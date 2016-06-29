Radiothon Featuring Top Comedians June 30 to Benefit Bob Hope USO and America’s Troops; Comedy Achievement Awards to Be Presented

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bob Hope USO:
WHAT:
More than a dozen celebrity comedians are set to
support the men, women and families of the U.S. Armed Forces during the 3rd
Annual Comedy Radiothon for America’s Troops Thursday, June 30 from
6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Laugh Factory Hollywood. The event
benefiting the Bob Hope USO is chaired and hosted by K-EARTH Radio’s
Gary Bryan and Laugh Factory founder/owner Jamie Masada.
WHO:
An audience full of service members will be on hand
at the World-Famous Laugh Factory Hollywood to enjoy the broadcast
that will be aired live on the #1- rated K-EARTH Morning Show and
streamed at laughfactory.com
and krth101.com
from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Featuring a special live comedy show with top
comedians such as Jay Leno, Brad Garrett, Richard Lewis, Dave Attel and
Billy Burr, who will be available for interviews. The renowned USO
Show Troupe will also be performing for the troops.
Bob Hope USO Comedy Achievement Awards will be presented during the
Radiothon to comedians who have made significant lifetime contributions
in support of the Bob Hope USO and America’s troops. In addition, major
donors to Bob Hope USO will be recognized during the live broadcast.
WHERE:
Laugh Factory Hollywood, 8001 Sunset Blvd., Los
Angeles, CA 90046
WHY:
Event proceeds benefit the Bob Hope USO, which in
2016 is celebrating its 75th year of supporting
America’s troops. The event will make a huge difference for the more
than 200,000 troops served each year throughout the community, at bases,
and at Bob Hope USO centers at Los Angeles, Ontario, Palm Springs and
John Wayne Airports. The USO lifts the spirits of America’s troops by
providing a home away from home and keeping them connected to the
families they left behind. The USO also supports Families of the Fallen
and helps our service members transition from military service back to
civilian life. All Bob Hope USO programs and services, including food
and beverages, are provided free to military service members and their
families.
Bob Hope USO is the fastest-growing USO in the nation, serving
the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside
and Kern. A non-profit organization, Bob Hope USO relies on private,
tax-deductible contributions from individuals, organizations,
foundations and corporations to support its programs and services.
Donations to the Comedy Radiothon and Bob Hope USO can be made at www.BobHopeUSO.org.
Contacts
Bob Hope USO
Greg Waskul, 818-926-0079 or Greg@BobHopeUSO.org
Mark
McBride, 310-779-9646 or Mark@BobHopeUSO.org