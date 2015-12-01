Physical Stores Serve as Central Point of Omni-Channel Shopping Experience Over Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Nearly Half of Shoppers Spent More This Year Than They Did in 2014

80 percent of shoppers made a purchase at physical store; 32

percent of shoppers purchased online & picked up in store with 58

percent of those shoppers making additional purchases once at the store

One third of Americans (36 percent) shopped on Thanksgiving Day

this year, up from 23 percent on Thanksgiving in 2014, according to

the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC)

Thanksgiving/Black Friday Shopping Report

Black Friday’s popularity holding steady: half of Americans (50

percent) shopped on Black Friday this year, same as last year (49

percent)

Americans shopping on Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday spent $557

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2015 International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC)

Thanksgiving/Black Friday Shopping Report shows that nearly half of

Americans who shopped on these two days this year spent more than they

did at the same time last year:

45 percent say they spent more

32 percent say they spent the same

23 percent say they spent less

Of the two days, Black Friday still takes the lead when it comes to

attracting shoppers: its popularity is holding steady, with half of

Americans (50 percent) saying they made purchases on that day. But

Thanksgiving shopping is on the rise: overall, one third of Americas (36

percent) shopped on Thanksgiving Day this year – up from 23 percent in

2014.

Of those who shopped on Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday, 80 percent say

they made a purchase at a physical store. On Black Friday specifically,

1 in 3 shoppers (32 percent) made a “click and collect” purchase: buying

items via online retailers that have a physical store presence in order

to pick up their items in store. More than half of shoppers (58 percent)

made additional purchases when picking up an item that was bought online

in store on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday.

“The use of ‘click and collect’ this Thanksgiving holiday weekend

highlights the growing popularity of omnichannel shopping,” said Jesse

Tron, ICSC Spokesperson. “Even with competition from online retailers,

the physical store continues to play a central role in the shopping

experience, and this is not expected to change.”

Spending Totals for Black Friday & Thanksgiving

The average Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday shopper spent $557 on those

two days, divided as follows:

$245 in physical stores

$120 with online-only retailers

$110 online via retailers with a physical presence, for items shipping

to their home

to their home $82 online via retailers with a physical presence, for items to pick

up in store

Shoppers Were Highly Motivated

Consumers knew what they wanted, especially Thanksgiving shoppers. The

average shopper visited 2.7 stores and made a purchase at 2.5 stores on

Thanksgiving Day. On Black Friday, they visited 3.3 stores and made a

purchase at 2.8 stores.

Hot Toys over the Holidays

Three in 10 Americans who shopped on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday

made purchases from a list of this holiday season’s “hot toys.” Of those

shoppers:

The most popular purchase was the LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack (13

percent)

percent) The four-way tie for second place includes (7 percent each): Star Wars Bladebuilders Jedi Master Lightsaber Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Paw Patrol–Paw Patroller Doc McStuffins Take Care of Me Lambie



Consumers’ Expectations for December

Although the popular Thanksgiving retail weekend has passed, many

shoppers expect the best is yet to come with regards to shopping deals

and steals. When asked for their predictions for December:

37 percent of consumers say they think the deals/promotions in

December will be better than what was found over the past weekend

December will be better than what was found over the past weekend 51 percent anticipate similar deals/promotions

Just 12 percent expect the deals/promotions won’t be as good

Methodology

The 2015 ICSC Thanksgiving/Black Friday Shopping Report was conducted

online by Opinion Research Corporation on behalf of ICSC from November

28-29, 2015. The survey represents a demographically representative U.S.

sample of 1,016 adults 18 years of age and older.

