insensitivity and bigotry displayed by a group of parade

marchers and declaring that such demonstrations are at odds with the

Mummers’ desire to provide safe, family-oriented entertainment that is

inclusive and respects everyone regardless of culture, race or sexual

identification.

As part of that commitment, Mummers leaders spent the better part of the

year working with City officials, educators and other professionals to

develop a series of live training sessions and videotaped presentations

on cultural appropriation, the appropriate use of satire, and LGBT

sensitivity. Videos of these training sessions are available for viewing

on the PhillyMummers.com

website.

For any groups planning to incorporate a specific cultural or ethnic

theme, Mummers leaders at the beginning of the year established the

requirement that Mummers include advisors from the particular cultural

or ethnic group to assure that the planned entertainment program is

respectful of its culture and traditions.

In addition, the Mummers agreed to submit details about their planned

programs or skit themes, costumes and make-up in advance so that City

officials can make recommendations on presentations that might be

considered offensive. Any Mummers groups that do not comply with the

information they submit will not be eligible to be judged.

“Those of us who have spent our lives promoting the traditions and

family-oriented values that the Mummers represent were, frankly, quite

embarrassed last New Year’s Day by the outrageous actions of a few

out-of-control parade marchers,” said George J. Badey, III, an attorney

who is also a lifetime Mummer and chairman of “Love the Mummers”

committee.

“It was disheartening to see those incidents continuously rerun on

television, in newspapers, and in social media channels – and to know

that Mummers in general were being judged based on those graphic

scenes,” he said.

“During the past year, we’ve worked diligently with City officials,

members from various cultural and ethnic groups, and the LGBT community

to raise awareness among our members and to make sure those kinds of

ugly displays are not repeated.”

“We hope people will take the time to view the new PhillyMummers.com

website so they can get a better idea of what Mummers are about, what we

do to support other organizations and individuals in our communities,

and what we’ve been doing to reach out and encourage diverse cultures

and groups to become part of this great tradition,” Badey said.

