Prime Now Adds Its First Drugstore to the Service Just in Time for the Holidays

Starting today in select Seattle Metro areas, Prime Now offers one-

and two-hour delivery of thousands of products from Bartell Drugs, the

nation’s oldest family-owned drugstore

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that its Prime Now one-hour

delivery service has added its first drugstore with local, family-owned

store, Bartell Drugs. Prime members in Seattle can now shop thousands of

health, beauty, grocery, snacks, local products and much more from

Bartell Drugs and have those items conveniently delivered for free in

two hours. Delivery from Bartell Drugs is available in select Seattle

metro areas including Capitol Hill, Columbia City, Mercer Island,

Renton, Sammamish, and University of Washington starting today and will

be expanding soon. Starting today through 11:59 p.m. on November 21,

2016, Prime members will get $10 off their first Bartell Drugs order of

$20 or more with the promotional code BARTEL10.

“We’re proud to team up with Bartell Drugs to offer customers free

delivery on 90% of Bartell’s in-store products,” said Simoina Vasen,

director of Amazon Prime Now. “Whether you need cold medicine, a last

minute beauty fix, or holiday items, Prime Now will deliver it right to

your door for free in two hours.”

“Bartell Drugs has always stressed convenience as well as quality of

products and service,” says Brian Unmacht, President/CEO of Bartell

Drugs. “Bartells is excited to leverage Prime Now’s service to offer the

large number of local online shoppers our diverse and quality product

selection, along with the added convenience of quick delivery.”

In Seattle, Prime Now offers tens of thousands of items from Amazon,

PCC, Uwajimaya, All the Best Pet Care, and popular local restaurants.

Prime members can order everything on their grocery list from PCC’s

made-daily, prepared foods and organic, local produce to Uwajimaya’s

huge selection of Eastern-inspired products from cuts of meats to Asian

snacks. Similarly, All the Best Pet Care affords customers the

convenience of heavy pet food delivery, toys, pet beds and more. Prime

Now is available neighborhoods spanning Everett to Normandy Park to

Issaquah. With Prime Now, one-hour delivery is $7.99 and two-hour

delivery is free. Prime Now is available from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven

days a week in the Seattle area. Bartell Drugs is available through

Prime Now Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Learn more about Amazon Prime Now at www.amazon.com/primenow.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than

competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational

excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,

personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle

Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa

are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more

information, visit www.amazon.com/about.

Learn more about Amazon Prime Now, Shop, or Download the App at www.primenow.com.

About Bartell Drugs: Family-owned since 1890, Seattle-based

Bartell Drugs is proud of its more than 125-year history based here in

the Northwest. Four generations of the Bartell family have continuously

focused on the future – and how the drugstore chain could better serve

its customers. Operating 64 locations in King, Snohomish and Pierce

counties, it is the nation’s oldest family-owned drugstore chain. For

more information on Bartell Drugs, visit www.bartelldrugs.com.

