Red Bull Global Rallycross Returns to Marine Corps Air Station New River, July 2-3

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Bull Global Rallycross announces its return to MCAS New River in
Jacksonville, North Carolina for the second consecutive season. The
world’s best rallycross drivers will compete at MCAS New River once
again on July 4th weekend, with this year’s festivities
expanding to a doubleheader.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to return to MCAS New River for
the second year in a row,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “We had an
incredible experience racing in front of the Marines and their families
last year, making this event an obvious choice to expand to a
doubleheader this year!” This year’s event will feature an all-new
course layout, bringing the track even closer to the fans. Attendees
will be able to get up close to the starting grid and feel the rumble of
6,000 horsepower as 10 of the world’s greatest drivers launch in dual
Supercar finals on Saturday and Sunday.
The inaugural Red Bull GRC event at MCAS New River last July marked the
first time that a major motorsports series held a championship event on
an active military installation. This year’s event will serve as the
halfway point of the 2016 season, with Saturday and Sunday action
serving as rounds six and seven of the 12-race schedule. A full field of
Supercar and GRC Lites drivers, including superstars Tanner Foust, Brian
Deegan, and defending champion Scott Speed, is expected to be on hand
for the event.
Red Bull GRC at MCAS New River will be open to the general public on
Sunday, July 3, with free general admission access and premium paid
ticketing options also available. On Saturday, July 2, the event will be
open exclusively to Department of Defense ID cardholders and their
sponsored guests for Military Appreciation Day. For more information and
to purchase premium tickets online, please visit http://www.redbullglobalrallycross.com/tickets.
About Red Bull Global Rallycross
Designed to produce some of the fastest and most exciting racing in
motorsports, Red Bull Global Rallycross pits small production-based cars
against each other in door-to-door racing featuring dirt, asphalt, and
table-top jumps. With enhanced engineering and safety features, the cars
produce 600 horsepower and can accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in
less than two seconds, and can also withstand 70-foot jumps and other
vehicle contact. For more information visit www.RedBullGlobalRallycross.com.
Contacts
Red Bull Global Rallycross
Andrea Sobel, 213-745-2123
asobel@redbullglobalrallycross.com