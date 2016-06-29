Radiothon Featuring Top Comedians June 30 to Benefit Bob Hope USO and America’s Troops; Comedy Achievement Awards to Be Presented

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bob Hope USO:

WHAT:

More than a dozen celebrity comedians are set to

support the men, women and families of the U.S. Armed Forces during the 3rd

Annual Comedy Radiothon for America’s Troops Thursday, June 30 from

6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Laugh Factory Hollywood. The event

benefiting the Bob Hope USO is chaired and hosted by K-EARTH Radio’s

Gary Bryan and Laugh Factory founder/owner Jamie Masada.

WHO:

An audience full of service members will be on hand

at the World-Famous Laugh Factory Hollywood to enjoy the broadcast

that will be aired live on the #1- rated K-EARTH Morning Show and

streamed at laughfactory.com

and krth101.com

from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Featuring a special live comedy show with top

comedians such as Jay Leno, Brad Garrett, Richard Lewis, Dave Attel and

Billy Burr, who will be available for interviews. The renowned USO

Show Troupe will also be performing for the troops.

Bob Hope USO Comedy Achievement Awards will be presented during the

Radiothon to comedians who have made significant lifetime contributions

in support of the Bob Hope USO and America’s troops. In addition, major

donors to Bob Hope USO will be recognized during the live broadcast.

WHERE:

Laugh Factory Hollywood, 8001 Sunset Blvd., Los

Angeles, CA 90046

WHY:

Event proceeds benefit the Bob Hope USO, which in

2016 is celebrating its 75th year of supporting

America’s troops. The event will make a huge difference for the more

than 200,000 troops served each year throughout the community, at bases,

and at Bob Hope USO centers at Los Angeles, Ontario, Palm Springs and

John Wayne Airports. The USO lifts the spirits of America’s troops by

providing a home away from home and keeping them connected to the

families they left behind. The USO also supports Families of the Fallen

and helps our service members transition from military service back to

civilian life. All Bob Hope USO programs and services, including food

and beverages, are provided free to military service members and their

families.

Bob Hope USO is the fastest-growing USO in the nation, serving

the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside

and Kern. A non-profit organization, Bob Hope USO relies on private,

tax-deductible contributions from individuals, organizations,

foundations and corporations to support its programs and services.

Donations to the Comedy Radiothon and Bob Hope USO can be made at www.BobHopeUSO.org.

Contacts

Bob Hope USO

Greg Waskul, 818-926-0079 or Greg@BobHopeUSO.org

Mark

McBride, 310-779-9646 or Mark@BobHopeUSO.org