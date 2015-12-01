Physical Stores Serve as Central Point of Omni-Channel Shopping Experience Over Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Nearly Half of Shoppers Spent More This Year Than They Did in 2014
-
80 percent of shoppers made a purchase at physical store; 32
percent of shoppers purchased online & picked up in store with 58
percent of those shoppers making additional purchases once at the store
-
One third of Americans (36 percent) shopped on Thanksgiving Day
this year, up from 23 percent on Thanksgiving in 2014, according to
the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC)
Thanksgiving/Black Friday Shopping Report
-
Black Friday’s popularity holding steady: half of Americans (50
percent) shopped on Black Friday this year, same as last year (49
percent)
- Americans shopping on Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday spent $557
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2015 International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC)
Thanksgiving/Black Friday Shopping Report shows that nearly half of
Americans who shopped on these two days this year spent more than they
did at the same time last year:
- 45 percent say they spent more
- 32 percent say they spent the same
- 23 percent say they spent less
Of the two days, Black Friday still takes the lead when it comes to
attracting shoppers: its popularity is holding steady, with half of
Americans (50 percent) saying they made purchases on that day. But
Thanksgiving shopping is on the rise: overall, one third of Americas (36
percent) shopped on Thanksgiving Day this year – up from 23 percent in
2014.
Of those who shopped on Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday, 80 percent say
they made a purchase at a physical store. On Black Friday specifically,
1 in 3 shoppers (32 percent) made a “click and collect” purchase: buying
items via online retailers that have a physical store presence in order
to pick up their items in store. More than half of shoppers (58 percent)
made additional purchases when picking up an item that was bought online
in store on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday.
“The use of ‘click and collect’ this Thanksgiving holiday weekend
highlights the growing popularity of omnichannel shopping,” said Jesse
Tron, ICSC Spokesperson. “Even with competition from online retailers,
the physical store continues to play a central role in the shopping
experience, and this is not expected to change.”
Spending Totals for Black Friday & Thanksgiving
The average Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday shopper spent $557 on those
two days, divided as follows:
- $245 in physical stores
- $120 with online-only retailers
-
$110 online via retailers with a physical presence, for items shipping
to their home
-
$82 online via retailers with a physical presence, for items to pick
up in store
Shoppers Were Highly Motivated
Consumers knew what they wanted, especially Thanksgiving shoppers. The
average shopper visited 2.7 stores and made a purchase at 2.5 stores on
Thanksgiving Day. On Black Friday, they visited 3.3 stores and made a
purchase at 2.8 stores.
Hot Toys over the Holidays
Three in 10 Americans who shopped on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday
made purchases from a list of this holiday season’s “hot toys.” Of those
shoppers:
-
The most popular purchase was the LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack (13
percent)
-
The four-way tie for second place includes (7 percent each):
- Star Wars Bladebuilders Jedi Master Lightsaber
- Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage
- Paw Patrol–Paw Patroller
- Doc McStuffins Take Care of Me Lambie
Consumers’ Expectations for December
Although the popular Thanksgiving retail weekend has passed, many
shoppers expect the best is yet to come with regards to shopping deals
and steals. When asked for their predictions for December:
-
37 percent of consumers say they think the deals/promotions in
December will be better than what was found over the past weekend
- 51 percent anticipate similar deals/promotions
- Just 12 percent expect the deals/promotions won’t be as good
Methodology
The 2015 ICSC Thanksgiving/Black Friday Shopping Report was conducted
online by Opinion Research Corporation on behalf of ICSC from November
28-29, 2015. The survey represents a demographically representative U.S.
sample of 1,016 adults 18 years of age and older.
About ICSC
Founded in 1957, ICSC is the global trade association of the shopping
center industry. Its more than 70,000 members in over 100 countries
include shopping center owners, developers, managers, investors,
retailers, brokers, academics, and public officials. The shopping center
industry is essential to economic development and opportunity. They are
a significant job creator, driver of GDP, and critical revenue source
for the communities they serve through the collection of sales taxes and
the payment of property taxes. These taxes fund important municipal
services like firefighters, police officers, school services, and
infrastructure like roadways and parks. Shopping centers aren’t only
fiscal engines however; they are integral to the social fabric of their
communities by providing a central place to congregate with friends and
family, discuss community matters, and participate in and encourage
philanthropic endeavors. For more information about ICSC visit www.icsc.org
and for the latest news from ICSC and the industry go to www.thecenterofshopping.com.
Contacts
ICSC
Noelle Malone, 646-728-3540
nmalone@ICSC.org