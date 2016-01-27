PPG Donates $25,000 to SAE Foundation Canada for A World In Motion Educational Program

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PPG (NYSE:PPG) recently donated $25,000 to the SAE Foundation Canada in
support of the A World In Motion® (AWIM) program, which
provides science, technology, engineering and math curriculum to K-8
students in Canada. The grant was made on behalf of PPG’s architectural
coatings business, which operates more than 250 DULUX® and
BETONEL® paint stores, and eight manufacturing, distribution
and administrative sites across Canada.
“We’re thankful for PPG’s support of vital educational programs in
Canada,” said Lori Gatmaitan, Executive Director, SAE Foundation Canada.
“Through this program, young students learn how to apply science and
technology concepts by solving real-world problems in a team setting,
communicate clearly, raise questions, assimilate information and work
cooperatively towards common goals. This structure helps to engage and
inspire students at the earliest age possible to pursue careers in
sought-after science fields.”
AWIM activities incorporate curriculum built around the “Engineering
Design Experience.” These programs require students to work in teams to
solve a design challenge by analysing who a product is for and what must
be accomplished; gathering and synthesising data; designing, developing
and testing a prototype; and presenting their findings and ideas. By
integrating science and technology with other subject areas, students
can make connections across disciplines that are personally relevant to
them. In addition, professionals that work in the science and technology
industry volunteer in the AWIM program to serve as a role model,
community liaison and professional resource to participants.
“PPG supports the importance of demonstrating the significance of
science, technology, engineering and math to students at a young age,”
said Sue Sloan, PPG Corporate Global Social Responsibility Executive
Director. “We are pleased to provide support for the SAE A World In
Motion program, which has helped educate more than 4 million
students to date.”
PPG aims to create brighter, more colorful communities where the company
has a presence around the world. By investing in educational
opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop
tomorrow’s innovators in industries related to coatings and specialty
materials. Plus, we empower PPG employees to make an impact for causes
that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and
charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.
About the SAE Foundation Canada and SAE International
The SAE Foundation Canada supports the distribution of SAE
International’s Pre-Professional STEM education programs in Canada.
These programs provide a continuum of Prek-16 learning experiences.
Through a focus on scientific literacy, the SAE A World In Motion®
program provides a forum to link industry and education in efforts to
involve and excite young students in STEM learning experiences. At the
high school level, students engage in the IT-based F1 in SchoolsTM program
designed to expand the STEM learning experience to include a
technological focus on computer-based design and manufacturing, while
simultaneously keeping them engaged in a cross-curricular STEM
experience. The real world Collegiate Design SeriesTM (CDS)
addresses the captive audience of students determined to pursue STEM
careers. CDS is designed to build relevant professional skills needed
for professional leadership in STEM fields. The continuum approach
positions SAE as a unique organization that provides learning
experiences for all grades PreK-16 which engage, educate and train
students in STEM.
SAE International is a global association committed to being the
ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting
over 137,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and
expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two
priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering
professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We
strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE
Foundation, including programs like A World In Motion® and
the Collegiate Design SeriesTM.
PPG: BRINGING INNOVATION TO THE SURFACE.™
PPG Industries’ vision is to be the world’s leading coatings company by
consistently delivering high-quality, innovative and sustainable
solutions that customers trust to protect and beautify their products
and surroundings. Through leadership in innovation, sustainability and
colour, PPG provides added value to customers in construction, consumer
products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets to
enhance more surfaces in more ways than does any other company. Founded
in 1883, PPG has global headquarters in Pittsburgh and operates in more
than 70 countries around the world. Reported net sales in 2014 were
$15.4 billion. PPG shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange
(symbol: PPG). For more information, visit www.ppg.com
and follow @PPGIndustries
on Twitter.
Bringing innovation to the surface is a trademark and the PPG
Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Dulux
is a registered trademark of AkzoNobel and is licensed to PPG
Architectural Coatings Canada, Inc. for use in Canada only.
Bétonel
is a registered trademark of the PPG Group of Companies.
A World
In Motion is a registered trademark and Collegiate Design Series is
a trademark of SAE International.
Contacts
PPG Architectural Coatings
Katie Kirkpatrick, +1-724-742-5352
katie.kirkpatrick@ppg.com