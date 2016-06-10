Purell® Hand Sanitizer and Hand Sanitizing Wipes in Workplace Helped Reduce Healthcare Insurance Claims for Cold and Flu by 24%

Study findings are significant as employers try to improve the health

of the workforce and reduce healthcare costs

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A workplace

outcome study published in The Journal of Occupational and

Environmental Medicine (JOEM) found that offices equipped with

alcohol-based hand sanitizers and hand sanitizing wipes throughout the

building and at employees’ desks resulted in 24.3 percent fewer

healthcare insurance claims for hand hygiene preventable illnesses –

such as cold, flu and respiratory illnesses – than the office and

employees in the control group without these products.

“This study builds on the decades of science demonstrating the

effectiveness of a comprehensive hand hygiene program when PURELL™

products are used in real-world settings,” said Jim Arbogast, Ph.D., the

lead author of the study and vice president of hygiene sciences and

public health advancements at GOJO. “With this study, the evidence is

clear that PURELL™ products in a workplace can directly

reduce hand hygiene preventable illnesses tied to doctors’ visits by

more than 24 percent.”

The study, “Impact of a Comprehensive Workplace Hand Hygiene Program on

Employer Health Care Insurance Claims and Costs, Absenteeism, and

Employee Perceptions and Practices,” was published on June 9 in JOEM.

The study evaluated a comprehensive hand hygiene program with PURELL®

Hand Sanitizer and PURELL® Hand Sanitizing Wipes and its

impact on actual medical insurance claims tied to doctors’ visits. The

study found in the first year of having PURELL™ products

available at an employee’s workspace as well as throughout the building,

there was a statistically significant 24.3 percent lower incidence of

hygiene preventable medical insurance claims compared to the control

group.

GOJO and Medical Mutual of Ohio began collaborating on the study in

2013. The study, funded by GOJO, began in February 2014. The Medical

Mutual Strongsville, Ohio, and Toledo, Ohio, offices were equipped with

a comprehensive hand hygiene program, including alcohol-based hand

sanitizer and hand sanitizing wipes. Medical Mutual’s downtown Cleveland

headquarters served as the control group. Al Parker, biostatistician at

the Center for Biofilm Engineering at Montana State University, provided

the statistical analysis.

“As a health insurance company we look for ways to help employers

improve the health of their workforce,” said Kathy Golovan, chief health

officer and executive vice president for Medical Mutual. “The

significance of this study is that it demonstrates an immediate health

solution for employers that is easy to implement, cost effective and one

that employees clearly value. Employers often focus on long-term chronic

diseases like diabetes, heart health and weight loss of their workforce,

but short-term solutions like a hand hygiene program can be impactful

because it can quickly improve the health and wellness of their

employees without economic stress to the organization.”

The major findings of the study included:

24.3% lower incidence of hand hygiene preventable insurance claims

compared to the control group

compared to the control group 13.4% fewer sick episodes or unscheduled paid-time-off (PTO) in

2014-2015 in the intervention group compared to the previous year

2014-2015 in the intervention group compared to the previous year 8 in 10 employees indicated having PURELL™ products

throughout the office positively impacted their impression of their

employer

“As a physician, I am a strong advocate for hand hygiene,” said William

Jarvis, M.D., co-author of the study and former acting director of the

Hospital Infections Program at the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention. “Doctors and other health professionals have been telling

people for years the benefits of the healthy habit of hand hygiene, but

some need proof that it makes a difference. This well-designed 13-month

real-world environment study, with thorough analysis of four years of

retrospective data, shows that when people use PURELL™

products only a few times a day, it can reduce sickness and ultimately

reduce a trip to the doctor’s office. Improving the health of workplace

employees should be every employers’ top priority.”

For more information about the study, go to www.GOJO.com/purelladvancedworkforce.

YouTube video with Medical Mutual’s Kathy Golovan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_w1SiS8hdag

About GOJO

GOJO Industries is the inventor of PURELL® Hand Sanitizer and

the leading global producer and marketer of skin health and hygiene

solutions for away-from-home settings. The broad GOJO product portfolio

includes hand cleaning, handwashing, hand sanitizing and skin care

formulas under the GOJO®, PURELL® and PROVON®

brand names. GOJO formulations use the latest advances in the science of

skin care and sustainability. GOJO is known for state-of-the-art

dispensing technology, engineered with attention to design,

sustainability and functionality. GOJO programs promote healthy

behaviors for hand hygiene, skin care and compliance in critical

environments. GOJO is a family owned corporation headquartered in Akron,

Ohio, USA, with offices in the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Japan

and Brazil.

About Medical Mutual of Ohio

Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual of Ohio is the oldest and largest health

insurance company based in Ohio. For more than 80 years, the company has

served customers with high-quality, affordable group and personal health

insurance plans, and third-party administrative services to self-insured

group customers. As a mutual health insurance company, Medical Mutual is

unique in that it operates for the benefit of its members. Unlike

publicly-traded insurance companies that must maximize their financial

return, Medical Mutual does not answer to stockholders or Wall Street

analysts. For more information, visit the company’s award-winning

website at MedMutual.com.

