Prime Now Adds Its First Drugstore to the Service Just in Time for the Holidays

Starting today in select Seattle Metro areas, Prime Now offers one-
and two-hour delivery of thousands of products from Bartell Drugs, the
nation’s oldest family-owned drugstore
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that its Prime Now one-hour
delivery service has added its first drugstore with local, family-owned
store, Bartell Drugs. Prime members in Seattle can now shop thousands of
health, beauty, grocery, snacks, local products and much more from
Bartell Drugs and have those items conveniently delivered for free in
two hours. Delivery from Bartell Drugs is available in select Seattle
metro areas including Capitol Hill, Columbia City, Mercer Island,
Renton, Sammamish, and University of Washington starting today and will
be expanding soon. Starting today through 11:59 p.m. on November 21,
2016, Prime members will get $10 off their first Bartell Drugs order of
$20 or more with the promotional code BARTEL10.
“We’re proud to team up with Bartell Drugs to offer customers free
delivery on 90% of Bartell’s in-store products,” said Simoina Vasen,
director of Amazon Prime Now. “Whether you need cold medicine, a last
minute beauty fix, or holiday items, Prime Now will deliver it right to
your door for free in two hours.”
“Bartell Drugs has always stressed convenience as well as quality of
products and service,” says Brian Unmacht, President/CEO of Bartell
Drugs. “Bartells is excited to leverage Prime Now’s service to offer the
large number of local online shoppers our diverse and quality product
selection, along with the added convenience of quick delivery.”
In Seattle, Prime Now offers tens of thousands of items from Amazon,
PCC, Uwajimaya, All the Best Pet Care, and popular local restaurants.
Prime members can order everything on their grocery list from PCC’s
made-daily, prepared foods and organic, local produce to Uwajimaya’s
huge selection of Eastern-inspired products from cuts of meats to Asian
snacks. Similarly, All the Best Pet Care affords customers the
convenience of heavy pet food delivery, toys, pet beds and more. Prime
Now is available neighborhoods spanning Everett to Normandy Park to
Issaquah. With Prime Now, one-hour delivery is $7.99 and two-hour
delivery is free. Prime Now is available from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven
days a week in the Seattle area. Bartell Drugs is available through
Prime Now Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and
Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Learn more about Amazon Prime Now at www.amazon.com/primenow.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit www.amazon.com/about.
Learn more about Amazon Prime Now, Shop, or Download the App at www.primenow.com.
About Bartell Drugs: Family-owned since 1890, Seattle-based
Bartell Drugs is proud of its more than 125-year history based here in
the Northwest. Four generations of the Bartell family have continuously
focused on the future – and how the drugstore chain could better serve
its customers. Operating 64 locations in King, Snohomish and Pierce
counties, it is the nation’s oldest family-owned drugstore chain. For
more information on Bartell Drugs, visit www.bartelldrugs.com.
