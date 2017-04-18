Recovery Centers of America and The Plymouth House Announce Beginning of Weekly Family Meeting at Boston Center for Addiction Treatment (BCAT); Meeting Will Focus on Helping Families in Greater Boston to a Lifetime of Recovery

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#1800Recovery–Recovery Centers of America (RCA), the fastest growing addiction
treatment provider in the U.S., and The Plymouth House, New England’s
premier Twelve-Step Retreat, announced plans for a weekly Family
Recovery Meeting at RCA’s new Boston Center for Addiction Treatment
(BCAT) in Danvers, MA, beginning Monday May 15, 2017.
Open to all families in the Greater Boston area struggling with
addiction issues, the weekly meeting will be led by Plymouth House team
members from the Twelve Step-model addiction treatment center in
Plymouth, New Hampshire, and supplemented by the resources and staff at
the five-star RCA center that opened last year. The collective expertise
of Plymouth and BCAT will assist families in making better decisions for
themselves and their family members while helping them navigate through
crisis, treatment and on to a lifetime of recovery.
“As RCA’s neighborhood model expands and serves more patients,
additional opportunities for families to become well-versed and educated
on treatment and recovery becomes critical,” said Brad Greenstein, CEO
of BCAT. “Plymouth House’s Twelve-Step-based model for patients and
families is entirely congruent and complimentary to RCA’s world-class
acute levels of care.”
The meeting, scheduled for every Monday from 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm, will
provide resources for any family in the greater Boston area to learn
more about the Twelve Steps, and how to apply those principles into
their own lives and families.
“For over 15 years, The Plymouth House has been focused on helping
people in the metro Boston area recover from the disease of alcohol and
drug addiction, and families have always been at the center of the work
we do,” said Aaron Shepard, CEO of The Plymouth House. “As RCA expands
their work in the Boston area we are excited to provide our family
programming to the community. We’ve worked with thousands of families in
New England and around the country, and this partnership will allow us
to provide our unique and ‘recovery-centered’ solution to even more
families to change and save lives.”
Additional information about the new Plymouth House Family Recovery
Meeting at RCA Danvers please call 1-800-RECOVERY or call Plymouth House
toll free at 1-800-428-8459.
“By pursuing this partnership,” concluded Greenstein, “more families
will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best experts in
region, and do so in a convenient and modern location.”
If you or someone you love needs help, call 1-800-RECOVERY now.
About Recovery Centers of America
Recovery Centers of America (“RCA”), is the fastest growing addiction
treatment provider in the U.S., making treatment for addiction and other
mental health disorders as affordable and accessible as any other
disease. Based in King of Prussia, PA, RCA’s more than 600 employees
have a single purpose: to save 1,000,000 lives – one neighborhood at a
time. With world-class clinical treatment in state-of-the-art facilities
throughout New England, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, every
RCA patient is given the highest standard of care and evidence-based
treatment with dignity and respect close to where they live and work.
Who do you know we can help today?
About Plymouth House
For 15 years, The Plymouth House has been recognized as the premier
Twelve Step Retreat in New England. The Plymouth House has helped
thousands of people from around the country recover from the disease of
alcohol and drug addiction in a safe and healthy environment in the
White Mountains of New Hampshire. Utilizing its unique
“recovery-centered” treatment model, The Plymouth House has changed the
lives of thousands of families from coast to coast.
Contacts
RCA Company Contact:
Steve Cooke/Jules Czukor
215-630-5006
jczukor@recoverycoa.com
scooke@recoverycoa.com
or
RCA
Media Contact:
Katie Kennedy, 610-228-2128
katiek@gregoryfca.com
or
Plymouth
House Contact:
Marlin Collingwood, 603-481-1907
marlin@theplymouthhouse.com