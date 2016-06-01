Red Bull Global Rallycross Returns to Marine Corps Air Station New River, July 2-3

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Bull Global Rallycross announces its return to MCAS New River in

Jacksonville, North Carolina for the second consecutive season. The

world’s best rallycross drivers will compete at MCAS New River once

again on July 4th weekend, with this year’s festivities

expanding to a doubleheader.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to return to MCAS New River for

the second year in a row,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “We had an

incredible experience racing in front of the Marines and their families

last year, making this event an obvious choice to expand to a

doubleheader this year!” This year’s event will feature an all-new

course layout, bringing the track even closer to the fans. Attendees

will be able to get up close to the starting grid and feel the rumble of

6,000 horsepower as 10 of the world’s greatest drivers launch in dual

Supercar finals on Saturday and Sunday.

The inaugural Red Bull GRC event at MCAS New River last July marked the

first time that a major motorsports series held a championship event on

an active military installation. This year’s event will serve as the

halfway point of the 2016 season, with Saturday and Sunday action

serving as rounds six and seven of the 12-race schedule. A full field of

Supercar and GRC Lites drivers, including superstars Tanner Foust, Brian

Deegan, and defending champion Scott Speed, is expected to be on hand

for the event.

Red Bull GRC at MCAS New River will be open to the general public on

Sunday, July 3, with free general admission access and premium paid

ticketing options also available. On Saturday, July 2, the event will be

open exclusively to Department of Defense ID cardholders and their

sponsored guests for Military Appreciation Day. For more information and

to purchase premium tickets online, please visit http://www.redbullglobalrallycross.com/tickets.

About Red Bull Global Rallycross

Designed to produce some of the fastest and most exciting racing in

motorsports, Red Bull Global Rallycross pits small production-based cars

against each other in door-to-door racing featuring dirt, asphalt, and

table-top jumps. With enhanced engineering and safety features, the cars

produce 600 horsepower and can accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in

less than two seconds, and can also withstand 70-foot jumps and other

vehicle contact. For more information visit www.RedBullGlobalRallycross.com.

Contacts

Red Bull Global Rallycross

Andrea Sobel, 213-745-2123

asobel@redbullglobalrallycross.com