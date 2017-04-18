Recovery Centers of America and The Plymouth House Announce Beginning of Weekly Family Meeting at Boston Center for Addiction Treatment (BCAT); Meeting Will Focus on Helping Families in Greater Boston to a Lifetime of Recovery

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#1800Recovery–Recovery Centers of America (RCA), the fastest growing addiction

treatment provider in the U.S., and The Plymouth House, New England’s

premier Twelve-Step Retreat, announced plans for a weekly Family

Recovery Meeting at RCA’s new Boston Center for Addiction Treatment

(BCAT) in Danvers, MA, beginning Monday May 15, 2017.

Open to all families in the Greater Boston area struggling with

addiction issues, the weekly meeting will be led by Plymouth House team

members from the Twelve Step-model addiction treatment center in

Plymouth, New Hampshire, and supplemented by the resources and staff at

the five-star RCA center that opened last year. The collective expertise

of Plymouth and BCAT will assist families in making better decisions for

themselves and their family members while helping them navigate through

crisis, treatment and on to a lifetime of recovery.

“As RCA’s neighborhood model expands and serves more patients,

additional opportunities for families to become well-versed and educated

on treatment and recovery becomes critical,” said Brad Greenstein, CEO

of BCAT. “Plymouth House’s Twelve-Step-based model for patients and

families is entirely congruent and complimentary to RCA’s world-class

acute levels of care.”

The meeting, scheduled for every Monday from 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm, will

provide resources for any family in the greater Boston area to learn

more about the Twelve Steps, and how to apply those principles into

their own lives and families.

“For over 15 years, The Plymouth House has been focused on helping

people in the metro Boston area recover from the disease of alcohol and

drug addiction, and families have always been at the center of the work

we do,” said Aaron Shepard, CEO of The Plymouth House. “As RCA expands

their work in the Boston area we are excited to provide our family

programming to the community. We’ve worked with thousands of families in

New England and around the country, and this partnership will allow us

to provide our unique and ‘recovery-centered’ solution to even more

families to change and save lives.”

Additional information about the new Plymouth House Family Recovery

Meeting at RCA Danvers please call 1-800-RECOVERY or call Plymouth House

toll free at 1-800-428-8459.

“By pursuing this partnership,” concluded Greenstein, “more families

will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best experts in

region, and do so in a convenient and modern location.”

If you or someone you love needs help, call 1-800-RECOVERY now.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (“RCA”), is the fastest growing addiction

treatment provider in the U.S., making treatment for addiction and other

mental health disorders as affordable and accessible as any other

disease. Based in King of Prussia, PA, RCA’s more than 600 employees

have a single purpose: to save 1,000,000 lives – one neighborhood at a

time. With world-class clinical treatment in state-of-the-art facilities

throughout New England, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, every

RCA patient is given the highest standard of care and evidence-based

treatment with dignity and respect close to where they live and work.

Who do you know we can help today?

About Plymouth House

For 15 years, The Plymouth House has been recognized as the premier

Twelve Step Retreat in New England. The Plymouth House has helped

thousands of people from around the country recover from the disease of

alcohol and drug addiction in a safe and healthy environment in the

White Mountains of New Hampshire. Utilizing its unique

“recovery-centered” treatment model, The Plymouth House has changed the

lives of thousands of families from coast to coast.

