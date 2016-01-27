PPG Donates $25,000 to SAE Foundation Canada for A World In Motion Educational Program

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PPG (NYSE:PPG) recently donated $25,000 to the SAE Foundation Canada in

support of the A World In Motion® (AWIM) program, which

provides science, technology, engineering and math curriculum to K-8

students in Canada. The grant was made on behalf of PPG’s architectural

coatings business, which operates more than 250 DULUX® and

BETONEL® paint stores, and eight manufacturing, distribution

and administrative sites across Canada.

“We’re thankful for PPG’s support of vital educational programs in

Canada,” said Lori Gatmaitan, Executive Director, SAE Foundation Canada.

“Through this program, young students learn how to apply science and

technology concepts by solving real-world problems in a team setting,

communicate clearly, raise questions, assimilate information and work

cooperatively towards common goals. This structure helps to engage and

inspire students at the earliest age possible to pursue careers in

sought-after science fields.”

AWIM activities incorporate curriculum built around the “Engineering

Design Experience.” These programs require students to work in teams to

solve a design challenge by analysing who a product is for and what must

be accomplished; gathering and synthesising data; designing, developing

and testing a prototype; and presenting their findings and ideas. By

integrating science and technology with other subject areas, students

can make connections across disciplines that are personally relevant to

them. In addition, professionals that work in the science and technology

industry volunteer in the AWIM program to serve as a role model,

community liaison and professional resource to participants.

“PPG supports the importance of demonstrating the significance of

science, technology, engineering and math to students at a young age,”

said Sue Sloan, PPG Corporate Global Social Responsibility Executive

Director. “We are pleased to provide support for the SAE A World In

Motion program, which has helped educate more than 4 million

students to date.”

PPG aims to create brighter, more colorful communities where the company

has a presence around the world. By investing in educational

opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop

tomorrow’s innovators in industries related to coatings and specialty

materials. Plus, we empower PPG employees to make an impact for causes

that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and

charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

About the SAE Foundation Canada and SAE International

The SAE Foundation Canada supports the distribution of SAE

International’s Pre-Professional STEM education programs in Canada.

These programs provide a continuum of Prek-16 learning experiences.

Through a focus on scientific literacy, the SAE A World In Motion®

program provides a forum to link industry and education in efforts to

involve and excite young students in STEM learning experiences. At the

high school level, students engage in the IT-based F1 in SchoolsTM program

designed to expand the STEM learning experience to include a

technological focus on computer-based design and manufacturing, while

simultaneously keeping them engaged in a cross-curricular STEM

experience. The real world Collegiate Design SeriesTM (CDS)

addresses the captive audience of students determined to pursue STEM

careers. CDS is designed to build relevant professional skills needed

for professional leadership in STEM fields. The continuum approach

positions SAE as a unique organization that provides learning

experiences for all grades PreK-16 which engage, educate and train

students in STEM.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the

ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting

over 137,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and

expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two

priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering

professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We

strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE

Foundation, including programs like A World In Motion® and

the Collegiate Design SeriesTM.

PPG: BRINGING INNOVATION TO THE SURFACE.™

PPG Industries’ vision is to be the world’s leading coatings company by

consistently delivering high-quality, innovative and sustainable

solutions that customers trust to protect and beautify their products

and surroundings. Through leadership in innovation, sustainability and

colour, PPG provides added value to customers in construction, consumer

products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets to

enhance more surfaces in more ways than does any other company. Founded

in 1883, PPG has global headquarters in Pittsburgh and operates in more

than 70 countries around the world. Reported net sales in 2014 were

$15.4 billion. PPG shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange

(symbol: PPG). For more information, visit www.ppg.com

and follow @PPGIndustries

on Twitter.

Bringing innovation to the surface is a trademark and the PPG

Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Dulux

is a registered trademark of AkzoNobel and is licensed to PPG

Architectural Coatings Canada, Inc. for use in Canada only.

Bétonel

is a registered trademark of the PPG Group of Companies.

A World

In Motion is a registered trademark and Collegiate Design Series is

a trademark of SAE International.

Contacts

PPG Architectural Coatings

Katie Kirkpatrick, +1-724-742-5352

katie.kirkpatrick@ppg.com